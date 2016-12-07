A command line interface to the Box Content API.
Getting Started Docs: https://developer.box.com/guides/tooling/cli/quick-start/
To get started with the Box CLI, first set up a Box application using Server Authentication with JWT and download the JSON configuration file from the Configuration page of your app in the Box Developer Console. Then, set up the CLI by pointing it to your configuration file:
$ box configure:environments:add PATH_TO_CONFIG_FILE
Successfully added CLI environment "default"
If you manually generated your own private key to use with JWT authentication, you will need to point the CLI to the location of your private key file:
$ box configure:environments:add PATH_TO_CONFIG_FILE --private-key-path PATH_TO_PRIVATE_KEY --name ManualKey
Successfully added CLI environment "ManualKey"
$ box --version
box-cli/0.0.0 darwin-x64 node-v10.10.0
$ box users:get --help
Get information about a Box user
USAGE
$ box users:get [ID]
ARGUMENTS
ID [default: me] ID of the user to get; defaults to the current user
OPTIONS
-h, --help Show CLI help
-s, --save Save report to default reports folder on disk
-t, --token=token Provide a token to perform this call
-v, --verbose Show verbose output, which can be helpful for debugging
-y, --yes Automatically respond yes to all confirmation prompts
--as-user=as-user Provide an ID for a user
--bulk-file-path=bulk-file-path File path to bulk .csv or .json objects
--csv Output formatted CSV
--fields=fields Comma separated list of fields to show
--json Output formatted JSON
--no-color Turn off colors for logging
--save-to-file-path=save-to-file-path Override default file path to save report
$ box users:get
Type: user
ID: '77777'
Name: Example User
Login: user@example.com
Created At: '2016-12-07T17:30:40-08:00'
Modified At: '2018-11-15T17:33:06-08:00'
Language: en
Timezone: America/Los_Angeles
Space Amount: 10737418240
Space Used: 53569393
Max Upload Size: 5368709120
Status: active
Job Title: ''
Phone: ''
Address: ''
Avatar URL: 'https://app.box.com/api/avatar/large/77777'
box autocomplete - Display autocomplete installation instructions
box collaboration-allowlist - List collaboration allowlist entries
box collaborations - Manage collaborations
box collections - List your collections
box comments - Manage comments on files
box configure - Configure the Box CLI
box device-pins - List all the device pins for your enterprise
box events - Get events
box files - Manage files
box folders - Manage folders
box groups - List all groups
box help - Display help for the Box CLI
box legal-hold-policies - List legal hold policies
box login - Sign in with OAuth and set a new environment
box metadata-cascade-policies - List the metadata cascade policies on a folder
box metadata-query - Create a search using SQL-like syntax to return items that match specific metadata
box metadata-templates - Get all metadata templates in your Enterprise
box oss - Print a list of open-source licensed packages used in the Box CLI
box recent-items - List information about files accessed in the past 90 days up to a 1000 items
box request - Manually specify a Box API request
box retention-policies - List all retention policies for your enterprise
box search - Search for files and folders in your Enterprise
box shared-links - Manage shared links
box sign-requests - List sign requests
box storage-policies - List storage policies
box tasks - Manage tasks
box terms-of-service - List terms of services for your enterprise
box tokens - Get a token. Returns the service account token by default
box trash - List all items in trash
box users - List all Box users
box watermarking - Apply a watermark on an item
box web-links - Manage web links
box webhooks - List all webhooks
Browse the issues tickets! Or, if that doesn't work, file a new one and someone will get back to you. If you have general questions about the Box API, you can post to the Box Developer Forum.
npm install.
npm test to ensure everything is working.
src/ directory. Be sure to add corresponding tests
in the
test/ directory!
For more information, please see the Contribution guidelines.
