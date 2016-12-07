Box CLI

A command line interface to the Box Content API.

Getting Started Docs: https://developer.box.com/guides/tooling/cli/quick-start/

Getting Started

To get started with the Box CLI, first set up a Box application using Server Authentication with JWT and download the JSON configuration file from the Configuration page of your app in the Box Developer Console. Then, set up the CLI by pointing it to your configuration file:

$ box configure:environments:add PATH_TO_CONFIG_FILE Successfully added CLI environment "default"

If you manually generated your own private key to use with JWT authentication, you will need to point the CLI to the location of your private key file:

$ box configure:environments:add PATH_TO_CONFIG_FILE --private-key-path PATH_TO_PRIVATE_KEY --name ManualKey Successfully added CLI environment "ManualKey"

Usage

$ box --version box-cli/0.0.0 darwin-x64 node-v10.10.0 $ box users:get --help Get information about a Box user USAGE $ box users:get [ID] ARGUMENTS ID [default: me] ID of the user to get; defaults to the current user OPTIONS -h, --help Show CLI help -s, --save Save report to default reports folder on disk -t, --token=token Provide a token to perform this call -v, --verbose Show verbose output, which can be helpful for debugging -y, --yes Automatically respond yes to all confirmation prompts --as-user=as-user Provide an ID for a user --bulk-file-path=bulk-file-path File path to bulk .csv or .json objects --csv Output formatted CSV --fields=fields Comma separated list of fields to show --json Output formatted JSON --no-color Turn off colors for logging --save-to-file-path=save-to-file-path Override default file path to save report $ box users:get Type: user ID: '77777' Name: Example User Login: user@example.com Created At: '2016-12-07T17:30:40-08:00' Modified At: '2018-11-15T17:33:06-08:00' Language: en Timezone: America/Los_Angeles Space Amount: 10737418240 Space Used: 53569393 Max Upload Size: 5368709120 Status: active Job Title: '' Phone: '' Address: '' Avatar URL: 'https://app.box.com/api/avatar/large/77777'

Command Topics

Questions, Bugs, and Feature Requests?

Browse the issues tickets! Or, if that doesn't work, file a new one and someone will get back to you. If you have general questions about the Box API, you can post to the Box Developer Forum.

Contributing to the Box CLI

Clone this repo. Run npm install . Run npm test to ensure everything is working. Make the changes you want in the src/ directory. Be sure to add corresponding tests in the test/ directory! Create a pull request with your changes — we'll review it and help you get it merged.

For more information, please see the Contribution guidelines.

Copyright and License

Copyright 2018 Box, Inc. All rights reserved.

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at

http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.

This software includes third party libraries, which are distributed under their own licenses' terms; see LICENSE-THIRD-PARTY.txt for details.