@box/cli

by box
2.9.0 (see all)

A command line interface for interacting with the Box API.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

78

GitHub Stars

144

Maintenance

Last Commit

21d ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

18

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Box API

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Box CLI

Project Status

A command line interface to the Box Content API.

Getting Started Docs: https://developer.box.com/guides/tooling/cli/quick-start/

Getting Started

To get started with the Box CLI, first set up a Box application using Server Authentication with JWT and download the JSON configuration file from the Configuration page of your app in the Box Developer Console. Then, set up the CLI by pointing it to your configuration file:

$ box configure:environments:add PATH_TO_CONFIG_FILE
Successfully added CLI environment "default"

If you manually generated your own private key to use with JWT authentication, you will need to point the CLI to the location of your private key file:

$ box configure:environments:add PATH_TO_CONFIG_FILE --private-key-path PATH_TO_PRIVATE_KEY --name ManualKey
Successfully added CLI environment "ManualKey"

Usage

$ box --version
box-cli/0.0.0 darwin-x64 node-v10.10.0
$ box users:get --help
Get information about a Box user

USAGE
  $ box users:get [ID]

ARGUMENTS
  ID  [default: me] ID of the user to get; defaults to the current user

OPTIONS
  -h, --help                             Show CLI help
  -s, --save                             Save report to default reports folder on disk
  -t, --token=token                      Provide a token to perform this call
  -v, --verbose                          Show verbose output, which can be helpful for debugging
  -y, --yes                              Automatically respond yes to all confirmation prompts
  --as-user=as-user                      Provide an ID for a user
  --bulk-file-path=bulk-file-path        File path to bulk .csv or .json objects
  --csv                                  Output formatted CSV
  --fields=fields                        Comma separated list of fields to show
  --json                                 Output formatted JSON
  --no-color                             Turn off colors for logging
  --save-to-file-path=save-to-file-path  Override default file path to save report
$ box users:get
Type: user
ID: '77777'
Name: Example User
Login: user@example.com
Created At: '2016-12-07T17:30:40-08:00'
Modified At: '2018-11-15T17:33:06-08:00'
Language: en
Timezone: America/Los_Angeles
Space Amount: 10737418240
Space Used: 53569393
Max Upload Size: 5368709120
Status: active
Job Title: ''
Phone: ''
Address: ''
Avatar URL: 'https://app.box.com/api/avatar/large/77777'

Questions, Bugs, and Feature Requests?

Browse the issues tickets! Or, if that doesn't work, file a new one and someone will get back to you. If you have general questions about the Box API, you can post to the Box Developer Forum.

Contributing to the Box CLI

  1. Clone this repo.
  2. Run npm install.
  3. Run npm test to ensure everything is working.
  4. Make the changes you want in the src/ directory. Be sure to add corresponding tests in the test/ directory!
  5. Create a pull request with your changes — we'll review it and help you get it merged.

For more information, please see the Contribution guidelines.

Copyright 2018 Box, Inc. All rights reserved.

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at

http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.

This software includes third party libraries, which are distributed under their own licenses' terms; see LICENSE-THIRD-PARTY.txt for details.

