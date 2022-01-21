openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@braid/vue-formulate

by wearebraid
2.5.2 (see all)

⚡️ The easiest way to build forms with Vue.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

13K

GitHub Stars

2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vue Forms, Vue Validation

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/53
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

VueFormulate

npm GitHub

Documentation Website

What is Vue Formulate?

Vue Formulate is the easiest way to build forms with Vue. Please read the comprehensive documentation for live code examples and guidance on using Vue Formulate in your own projects.

Key features

😎 Developer happiness

Forms are everywhere, yet surprisingly tedious to author — well, not anymore. Vue Formulate provides a powerful and flexible API to developers that makes complex form creation a breeze.

☝️ A single input element

With Vue Formulate you don't need to remember the names of a dozen components — all form elements are created with a single component. Easy!

💪 Grouped fields

Vue Formulate ships with repeatable field groups out of the box. Create complex UIs such as multi-person booking forms with ease.

🎯 Built-in validation

Ridiculously easy validation out-of-the-box to handle 95% of use-cases. Help text, validation rules, and validation messages are simple props. Need more? You can add custom validations too.

🔌 Plugin system

Extend Vue Formulate's functionality or reuse custom inputs, validation rules, and messages across projects by tapping into the plugin system. Make your plugin open source to share with others!

✨ Generate forms

Generate an entire form from JSON. Vue Formulate includes a schema to allow you to render complex forms from JSON with groups, wrappers, and custom components.

🎨 Styling Control

With provided class props you can add your own set of style classes globally or on a case-by-case basis. Tailwind? No problem. Bootstrap? You're covered. Roll your own? Right on, it’s supported.

🔍 Scoped Slots

Need even more control over your form’s markup? Vue Formulate ships with full scoped slots support so that you can globally or selectively provide your own markup.

🌐 Internationalization

Thanks to the wonderfully collaborative Vue community, Vue Formulate ships with support for over a dozen languages which are selectively importable to keep bundle size light.

These features and many more are covered thoroughly at the documentation website.

Contributing

Vue Formulate is and always will be free and open source. There are many ways available for you to contribute to Vue Formulate.

Core Codebase Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who volunteer their time to contribute

Localization Contributors

Vue Formulate is translated into different languages by volunteer native language speakers. Localizations are located in the Vue Formulate Internationalization repo.

License

MIT

Copyright (c) 2020-present, Braid LLC

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant1
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge1
Responsive Maintainers1
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Yash KaleMumbai, India9 Ratings0 Reviews
[]string{ "Python" , "Go", "Javascript" }
3 months ago
Great Documentation
Performant
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers
Hanan FNew Zealand5 Ratings0 Reviews
1 year ago
Erkan ErbayTurkey7 Ratings0 Reviews
January 18, 2021

Alternatives

@ditdot-dev/vue-flow-formCreate conversational conditional-logic forms with Vue.js.
GitHub Stars
504
Weekly Downloads
564
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Performant
2Highly Customizable
1Great Documentation
vue-formioJavascript Powered forms and JSON form builder for Vue.js
GitHub Stars
100
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vue-form-generator:clipboard: A schema-based form generator component for Vue.js
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
8K
User Rating
3.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-inputsSyncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
222
Weekly Downloads
2K
@enso-ui/formsVue forms
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
245
See 10 Alternatives

Tutorials

undefined — Vue Formulate
vueformulate.comundefined — Vue FormulateBuilt-in validation, error handling, grouped & repeatable fields, form generation, and more — make complex form creation a breeze.
@braid/vue-formulate examples - CodeSandbox
codesandbox.io@braid/vue-formulate examples - CodeSandboxLearn how to use @braid/vue-formulate by viewing and forking @braid/vue-formulate example apps on CodeSandbox
Building and Validating Vue Forms the Painless Way
medium.com1 month agoBuilding and Validating Vue Forms the Painless WayWe know forms are required in almost every project. But have you ever created forms in an application with complex validations and business logic? If yes, you probably must have encountered some…
undefined — Vue Formulate
vueformulate.comundefined — Vue FormulateBuilt-in validation, error handling, grouped & repeatable fields, form generation, and more — make complex form creation a breeze.
Formatted currency input for vue-formulate
vuejsexamples.com1 month agoFormatted currency input for vue-formulateFormatted currency input for vue-formulate