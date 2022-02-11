openbase logo
@boost/module

by Miles Johnson
3.0.1 (see all)

🚀 A collection of type-safe cross-platform packages for building robust server-side and client-side systems.

Readme

🚀 Boost

Build Status npm version npm deps

A collection of type-safe cross-platform packages for building robust server-side and client-side applications, packages, and tooling.

Packages

  • args - Command line argument parsing and formatting.
  • cli - Command line program builder that renders with React and Ink.
  • common - Common utilities for all packages.
  • config - Configuration and ignore file loading.
  • debug - Debugging and crash reporting.
  • decorators - Experimental decorators for common patterns.
  • event - Sync or async based event emitters.
  • log - Low-level system logging.
  • module - Import custom file types at runtime.
  • pipeline - Serial or parallel based data pipelines.
  • plugin - Plugin module registries and loading.
  • terminal - Terminal/console utilities.
  • translate - Low-level file based message translations.

Requirements

  • Linux, OSX, Windows
  • Node 12.17+ (for backend and tooling)
  • Edge, Chrome, Firefox (for frontend)

Documentation

https://boostlib.dev

