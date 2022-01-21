openbase logo
@botonic/plugin-dynamodb

by hubtype
0.20.0

Build chatbots and conversational experiences using React

91

GitHub Stars

234

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

39

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Botonic

Website | Blog | Docs | Examples

Build Chatbots and Conversational Apps Using React

botonic Version Downloads/week License Twitter Follow

🐣 Introducing Botonic Open Source Framework

Botonic is an open source full-stack framework to create chatbots and modern conversational apps made with ❤️ by Hubtype.

It's built on top of:

⚛️ React | ⚡ Serverless | 💡 Tensorflow.js

And it works on:

💬 Messaging apps like Whatsapp, Facebook Messenger, Telegram, Twitter DMs | 🌐 Your website | 📱 Your mobile app

With Botonic you can focus on creating the best conversational experience for your users instead of dealing with different messaging APIs, AI/NLP complexity or managing and scaling infrastructure. It also comes with a battery of plugins so you can easily integrate popular services into your project, for instance:

If you'd like to see more plugins/integrations, please submit an issue or a pull request

🚀 Quick Start

Prerequisites

  • Node (v10 or above) and NPM are required.
  • LTS version of NodeJS Installer is recommended.
  • You can verify the installation running npm --version and node --version on a terminal.

Step 1 - Install

$> npm install -g @botonic/cli

Step 2 - Create a bot

$> botonic new myBot tutorial

Step 3 - Run your bot

Run your bot locally while developing:

$> cd myBot
$> botonic serve

botonic serve is just an alias for npm run start which will start a local server at http://localhost:8080. While you develop, the server will auto reload every time you make changes to your code.

Step 4 - Deploy

$> botonic deploy

Check out the Getting Started Tutorial: a step-by-step guide to start building high quality conversational apps.

🤝 Contributing

  • ⭐⭐ Give us a Star on GitHub ⭐⭐
  • Submit an issue if you find a bug or want to request a feature.
  • Join our Slack community, let us know what you're building and give us feedback.
  • PRs are welcome! Just follow our Code of Conduct and Contributing Guide

👏 Supporters

Stargazers repo roster for @hubtype/botonic

Forkers repo roster for @hubtype/botonic

