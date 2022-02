View and visually edit JSON-based forms.

This library exports a form viewer and editor.

See [viewer documentation](./packages/form-js-viewer) for further details.

Renders a form based on [a form schema](./docs/FORM_SCHEMA.md) and existing data:

Create a new form or edit an exsting one:

import { FormEditor } from '@bpmn-io/form-js' ; const formEditor = new FormEditor({ container : document .querySelector( '#form-editor' ) }); await formEditor.importSchema(schema);

See [editor documentation](./packages/form-js-editor) for further details.

Resources

[Demo](https://demo.bpmn.io/form)

[Issues](https://github.com/bpmn-io/form-js/issues)

[Changelog](./packages/form-js/CHANGELOG.md)

[Form schema](./docs/FORM_SCHEMA.md)

License

Use under the terms of the [bpmn.io license](http://bpmn.io/license).