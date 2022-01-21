Documentation Website

What is Vue Formulate?

Vue Formulate is the easiest way to build forms with Vue. Please read the comprehensive documentation for live code examples and guidance on using Vue Formulate in your own projects.

These features and many more are covered thoroughly at the documentation website.

Contributing

Vue Formulate is and always will be free and open source. There are many ways available for you to contribute to Vue Formulate.

Core Codebase Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who volunteer their time to contribute

Localization Contributors

Vue Formulate is translated into different languages by volunteer native language speakers. Localizations are located in the Vue Formulate Internationalization repo.

License

MIT

Copyright (c) 2020-present, Braid LLC