npm install --save emoji-mart
import 'emoji-mart/css/emoji-mart.css'
import { Picker } from 'emoji-mart'
<Picker set='apple' />
<Picker onSelect={this.addEmoji} />
<Picker title='Pick your emoji…' emoji='point_up' />
<Picker style={{ position: 'absolute', bottom: '20px', right: '20px' }} />
<Picker i18n={{ search: 'Recherche', categories: { search: 'Résultats de recherche', recent: 'Récents' } }} />
|Prop
|Required
|Default
|Description
|autoFocus
false
|Auto focus the search input when mounted
|color
#ae65c5
|The top bar anchors select and hover color
|emoji
department_store
|The emoji shown when no emojis are hovered, set to an empty string to show nothing
|include
[]
|Only load included categories. Accepts I18n categories keys. Order will be respected, except for the
recent category which will always be the first.
|exclude
[]
|Don't load excluded categories. Accepts I18n categories keys.
|custom
[]
|Custom emojis
|recent
|Pass your own frequently used emojis as array of string IDs
|enableFrequentEmojiSort
false
|Instantly sort “Frequently Used” category
|emojiSize
24
|The emoji width and height
|onClick
|Params:
(emoji, event) => {}. Not called when emoji is selected with
enter
|onSelect
|Params:
(emoji) => {}
|onSkinChange
|Params:
(skin) => {}
|perLine
9
|Number of emojis per line. While there’s no minimum or maximum, this will affect the picker’s width. This will set Frequently Used length as well (
perLine * 4)
|i18n
{…}
|An object containing localized strings
|native
false
|Renders the native unicode emoji
|set
apple
|The emoji set:
'apple', 'google', 'twitter', 'facebook'
|theme
light
|The picker theme:
'auto', 'light', 'dark'
|sheetSize
64
|The emoji sheet size:
16, 20, 32, 64
|backgroundImageFn
((set, sheetSize) => …)
|A Fn that returns that image sheet to use for emojis. Useful for avoiding a request if you have the sheet locally.
|emojisToShowFilter
((emoji) => true)
|A Fn to choose whether an emoji should be displayed or not
|showPreview
true
|Display preview section
|showSkinTones
true
|Display skin tones picker. Disable both this and
showPreview to remove the footer entirely.
|emojiTooltip
false
|Show emojis short name when hovering (title)
|useButton
true
|When clickable, render emojis with a
<button>. Some browsers have issues rendering certain emojis on a button, so you might want to disable this. It is better for accessibility to use buttons.
|skin
|Forces skin color:
1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6
|defaultSkin
1
|Default skin color:
1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6
|skinEmoji
|The emoji used to pick a skin tone. Uses an emoji-less skin tone picker by default
|style
|Inline styles applied to the root element. Useful for positioning
|title
Emoji Mart™
|The title shown when no emojis are hovered
|notFoundEmoji
sleuth_or_spy
|The emoji shown when there are no search results
|notFound
|Not Found
|icons
{}
|Custom icons
search: 'Search',
clear: 'Clear', // Accessible label on "clear" button
notfound: 'No Emoji Found',
skintext: 'Choose your default skin tone',
categories: {
search: 'Search Results',
recent: 'Frequently Used',
smileys: 'Smileys & Emotion',
people: 'People & Body',
nature: 'Animals & Nature',
foods: 'Food & Drink',
activity: 'Activity',
places: 'Travel & Places',
objects: 'Objects',
symbols: 'Symbols',
flags: 'Flags',
custom: 'Custom',
},
categorieslabel: 'Emoji categories', // Accessible title for the list of categories
skintones: {
1: 'Default Skin Tone',
2: 'Light Skin Tone',
3: 'Medium-Light Skin Tone',
4: 'Medium Skin Tone',
5: 'Medium-Dark Skin Tone',
6: 'Dark Skin Tone',
},
Tip: You usually do not need to translate the categories and skin tones by youself, because this data and their translations should be included in the Unicode CLDR (the "Common Locale Data Repository"). You can look them up and just take them from there.
Sheets are served from unpkg, a global CDN that serves files published to npm.
|Set
|Size (
sheetSize: 16)
|Size (
sheetSize: 20)
|Size (
sheetSize: 32)
|Size (
sheetSize: 64)
|apple
|407 KB
|561 KB
|1.34 MB
|3.60 MB
|416 KB
|579 KB
|1.38 MB
|3.68 MB
|362 KB
|489 KB
|1.12 MB
|2.78 MB
|361 KB
|485 KB
|1.05 MB
|2.39 MB
While all sets are available by default, you may want to include only a single set data to reduce the size of your bundle.
|Set
|Size (on disk)
|all
|611 KB
|apple
|548 KB
|468 KB
|518 KB
|517 KB
To use these data files (or any other custom data), use the
NimblePicker component:
import data from 'emoji-mart/data/google.json'
import { NimblePicker } from 'emoji-mart'
<NimblePicker set='google' data={data} />
emoji object:
{
id: 'smiley',
name: 'Smiling Face with Open Mouth',
colons: ':smiley:',
text: ':)',
emoticons: [
'=)',
'=-)'
],
skin: null,
native: '😃'
}
{
id: 'santa',
name: 'Father Christmas',
colons: ':santa::skin-tone-3:',
text: '',
emoticons: [],
skin: 3,
native: '🎅🏼'
}
{
id: 'octocat',
name: 'Octocat',
colons: ':octocat:',
text: '',
emoticons: [],
custom: true,
imageUrl: 'https://github.githubassets.com/images/icons/emoji/octocat.png'
}
import { Emoji } from 'emoji-mart'
<Emoji emoji={{ id: 'santa', skin: 3 }} size={16} />
<Emoji emoji=':santa::skin-tone-3:' size={16} />
<Emoji emoji='santa' set='apple' size={16} />
|Prop
|Required
|Default
|Description
|emoji
|✓
|Either a string or an
emoji object
|size
|✓
|The emoji width and height.
|native
false
|Renders the native unicode emoji
|onClick
|Params:
(emoji, event) => {}
|onLeave
|Params:
(emoji, event) => {}
|onOver
|Params:
(emoji, event) => {}
|fallback
|Params:
(emoji, props) => {}
|set
apple
|The emoji set:
'apple', 'google', 'twitter'
|sheetSize
64
|The emoji sheet size:
16, 20, 32, 64
|backgroundImageFn
((set, sheetSize) => `https://unpkg.com/emoji-datasource@3.0.0/sheet_${set}_${sheetSize}.png`)
|A Fn that returns that image sheet to use for emojis. Useful for avoiding a request if you have the sheet locally.
|skin
1
|Skin color:
1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6
|tooltip
false
|Show emoji short name when hovering (title)
|html
false
|Returns an HTML string to use with
dangerouslySetInnerHTML
Certain sets don’t support all emojis. By default the Emoji component will not render anything so that the emojis’ don’t take space in the picker when not available. When using the standalone Emoji component, you can however render anything you want by providing the
fallback props.
To have the component render
:shrug: you would need to:
<Emoji
set={'apple'}
emoji={'shrug'}
size={24}
fallback={(emoji, props) => {
return emoji ? `:${emoji.short_names[0]}:` : props.emoji
}}
/>
dangerouslySetInnerHTML
The Emoji component being a functional component, you can call it as you would call any function instead of using JSX. Make sure you pass
html: true for it to return an HTML string.
<span dangerouslySetInnerHTML={{
__html: Emoji({
html: true
set: 'apple'
emoji: '+1'
size: 24
})
}}></span>
contentEditable
Following the
dangerouslySetInnerHTML example above, make sure the wrapping
span sets
contenteditable="false".
<div contentEditable={true}>
Looks good to me
<span contentEditable={false} dangerouslySetInnerHTML={{
__html: Emoji({
html: true
set: 'apple'
emoji: '+1'
size: 24
})
}}></span>
</div>
You can provide custom emojis which will show up in their own category. You can either use a single image as imageUrl or use a spritesheet as shown in the second object.
import { Picker } from 'emoji-mart'
const customEmojis = [
{
name: 'Octocat',
short_names: ['octocat'],
text: '',
emoticons: [],
keywords: ['github'],
imageUrl: 'https://github.githubassets.com/images/icons/emoji/octocat.png',
customCategory: 'GitHub'
},
{
name: 'Test Flag',
short_names: ['test'],
text: '',
emoticons: [],
keywords: ['test', 'flag'],
spriteUrl: 'https://unpkg.com/emoji-datasource-twitter@4.0.4/img/twitter/sheets-256/64.png',
sheet_x: 1,
sheet_y: 1,
size: 64,
sheetColumns: 52,
sheetRows: 52,
},
]
<Picker custom={customEmojis} />
The
customCategory string is optional. If you include it, then the custom emoji will be shown in whatever
categories you define. If you don't include it, then there will just be one category called "Custom."
You can provide a custom Not Found object which will allow the appearance of the not found search results to change. In this case, we change the default 'sleuth_or_spy' emoji to Octocat when our search finds no results.
import { Picker } from 'emoji-mart'
const notFound = () => <img src='https://github.githubassets.com/images/icons/emoji/octocat.png' />
<Picker notFound={notFound} />
You can provide custom icons which will override the default icons.
import { Picker } from 'emoji-mart'
const customIcons = {
categories: {
recent: () => <img src='https://github.githubassets.com/images/icons/emoji/octocat.png' />,
foods: () => <svg role="img" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path d="M0 0l6.084 24H8L1.916 0zM21 5h-4l-1-4H4l3 12h3l1 4h13L21 5zM6.563 3h7.875l2 8H8.563l-2-8zm8.832 10l-2.856 1.904L12.063 13h3.332zM19 13l-1.5-6h1.938l2 8H16l3-2z"/></svg>,
people: () => <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="16" height="16" viewBox="0 0 16 16"><path d="M3 2l10 6-10 6z"></path></svg>
}
}
<Picker icons={customIcons} />
The
Picker doesn’t have to be mounted for you to take advantage of the advanced search results.
import { emojiIndex } from 'emoji-mart'
emojiIndex.search('christmas').map((o) => o.native)
// => [🎄, 🎅🏼, 🔔, 🎁, ⛄️, ❄️]
import data from 'emoji-mart/datasets/apple'
import { NimbleEmojiIndex } from 'emoji-mart'
let emojiIndex = new NimbleEmojiIndex(data)
emojiIndex.search('christmas')
You can get emoji data from native emoji unicode using the
getEmojiDataFromNative util function.
import { getEmojiDataFromNative, Emoji } from 'emoji-mart'
import data from 'emoji-mart/data/all.json'
const emojiData = getEmojiDataFromNative('🏊🏽♀️', 'apple', data)
<Emoji
emoji={emojiData}
set={'apple'}
skin={emojiData.skin || 1}
size={48}
/>
emojiData object:
emojiData: {
"id": "woman-swimming",
"name": "Woman Swimming",
"colons": ":woman-swimming::skin-tone-4:",
"emoticons": [],
"unified": "1f3ca-1f3fd-200d-2640-fe0f",
"skin": 4,
"native": "🏊🏽♀️"
}
By default EmojiMart will store user chosen skin and frequently used emojis in
localStorage. That can however be overwritten should you want to store these in your own storage.
import { store } from 'emoji-mart'
store.setHandlers({
getter: (key) => {
// Get from your own storage (sync)
},
setter: (key, value) => {
// Persist in your own storage (can be async)
}
})
Possible keys are:
|Key
|Value
|Description
|skin
1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6
|frequently
{ 'astonished': 11, '+1': 22 }
|An object where the key is the emoji name and the value is the usage count
|last
|'astonished'
|(Optional) Used by
frequently to be sure the latest clicked emoji will always appear in the “Recent” category
Not only does Emoji Mart return more results than most emoji picker, they’re more accurate and sorted by relevance.
The only emoji picker that returns emojis when searching for emoticons.
For better results, Emoji Mart split search into words and only returns results matching both terms.
As the developer, you have control over which skin color is used by default.
It can however be overwritten as per user preference.
Apple / Google / Twitter / Facebook
Emoji Mart doesn’t automatically insert anything into a text input, nor does it show or hide itself. It simply returns an
emoji object. It’s up to the developer to mount/unmount (it’s fast!) and position the picker. You can use the returned object as props for the
EmojiMart.Emoji component. You could also use
emoji.colons to insert text into a textarea or
emoji.native to use the emoji.
Emoji Mart can be used with React alternatives such as Preact, Inferno, and react-lite.
Furthermore, you can use it as a custom element using remount, meaning that you can use it within any JavaScript framework (or vanilla JS).
For an end-to-end example of how to do this, see emoji-mart-outside-react.
Emoji Mart comes in three flavors:
dist
dist-es
dist-modern
dist is the standard build with the highest level of compatibility.
dist-es is the same, but uses ES modules for better tree-shaking.
dist-modern removes features not needed in modern evergreen browsers (i.e. latest Chrome, Edge, Firefox, and Safari).
The default builds are
dist and
dist-es. (In Webpack, one or the other will be chosen based on your resolve main fields.)
If you want to use
dist-modern, you must explicitly import it:
import { Picker } from 'emoji-mart/dist-modern/index.js'
Using something like Babel, you can transpile the modern build to suit your own needs.
To remove prop-types in production, use babel-plugin-transform-react-remove-prop-types:
npm install --save-dev babel-plugin-transform-react-remove-prop-types
Then add to your
.babelrc:
"plugins": [
[
"transform-react-remove-prop-types",
{
"removeImport": true,
"additionalLibraries": [
"../../utils/shared-props"
]
}
]
]
You'll also need to ensure that Babel is transpiling
emoji-mart, e.g. by not excluding
node_modules in
babel-loader.
yarn build
In two separate tabs:
yarn start
yarn storybook
The storybook is hosted at
localhost:6006, and the code will be built on-the-fly.
Powered by iamcal/emoji-data and inspired by iamcal/js-emoji.
🙌🏼 Cal Henderson.