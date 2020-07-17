Making the permission management for React components easier.
react-permissible is a React Component allowing to:
Currently there's no permission management in React. The existing components are either over-engineered (full ACL support etc.), or limited to role-based management.
react-permissible is simple at its core and solves only one problem. Access the Component if the permissions match, do something otherwise.
You can access live demo/ docs at https://brainhubeu.github.io/react-permissible/.
npm i @brainhubeu/react-permissible
import { PermissibleRender } from '@brainhubeu/react-permissible';
...
render() {
return (
<PermissibleRender
userPermissions={permissions}
requiredPermissions={requiredPermissions}
>
<RestrictedComponent/>
</PermissibleRender>
);
}
Where:
userPermissions is an array of permissions set for current user
requiredPermissions is an array of required permissions
More detailed documentation with several use cases covered is available here.
npm test
PermissibleRender component
