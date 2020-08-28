@botbuildercommunity/storage-dynamodb

Bot Builder Community - JavaScript Extensions

This repository is part of the Bot Builder Community Project and contains Bot Builder Extensions for the JavaScript SDK, including middleware, dialogs, helpers and more. Other repos within the Bot Builder Community Project exist for extensions for .NET, Python, Java and tools - you can find our other repos under our GitHub organisation for the project.

To see a list of current extensions available for the Bot Builder JavaScript SDK, use the links below to jump to a section.

Installation

Each extension, such as middleware or recognizers, is available individually from NPM in the @botbuildercommunity scope. See each individual component description for installation details and links.

Contributing and Reporting Issues

We welcome and encourage contributions to this project, in the form of bug fixes, enhancements or new extensions. Please fork the repo and raise a PR if you have something you would like us to review for inclusion. If you want to discuss an idea first then the best way to do this right now is to raise a GitHub issue or reach out to one of us on Twitter.

Storage

The following alternative storage implementations are currently available;

Name Description Sample? NPM Azure Table storage Use Azure Table Storage in your bot. DynamoDB storage Use DynamoDB storage implementation in your bot. MongoDB storage Use MongoDB storage implementation in your bot. MS SQL storage Use Microsoft SQL Server storage implementation in your bot. Sample

The Azure Table Storage package has been deprecated from Microsoft's botbuilder-js repository, and is being taken over by the community.

Dialogs and Prompts

The following dialogs are currently available;

Name Description Sample? NPM Dialog prompts A variety of prompts using the Microsoft Recognizers Text suite, such as currency, temperature, age and dimension. Sample

Middleware

The following pieces of middleware are currently available;

Adapters

The following adapters can be used to expose your bot on additional channels not supported by the Azure Bot Service, such as Twilio WhatsApp and Twitter.

Name Description Sample? NPM Alexa Adapter (preview) A platform adapter for Amazon Alexa. Includes broad support for Alexa Skills capabilities, including devices with displays, Alexa Cards, access to user profile data and the ability to send Progressive Responses. Sample Console adapter A platform adapter for the console / terminal. Twilio WhatsApp adapter A platform adapter for Twilio WhatsApp. Includes support for proactive messaging, sending attachments and sending location messages. Sample Twitter adapter A platform adapter for Twitter. Supports Twitter status updates and direct messages (DM's). Sample

The following packages are available from Botkit, and work with both the Bot Framework and Botkit.