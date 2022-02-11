🚀 Boost

A collection of type-safe cross-platform packages for building robust server-side and client-side applications, packages, and tooling.

Packages

args - Command line argument parsing and formatting.

cli - Command line program builder that renders with React and Ink.

common - Common utilities for all packages.

config - Configuration and ignore file loading.

debug - Debugging and crash reporting.

decorators - Experimental decorators for common patterns.

event - Sync or async based event emitters.

log - Low-level system logging.

module - Import custom file types at runtime.

pipeline - Serial or parallel based data pipelines.

plugin - Plugin module registries and loading.

terminal - Terminal/console utilities.

translate - Low-level file based message translations.

Requirements

Linux, OSX, Windows

Node 12.17+ (for backend and tooling)

Edge, Chrome, Firefox (for frontend)

Documentation

https://boostlib.dev