Small Clojure Interpreter
I want a limited dialect of Clojure for a single-purpose, scripted application. SCI will fit nicely.— @tiagoluchini
(require '[sci.core :as sci])
(sci/eval-string "(inc 1)") => ;; 2
(sci/eval-string "(inc x)" {:namespaces {'user {'x 2}}}) ;;=> 3
For usage with GraalVM
native-image check here.
You want to evaluate code from user input, or use Clojure for a DSL inside your
project, but
eval isn't safe or simply doesn't work.
This library works with:
:advanced, and JavaScript
SCI is used in:
Use as a dependency:
See the generated codox documentation.
The main API function is
sci.core/eval-string which takes a string to evaluate
and an optional options map.
In SCI,
defn does not mutate the outside world, only the evaluation
context inside a call to
sci/eval-string.
By default SCI only enables access to most of the Clojure core functions. More
functions can be enabled by using
:namespaces and
:classes. Normally you
would use SCI's version of
println but here, for the purposes of
demonstration, we use Clojure's version of
println instead:
user=> (require '[sci.core :as sci])
user=> (sci/eval-string "(println \"hello\")" {:namespaces {'clojure.core {'println println}}})
hello
nil
It is also possible to provide namespaces which can be required inside a SCI program:
user=> (def opts {:namespaces {'foo.bar {'println println}}})
user=> (sci/eval-string "(require '[foo.bar :as lib]) (lib/println \"hello\")" opts)
hello
nil
You can provide a list of allowed symbols. Using other symbols causes an exception:
user=> (sci/eval-string "(inc 1)" {:allow '[inc]})
2
user=> (sci/eval-string "(dec 1)" {:allow '[inc]})
ExceptionInfo dec is not allowed! [at line 1, column 2] clojure.core/ex-info (core.clj:4739)
Providing a list of disallowed symbols has the opposite effect:
user=> (sci/eval-string "(inc 1)" {:deny '[inc]})
ExceptionInfo inc is not allowed! [at line 1, column 2] clojure.core/ex-info (core.clj:4739)
Providing a macro as a binding can be done by providing a normal function that:
:sci/macro on the metadata set to
true
&form and
&env:
user=> (def do-twice ^:sci/macro (fn [_&form _&env x] (list 'do x x)))
user=> (sci/eval-string "(do-twice (f))" {:bindings {'do-twice do-twice 'f #(println "hello")}})
hello
hello
nil
Alternatively you can refer to the macro from the Clojure environment via the var (this only works in a JVM environment):
user=> (defmacro do-twice [x] (list 'do x x))
user=> (sci/eval-string "(do-twice (f))" {:namespaces {'user {'do-twice #'do-twice 'f #(println "hello")}}})
To remain safe and sandboxed, SCI programs do not have access to Clojure vars, unless you explicitly provide that access. SCI has its own var type, distinguished from Clojure vars.
In a SCI program these vars are created with
def and
defn just like in
normal Clojure:
(def x 1)
(defn foo [] x)
(foo) ;;=> 1
(def x 2)
(foo) ;;=> 2
Dynamic vars with thread-local bindings are also supported:
(def ^:dynamic *x* 1)
(binding [*x* 10] *x*) ;;=> 10
(binding [*x* 10] (set! *x* 12) *x*) ;;=> 12
*x* ;;=> 1
Creating SCI vars from Clojure can be done using
sci/new-var:
(def x (sci/new-var 'x 10))
(sci/eval-string "(inc x)" {:namespaces {'user {'x x}}}) ;;=> 11
To create a dynamic SCI var you can set metadata or use
sci/new-dynamic-var:
(def x1 (sci/new-var 'x 10 {:dynamic true}))
(sci/eval-string "(binding [*x* 12] (inc *x*))" {:namespaces {'user {'*x* x1}}}) ;;=> 13
(def x2 (sci/new-dynamic-var 'x 10))
(sci/eval-string "(binding [*x* 12] (inc *x*))" {:namespaces {'user {'*x* x2}}}) ;;=> 13
SCI vars can be bound from Clojure using
sci/binding:
(def x (sci/new-dynamic-var 'x 10))
(sci/binding [x 11] (sci/eval-string "(inc *x*)" {:namespaces {'user {'*x* x2}}})) ;;=> 11
The dynamic vars
*in*,
*out*,
*err* in a SCI program correspond to the
dynamic SCI vars
sci/in,
sci/out and
sci/err in the API. These
vars can be rebound as well:
(def sw (java.io.StringWriter.))
(sci/binding [sci/out sw] (sci/eval-string "(println \"hello\")")) ;;=> nil
(str sw) ;;=> "hello\n"
A shorthand for rebinding
sci/out is
sci/with-out-str:
(sci/with-out-str (sci/eval-string "(println \"hello\")")) ;;=> "hello\n"
To copy the public vars of a Clojure namespace and to reify the Clojure vars into
corresponding SCI vars, you can use
ns-publics in Clojure and the following API functions:
sci/create-ns: creates an object that identifies a SCI namespace and carries the metadata of a SCI namespaces
sci/copy-var: macro that copies a Clojure var to a SCI namespace (created through
sci/create-ns). Automatically converts dynamic vars and macros. Captures docstrings and arglists.
E.g. given the following Clojure namespace:
(ns foobar)
(defmacro do-twice [x] (list 'do x x))
(defn times-two [x]
(* x 2))
you can re-create that namespace in a SCI context like this:
(require 'foobar)
(def fns (sci/create-ns 'foobar-ns nil))
(def foobar-ns {'do-twice (sci/copy-var foobar/do-twice fns)
'times-two (sci/copy-var foobar/times-two fns)})
(def ctx (sci/init {:namespaces {'foobar foobar-ns}}))
(sci/binding [sci/out *out*]
(sci/eval-string* ctx "(foobar/do-twice (prn :x))"))
:x
:x
nil
(sci/eval-string* ctx "(foobar/times-two 2)")
4
To copy an entire namespace without enumerating all vars explicitly with
sci/copy-var you can use the following approach using
ns-publics and
sci/new-var:
(reduce (fn [ns-map [var-name var]]
(let [m (meta var)
no-doc (:no-doc m)
doc (:doc m)
arglists (:arglists m)]
(if no-doc ns-map
(assoc ns-map var-name
(sci/new-var (symbol var-name) @var
(cond-> {:ns fns
:name (:name m)}
(:macro m) (assoc :macro true)
doc (assoc :doc doc)
arglists (assoc :arglists arglists)))))))
{}
(ns-publics 'foobar))
To enable printing to
stdout and reading from
stdin you can SCI-bind
sci/out and
sci/in to
*out* and
*in* respectively:
(sci/binding [sci/out *out*
sci/in *in*]
(sci/eval-string "(print \"Type your name!\n> \")")
(sci/eval-string "(flush)")
(let [name (sci/eval-string "(read-line)")]
(sci/eval-string "(printf \"Hello %s!\" name)
(flush)"
{:bindings {'name name}})))
Type your name!
> Michiel
Hello Michiel!
When adding a Clojure function to SCI that interacts with
*out* (or
*in* or
*err*), you
can hook it up to SCI's context. For example, a Clojure function that writes to
*out*
can be Clojure bound to SCI's
out:
user=> (defn foo [] (println "yello!"))
#'user/foo
user=> ;; without binding *out* to sci's out, the Clojure function will use its default *out*:
user=> (sci/eval-string "(with-out-str (foo))" {:namespaces {'user {'foo foo}}})
yello!
""
;; Let's hook foo up to SCI's context:
user=> (defn wrapped-foo [] (binding [*out* @sci/out] (foo)))
#'user/wrapped-foo
user=> (sci/eval-string "(with-out-str (foo))" {:bindings {'foo wrapped-foo}})
"yello!\n"
To always enable printing in your SCI environment you can set
sci/out to
*out* globally:
(sci/alter-var-root sci/out (constantly *out*))
Similar to Clojure vs. CLJS, the difference wit SCI on Clojure vs. SCI on CLJS
is that in the latter you should use
sci/print-newline and
sci/print-fn to
control printing to stdout:
cljs.user=> (def output (atom ""))
#'cljs.user/output
cljs.user=> (sci/binding [sci/print-newline true sci/print-fn (fn [s] (swap! output str s))] (sci/eval-string "(print :hello) (println :bye)"))
nil
cljs.user=> @output
":hello:bye\n"
This is supported since SCI 0.2.7 (currently unreleased but available as git dep).
To always enable printing in your SCI environment you can set
sci/print-fn to
*print-fn* globally:
(enable-console-print!)
(sci/alter-var-root sci/print-fn (constantly *print-fn*))
Creating threads with
future and
pmap is disabled by default, but can be
enabled by requiring
sci.addons.future and applying the
sci.addons.future/install function
to the sci options:
(ns my.sci.app
(:require
[sci.core :as sci]
[sci.addons.future :as future]))
(sci/eval-string "@(future (inc x))"
(-> {:namespaces {'user {'x 1}}}
(future/install)))
;;=> 2
For conveying thread-local SCI bindings to an external
future use
sci/future:
(ns my.sci.app
(:require
[sci.core :as sci]
[sci.addons.future :as future]))
(def x (sci/new-dynamic-var 'x 10))
@(sci/binding [x 11]
(sci/future
(sci/eval-string "@(future (inc x))"
(-> {:namespaces {'user {'x x}}}
(future/install)))))
;;=> 12
Adding support for classes is done via the
:classes option:
(sci/eval-string "(java.util.UUID/randomUUID)"
{:classes {'java.util.UUID java.util.UUID}})
;;=> #uuid "312ba519-37e2-4109-b164-97fb140b57b0"
To make this work with
GraalVM you will also need to add an entry to your
reflection
config
for this class. Also see
reflection.json.
By default, SCI only lets you interop with classes explicitly provided in the
:classes config. When a method call returns an instance of a class that is not
in
:classes you won't be able to interop on that. You can disable this safety
measure with
{:classes {:allow :all}}.
In JS hosts, to allow interop with anything, use the following config:
{:classes {'js goog/global :allow :all}}
Sci uses a context (internally implemented using an atom) to keep track of state
changes like newly defined namespaces and vars. The contents of the context
should be considered implementation detail. Every call to
eval-string creates
a fresh context. To preserve state over multiple evaluations, you can create a
context using the same options as those for
sci/eval-string.
(def opts {:namespaces {'foo.bar {'x 1}}})
(def sci-ctx (sci/init opts))
The SCI context can then be re-used over successive invocations of
sci/eval-string*:
(sci/eval-string* sci-ctx "foo.bar/x") ;;=> 1
(sci/eval-string* sci-ctx "(ns foo.bar) (def x 2) x") ;;=> 2
(sci/eval-string* sci-ctx "foo.bar/x") ;;=> 2
In a multi-user environment it can be useful to give each user their own
context. This can already be achieved with
eval-string, but for performance
reasons it may be desirable to initialize a shared context once. This shared
context can then be forked for each user so that changes in one user's context
aren't visible to other users:
(def forked (sci/fork sci-ctx))
(sci/eval-string* forked "(def forked 1)")
(sci/eval-string* forked "forked") ;;=> 1
(sci/eval-string* sci-ctx "forked") ;;=> Could not resolved symbol: forked
SCI supports loading code via a hook that is invoked by SCI's implementation of
require. The job of this function is to find and return the source code for
the requested namespace. This passed-in function will be called with a single
argument that is a hashmap with a key
:namespace. The value for this key will
be the symbol of the requested namespace.
This function should return a map with keys
:file (containing the filename to
be used in error messages) and
:source (containing the source code text). SCI
will evaluate that source code to satisfy the call to
require. Alternatively
the function can return
nil which will result in SCI throwing an exception
that the namespace could not be found.
The load hook is passed as part of the SCI options via the
:load-fn:
(defn load-fn [{:keys [namespace]}]
(when (= namespace 'foo)
{:file "foo.clj"
:source "(ns foo) (def val :foo)"}))
(sci/eval-string "(require '[foo :as fu]) fu/val" {:load-fn load-fn})
;;=> :foo
Note that internally specified namespaces (either the default namespaces that
SCI provides itself or those provides via the
:namespaces key) will be
considered first and if found there,
:load-fn will not be called, unless
:reload or
:reload-all are used:
(sci/eval-string
"(require '[foo :as fu])
fu/val"
{:load-fn load-fn
:namespaces {'foo {'val (sci/new-var 'val :internal)}}})
;;=> :internal
(sci/eval-string
"(require '[foo :as fu] :reload)
fu/val"
{:load-fn load-fn
:namespaces {'foo {'val (sci/new-var 'val :internal)}}})
;;=> :foo
Another option for loading code is to provide an implementation of
clojure.core/load-file. An example is presented here.
(ns my.sci.app
(:require [sci.core :as sci]
[clojure.java.io :as io]))
(spit "example1.clj" "(defn foo [] :foo)")
(spit "example2.clj" "(load-file \"example1.clj\")")
(let [env (atom {})
opts {:env env}
load-file (fn [file]
(let [file (io/file file)
source (slurp file)]
(sci/with-bindings
{sci/ns @sci/ns
sci/file (.getAbsolutePath file)}
(sci/eval-string source opts))))
opts (assoc-in opts [:namespaces 'clojure.core 'load-file] load-file)]
(sci/eval-string "(load-file \"example2.clj\") (foo)" opts))
;;=> :foo
Implementing a REPL can be done using the following functions:
sci/reader: returns reader for parsing source code, either from a string or
io/reader
sci/parse-next: returns next form from reader
sci/eval-form: evaluates form returned by
parse-next.
See examples for examples for both Clojure and ClojureScript. Run instructions are included at the bottom of each example.
To include an nREPL server in your sci-based project, you can use babashka.nrepl.
For general information about Clojure and GraalVM, check out clj-graal-docs and graalvm-clojure.
To build native images with GraalVM it is recommended to use Clojure
1.10.3 or
later.
To use SCI as a native shared library from e.g. C, C++, Rust, read this tutorial.
Currently SCI doesn't support
deftype and
definterface.
Forms evaluated by SCI can produce lazy sequences. In Clojure, dynamic vars and laziness can be a tricky combination and the same goes for dynamic SCI vars.
Consider the following example:
(let [sw (java.io.StringWriter.)
result (sci/binding [sci/out sw] (sci/eval-string "(map print (range 10))"))]
(println "Output:" (str sw))
(println "Result:" result))
If the returned lazy seq was realized within the
sci/binding scope, the output
would be:
Output: 0123456789
Result: (nil nil nil nil nil nil nil nil nil nil)
But because the result is only printed outside of
sci/binding the result is:
Execution error (ClassCastException) at sci.impl.io/pr-on (io.cljc:44).
class sci.impl.vars.SciUnbound cannot be cast to class java.io.Writer (sci.impl.vars.SciUnbound is in unnamed module of loader clojure.lang.DynamicClassLoader @4c2af006; java.io.Writer is in module java.base of loader 'bootstrap')
This happens because by the time the lazy-seq is realized, the binding scope for
sci/out is no longer established, and as a result the lazy-seq can no longer
be realized (due to the delayed calls to
println, a side-effecting call
dependents on the value of
sci/out, set by
sci/binding.
If the result is intended to be serialized as a string, then one could simply serialize while the binding is still in place:
(let [sw (java.io.StringWriter.)]
(sci/binding [sci/out sw]
(let [result (sci/eval-string "(map print (range 10))")]
(println "Result:" result)
(println "Output:" (str sw)))))
Note that we moved
(println "Result:" result) before
(println "Output:" (str sw)), since the first call takes care of realization.
Required:
lein, the
clojure CLI and GraalVM.
To successfully run the GraalVM tests, you will have to compile the binary first
with
script/compile.
To run all tests:
script/test/all
For running individual tests, see the scripts in
script/test.
Use
clojure -M:bench to benchmark the various phases of sci on the JVM:
$ clojure -M:bench --complete --sexpr "(let [x 1 y 2] (+ x y))" --quick
BENCHMARKING EXPRESSION: (let [x 1 y 2] (+ x y))
PARSE:
-> (let [x 1 y 2] (+ x y))
Evaluation count : 605268 in 6 samples of 100878 calls.
Execution time mean : 1,105801 µs
Execution time std-deviation : 209,640200 ns
Execution time lower quantile : 934,602619 ns ( 2,5%)
Execution time upper quantile : 1,459172 µs (97,5%)
Overhead used : 8,140922 ns
Found 1 outliers in 6 samples (16,6667 %)
low-severe 1 (16,6667 %)
Variance from outliers : 48,1886 % Variance is moderately inflated by outliers
ANALYSIS:
Evaluation count : 82248 in 6 samples of 13708 calls.
Execution time mean : 8,562699 µs
Execution time std-deviation : 1,289355 µs
Execution time lower quantile : 7,557778 µs ( 2,5%)
Execution time upper quantile : 10,039290 µs (97,5%)
Overhead used : 8,140922 ns
EVALUATION:
-> 3
Evaluation count : 1607688 in 6 samples of 267948 calls.
Execution time mean : 433,635072 ns
Execution time std-deviation : 67,003007 ns
Execution time lower quantile : 378,876890 ns ( 2,5%)
Execution time upper quantile : 512,818448 ns (97,5%)
Overhead used : 8,140922 ns
Use
--parse,
--evaluate and/or
--analyze to bench individual phases
(
--complete will bench all of them). Leaving out
--quick will run
criterium/bench instead of
criterium/quick-bench.
To benchmark an expression within GraalVM
native-image, run
script/compile and then run:
$ time ./sci "(loop [val 0 cnt 1000000] (if (pos? cnt) (recur (inc val) (dec cnt)) val))"
1000000
./sci 0.92s user 0.08s system 99% cpu 1.003 total
Copyright © 2019-2021 Michiel Borkent
Distributed under the Eclipse Public License 1.0. This project contains code from Clojure and ClojureScript which are also licensed under the EPL 1.0. See LICENSE.