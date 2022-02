Bosket



Bosket is collection of tree views for front-end frameworks.

A versatile, powerful and simple way to display nested data.

Purpose

Bosket is a library of tree views implementations for front-end reactive frameworks.

Tree views, which are basically an elegant way to display nested lists, are very versatile and can for example be used as file explorers, menus, table of contents or category lists.

The core logic is written in plain javascript without any dependencies.

Framework implementations rely on this very same code, which makes new implementations easy to write and by extension new frameworks easy to support.

Tree view example : reactive nested lists



Documentation

Please check out the Bosket website for more details including the full documentation.

Supported frameworks

License

MIT