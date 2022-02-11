🚀 Boost
A collection of type-safe cross-platform packages for building robust server-side and client-side
applications, packages, and tooling.
Packages
- args - Command line argument parsing and formatting.
- cli - Command line program builder that renders with
React and Ink.
- common - Common utilities for all packages.
- config - Configuration and ignore file loading.
- debug - Debugging and crash reporting.
- decorators - Experimental decorators for common
patterns.
- event - Sync or async based event emitters.
- log - Low-level system logging.
- module - Import custom file types at runtime.
- pipeline - Serial or parallel based data
pipelines.
- plugin - Plugin module registries and loading.
- terminal - Terminal/console utilities.
- translate - Low-level file based message
translations.
Requirements
- Linux, OSX, Windows
- Node 12.17+ (for backend and tooling)
- Edge, Chrome, Firefox (for frontend)
Documentation
https://boostlib.dev