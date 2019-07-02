!!!Checkout new TypeScript rewrite version with some breaking changes

joonhocho/graphql-scalar

A configurable custom input number type for GraphQL with sanitization and validation.

Checkout graphql-input-string for validating string inputs.

Install

npm install --save graphql-input-number

Usage

import { GraphQLInputInt, GraphQLInputFloat, } from 'graphql-input-number' ; const argType = GraphQLInputInt({ name : 'OneToNineInt' , min : 1 , max : 9 , }); new GraphQLObjectType({ name : 'Query' , fields : { input : { type : GraphQLInt, args : { number : { type : argType, }, }, resolve : ( _, {number} ) => { }; }, }, });

Options

GraphQLInputInt({ name : string = null , sanitize : ( (number ) => number) = null , min : number = null , max : number = null , test : ( (number ) => boolean) = null , error : ErrorHandler = () => throw GraphQLError, parse : ( (number ) => any) = null , description : string, }); GraphQLInputFloat({ ...same as GraphQLInputInt }); type ErrorInfo = { type : string, value : number, message : ?string, ast : ?Ast, ...args, }; type ErrorHandler = ( ErrorInfo ) => any;

License