Node.js utils for working with OneSky translation service.
$ npm i @brainly/onesky-utils
var onesky = require('@brainly/onesky-utils');
var options = {
language: 'en_EN',
secret: '1234567',
apiKey: 'abcdefg',
projectId: '123',
fileName: 'translations.po'
};
onesky.getFile(options).then(function(content) {
console.log(content);
}).catch(function(error) {
console.log(error);
});
var onesky = require('@brainly/onesky-utils');
var options = {
secret: '1234567',
apiKey: 'abcdefg',
projectId: '123',
};
onesky.getFiles(options).then(function(content) {
console.log(content);
}).catch(function(error) {
console.log(error);
});
var onesky = require('onesky-utils');
var options = {
language: 'en_EN',
secret: '1234567',
apiKey: 'abcdefg',
projectId: '123',
fileName: 'translations.po',
format: 'I18NEXT_MULTILINGUAL_JSON'
};
onesky.getMultilingualFile(options).then(function(content) {
console.log(content);
}).catch(function(error) {
console.log(error);
});
var onesky = require('onesky-utils');
var options = {
secret: '1234567',
apiKey: 'abcdefg',
projectId: '123',
name: 'screenshot-name',
image: 'base64-encoded-image',
tags: [
{
key: 'translation-key',
x: 100,
y: 100,
width: 100,
height: 100,
file: 'translations.po',
},
],
};
onesky.postScreenshot(options).then(function(response) {
console.log(response);
}).catch(function(error) {
console.log(error);
});
var onesky = require('onesky-utils');
var options = {
language: 'en-US',
secret: '1234567',
apiKey: 'abcdefg',
projectId: '123',
fileName: 'translations.json',
format: 'HIERARCHICAL_JSON',
content: JSON.stringify(translations),
keepStrings: true
};
onesky.postFile(options).then(function(content) {
console.log(content);
}).catch(function(error) {
console.log(error);
});
var onesky = require('onesky-utils');
var options = {
apiKey: 'abcdefg',
secret: '1234567',
projectId: '123'
};
onesky.getLanguages(options).then(function(content) {
console.log(content);
}).catch(function(error) {
console.log(error);
});
Downloads translation file from OneSky.
Returns file content via promise.
The
options object is required. Options include:
secret and
apiKey are used for authentication
Returns every files' information via promise.
The
options object is required. Options include:
secret and
apiKey are used for authentication
Downloads multi-language translations from OneSky.
Returns file content via promise.
The
options object is required. Options include:
I18NEXT_MULTILINGUAL_JSON)
secret and
apiKey are used for authentication
Uploads screenshot file to OneSky.
The
options object is required. Options include:
secret used for authentication
apiKey used for authentication
Uploads translation file to OneSky.
The
options object is required. Options include:
false)
secret and
apiKey are used for authentication
Returns JSON API response content via promise. Example:
{
"meta": {
"status": 200,
"record_count": 16
},
"data": [
{
"name": "translations.json",
"string_count": 236,
"last_import": {
"id": 123,
"status": "in-progress"
},
"uploaded_at": "2013-10-07T15:27:10+0000",
"uploaded_at_timestamp": 1381159630
}
]
}
Get list of project languages.
The
options object is required. Options include:
secret and
apiKey are used for authentication
Returns JSON API response content via promise. Example:
{
"meta": {
"status": 200,
"record_count": 2
},
"data": [
{
"code": "en-US",
"english_name": "English (United States)",
"local_name": "English (United States)",
"locale": "en",
"region": "US",
"is_base_language": true,
"is_ready_to_publish": true,
"translation_progress": "100%",
"uploaded_at": "2013-10-07T15:27:10+0000",
"uploaded_at_timestamp": 1381159630
},
{
"code": "ja-JP",
"english_name": "Japanese",
"local_name": "日本語",
"locale": "ja",
"region": "JP",
"is_base_language": false,
"is_ready_to_publish": true,
"translation_progress": "98%",
"uploaded_at": "2013-10-07T15:27:10+0000",
"uploaded_at_timestamp": 1381159630
}
]
}
$ npm test