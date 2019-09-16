React Tree View Component. Data-Driven, Fast, Efficient and Customisable.

Install

npm install react-treebeard --save

An online example from the /example directory can be found here: Here

Quick Start

import React, {PureComponent} from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import {Treebeard} from 'react-treebeard' ; const data = { name : 'root' , toggled : true , children : [ { name : 'parent' , children : [ { name : 'child1' }, { name : 'child2' } ] }, { name : 'loading parent' , loading : true , children : [] }, { name : 'parent' , children : [ { name : 'nested parent' , children : [ { name : 'nested child 1' }, { name : 'nested child 2' } ] } ] } ] }; class TreeExample extends PureComponent { constructor (props){ super (props); this .state = {data}; this .onToggle = this .onToggle.bind( this ); } onToggle(node, toggled){ const {cursor, data} = this .state; if (cursor) { this .setState( () => ({cursor, active : false })); } node.active = true ; if (node.children) { node.toggled = toggled; } this .setState( () => ({ cursor : node, data : Object .assign({}, data)})); } render(){ const {data} = this .state; return ( < Treebeard data = {data} onToggle = {this.onToggle} /> ); } } const content = document.getElementById('content'); ReactDOM.render( < TreeExample /> , content);

If you use react-hooks you should do something like this:

import React, {useState} from 'react' ; const TreeExample = () => { const [data, setData] = useState(data); const [cursor, setCursor] = useState( false ); const onToggle = ( node, toggled ) => { if (cursor) { cursor.active = false ; } node.active = true ; if (node.children) { node.toggled = toggled; } setCursor(node); setData( Object .assign({}, data)) } return ( < Treebeard data = {data} onToggle = {onToggle}/ > ) } const content = document.getElementById('content'); ReactDOM.render( < TreeExample /> , content);

Prop Values

data

PropTypes.oneOfType([PropTypes.object,PropTypes.array]).isRequired

Data that drives the tree view. State-driven effects can be built by manipulating the attributes in this object. Also supports an array for multiple nodes at the root level. An example can be found in example/data.js

onToggle

PropTypes.func

Callback function when a node is toggled / clicked. Passes 2 attributes: the data node and it's toggled boolean state.

style

PropTypes.object

Sets the treeview styling. Defaults to src/themes/default .

animations

PropTypes.oneOfType([PropTypes.object, PropTypes.bool])

Sets the treeview animations. Set to false if you want to turn off animations. See velocity-react for more details. Defaults to src/themes/animations .

decorators

PropTypes.object

Decorates the treeview. Here you can use your own Container, Header, Toggle and Loading components. Defaults to src/decorators . See example below:

const decorators = { Loading : ( props ) => { return ( < div style = {props.style} > loading... </ div > ); }, Toggle : ( props ) => { return ( < div style = {props.style} > < svg height = {props.height} width = {props.width} > // Vector Toggle Here </ svg > </ div > ); }, Header : ( props ) => { return ( < div style = {props.style} > {props.node.name} </ div > ); }, Container : ( props ) => { return ( < div onClick = {this.props.onClick} > // Hide Toggle When Terminal Here < this.props.decorators.Toggle /> < this.props.decorators.Header /> </ div > ); } }; < Treebeard data = {...} decorators = {decorators}/ >

Data Attributes

{ id : '[optional] string' , name : 'string' , children : '[optional] array' , toggled : '[optional] boolean' , active : '[optional] boolean' , loading : '[optional] boolean' , decorators : '[optional] object' , animations : '[optional] object' },

id

The component key. If not defined, an auto-generated index is used.

name

The name prop passed into the Header component.

children

The children attached to the node. This value populates the subtree at the specific node. Each child is built from the same basic data structure. Tip: Make this an empty array, if you want to asynchronously load a potential parent.

toggled

Toggled flag. Sets the visibility of a node's children. It also sets the state for the toggle decorator.

active

Active flag. If active, the node will be highlighted. The highlight is derived from the node.activeLink style object in the theme.

loading

Loading flag. It will populate the treeview with the loading component. Useful when asynchronously pulling the data into the treeview.

decorators / animations

Attach specific decorators / animations to a node. Provides the low level functionality to create visuals on a node-by-node basis. These structures are the same as the top level props, described above.