A File Input, width drag'n'drop and image editor.
An image is worth thousand words
npm i @brainhubeu/react-file-input
Or if you prefer
yarn add @brainhubeu/react-file-input
The basic usage is very simple, the only important prop you have to pass is
onChangeCallback:
import React from 'react';
import FileInput from '@brainhubeu/react-file-input';
import doSomethingWithMyFile from '../utils/doThings';
const MyFileUploader = () => (
<div>
<FileInput
label='Awesome Uploader'
onChangeCallback={doSomethingWithMyFile}
/>
</div>
);
export const MyFileUploader;
And your set and ready to
do something with your file.
See the reference below for more advanced usages.
Probably you are not crazy enough to handle your forms like in 1999. Chances are that you are using
redux-form. If so, it's your lucky day, because you can use our
FileInput with
redux-forms. Here's a basic example:
// MyFileInput.js
import React, { PureComponent } from 'react';
import FileInput from '@brainhubeu/react-file-input';
export default class MyFileInput extends PureComponent {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.onChange = this.onChange.bind(this)
}
onChange({ value }) {
const { input } = this.props;
input.onChange(value);
}
render() {
const { input, label } = this.props;
return (
<FileInput
label='Awesome Uploader'
onChangeCallback={this.onChange}
onDragEnterCallback={input.onFocus}
onDragLeaveCallback={input.onBlur}
/>
);
}
}
// MyGreatForm.js
import MyFileInput from './MyFileInput'
...
<Field name="myField" component={MyFileInput}/>
And that's it. Prepare some coffee and enjoy.
The Component comes with custom
css. You must import them using our component (if not things will look wrong). Of course you could also override them ;)
// index.js
import React from 'react';
import { render } from 'react-dom';
import App from './App';
import '@brainhubeu/react-file-input/dist/react-file-input.css';
render(
<App />,
document.getElementById('app')
);
Or if you prefer from your stylesheet directly:
@import "~@brainhubeu/react-file-input/dist/react-file-input.css";
// very good css here...
You can customize the styles of the different components passing classnames as a prop:
|propName
|description
|className
|Custom className
|dropAreaClassName
|Custom className for the
DropArea
|fileInfoClassName
|Custom className for the
FileInfo
|imageEditorClassName
|Custom className for the
ImageEditor
Those classnames are for the top main components. But if you want to override child styles you can writing some
css. Here's how you can do so:
.myCustomClassName {
.brainhub-file-input__label {
font-size: 10px;
color: #ccc;
}
}
Take a look on the styles and selectors here: https://github.com/brainhubeu/react-file-input/tree/master/src/styles
The internal state of the
FileInput is important to you, because the callbacks will be call with it as argument.
|name
|type
|description
|value
File or
null
|Selected file
|image
string or
null
|If file is an image, the image in
base64
|propName
|type
|required
|default
|description
|className
string
|no
|''
|Custom className
|dropAreaClassName
string
|no
|''
|Custom className for the DropArea
|fileInfoClassName
string
|no
|''
|Custom className for the FileInfo
|imageEditorClassName
string
|no
|''
|Custom className for the ImageEditor
|dragOnDocument
boolean
|no
|true
|Listen for drag events in the whole document
|dropOnDocument
boolean
|no
|false
|Allow to drop on document
|label
string
|yes
|Label for the input
|metadataComponent
React Component
|no
|null
|Custom component for the metadata. Props:
name,
size,
extension,
type
|thumbnailComponent
React Component
|no
|null
|Custom component for the image thumbnail. Props:
children (
<img> node with the thumbnail)
|displayImageThumbnail
|boolean
|no
|true
|Whether to generate a thumbnail for image files
|cropAspectRatio
number
|no
|0
|If cropTool is enabled, the aspect ratio for the selection. 0 means the selection is free
|cropTool
|boolean
|no
|false
|Wheter to render a crop tool for image files
|scaleOptions
{width: number, height: number: keepAspectRatio: boolean}
|no
|null
|Scale option for file images.
keepAspectRatio refers to if the original aspect ratio should be kept when appliyin scaling
|onChangeCallback
function
|no
|null
|Callback invoked when a file is selected. It is called with the current state of the component
|onDragEnterCallback
function
|no
|null
|Callback invoked when drag enters. It is called with the current state of the component
|onDragLeaveCallback
function
|no
|null
|Callback invoked when drag leaves. It is called with the current state of the component
To run the example, type:
cd docs-www
and
npm run develop
// or
yarn develop
if you want to run a local version of react-file-input, please use:
npm run develop:local
// or
yarn develop:local
And go to
http://localhost:8000
react-file-input is copyright © 2018-2020 Brainhub It is free software, and may be redistributed under the terms specified in the license.
react-file-input is maintained by the Brainhub development team. It is funded by Brainhub and the names and logos for Brainhub are trademarks of Brainhub Sp. z o.o.. You can check other open-source projects supported/developed by our teammates here.
We love open-source JavaScript software! See our other projects or hire us to build your next web, desktop and mobile application with JavaScript.