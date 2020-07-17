Making the permission management for React components easier.

Live code demo | Hire us

react-permissible is a React Component allowing to:

manage visibility of particular components depending on users permissions

replace particular component when the user isn't permitted to see it

manage accessability to particular view depending on users permissions

fire a callback when the user isn't allowed to go to access the component/route

Currently there's no permission management in React. The existing components are either over-engineered (full ACL support etc.), or limited to role-based management. react-permissible is simple at its core and solves only one problem. Access the Component if the permissions match, do something otherwise.

Live demo/ docs

You can access live demo/ docs at https://brainhubeu.github.io/react-permissible/.

Installation

npm i @ brainhubeu / react - permissible

Usage

import { PermissibleRender } from '@brainhubeu/react-permissible' ; ... render() { return ( < PermissibleRender userPermissions = {permissions} requiredPermissions = {requiredPermissions} > < RestrictedComponent /> </ PermissibleRender > ); }

Where:

userPermissions is an array of permissions set for current user

is an of permissions set for current user requiredPermissions is an array of required permissions

More detailed documentation with several use cases covered is available here.

Running tests

npm test

Roadmap

Passing a callback function as a prop for PermissibleRender component

License

React-permissible is copyright © 2017-2020 Brainhub It is free software, and may be redistributed under the terms specified in the license.

About

react-permissible is maintained by @kkoscielniak, @adam-golab, @Lukasz-pluszczewski and the Brainhub development team. It is funded by Brainhub and the names and logos for Brainhub are trademarks of Brainhub Sp. z o.o.. You can check other open-source projects supported/developed by our teammates here.

We love open-source JavaScript software! See our other projects or hire us to build your next web, desktop and mobile application with JavaScript.