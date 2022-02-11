The Firebase Command Line Interface (CLI) Tools can be used to test, manage, and deploy your Firebase project from the command line.
To get started with the Firebase CLI, read the full list of commands below or check out the documentation.
You can install the Firebase CLI using npm (the Node Package Manager). Note that you will need to install Node.js and npm. Installing Node.js should install npm as well.
To download and install the Firebase CLI run the following command:
npm install -g firebase-tools
This will provide you with the globally accessible
firebase command.
The standalone binary distribution of the Firebase CLI allows you to download a
firebase executable
without any dependencies.
To download and install the CLI run the following command:
curl -sL firebase.tools | bash
The command
firebase --help lists the available commands and
firebase <command> --help shows more details for an individual command.
If a command is project-specific, you must either be inside a project directory with an
active project alias or specify the Firebase project id with the
-P <project_id> flag.
Below is a brief list of the available commands and their function:
|Command
|Description
|login
|Authenticate to your Firebase account. Requires access to a web browser.
|logout
|Sign out of the Firebase CLI.
|login:ci
|Generate an authentication token for use in non-interactive environments.
|login:add
|Authorize the CLI for an additional account.
|login:list
|List authorized CLI accounts.
|login:use
|Set the default account to use for this project
|use
|Set active Firebase project, manage project aliases.
|open
|Quickly open a browser to relevant project resources.
|init
|Setup a new Firebase project in the current directory. This command will create a
firebase.json configuration file in your current directory.
|help
|Display help information about the CLI or specific commands.
Append
--no-localhost to login (i.e.,
firebase login --no-localhost) to copy and paste code instead of starting a local server for authentication. A use case might be if you SSH into an instance somewhere and you need to authenticate to Firebase on that machine.
|Command
|Description
|apps:create
|Create a new Firebase app in a project.
|apps:list
|List the registered apps of a Firebase project.
|apps:sdkconfig
|Print the configuration of a Firebase app.
|projects:addfirebase
|Add Firebase resources to a Google Cloud Platform project.
|projects:create
|Create a new Firebase project.
|projects:list
|Print a list of all of your Firebase projects.
These commands let you deploy and interact with your Firebase services.
|Command
|Description
|emulators:exec
|Start the local Firebase emulators, run a test script, then shut down the emulators.
|emulators:start
|Start the local Firebase emulators.
|deploy
|Deploys your Firebase project. Relies on
firebase.json configuration and your local project folder.
|serve
|Start a local server with your Firebase Hosting configuration and HTTPS-triggered Cloud Functions. Relies on
firebase.json.
|setup:emulators:database
|Downloads the database emulator.
|setup:emulators:firestore
|Downloads the firestore emulator.
|Command
|Description
|appdistribution:distribute
|Upload a distribution.
|Command
|Description
|auth:import
|Batch importing accounts into Firebase from data file.
|auth:export
|Batch exporting accounts from Firebase into data file.
Detailed doc is here.
|Command
|Description
|database:get
|Fetch data from the current project's database and display it as JSON. Supports querying on indexed data.
|database:set
|Replace all data at a specified location in the current project's database. Takes input from file, STDIN, or command-line argument.
|database:push
|Push new data to a list at a specified location in the current project's database. Takes input from file, STDIN, or command-line argument.
|database:remove
|Delete all data at a specified location in the current project's database.
|database:update
|Perform a partial update at a specified location in the current project's database. Takes input from file, STDIN, or command-line argument.
|database:profile
|Profile database usage and generate a report.
|database:instances:create
|Create a realtime database instance.
|database:instances:list
|List realtime database instances.
|database:settings:get
|Read the realtime database setting at path
|database:settings:set
|Set the realtime database setting at path.
|Command
|Description
|ext
|Display information on how to use ext commands and extensions installed to your project.
|ext:configure
|Configure an existing extension instance.
|ext:info
|Display information about an extension by name (extensionName@x.y.z for a specific version)
|ext:install
|Install an extension.
|ext:list
|List all the extensions that are installed in your Firebase project.
|ext:uninstall
|Uninstall an extension that is installed in your Firebase project by Instance ID.
|ext:update
|Update an existing extension instance to the latest version.
|Command
|Description
|firestore:delete
|Delete documents or collections from the current project's database. Supports recursive deletion of subcollections.
|firestore:indexes
|List all deployed indexes from the current project.
|Command
|Description
|functions:log
|Read logs from deployed Cloud Functions.
|functions:config:set
|Store runtime configuration values for the current project's Cloud Functions.
|functions:config:get
|Retrieve existing configuration values for the current project's Cloud Functions.
|functions:config:unset
|Remove values from the current project's runtime configuration.
|functions:config:clone
|Copy runtime configuration from one project environment to another.
|functions:delete
|Delete one or more Cloud Functions by name or group name.
|functions:shell
|Locally emulate functions and start Node.js shell where these local functions can be invoked with test data.
|Command
|Description
|hosting:disable
|Stop serving Firebase Hosting traffic for the active project. A "Site Not Found" message will be displayed at your project's Hosting URL after running this command.
|Command
|Description
|remoteconfig:get
|Get a Firebase project's Remote Config template.
|remoteconfig:versions:list
|Get a list of the most recent Firebase Remote Config template versions that have been published.
|remoteconfig:rollback
|Roll back a project's published Remote Config template to the version provided by
--version_number flag.
Use
firebase:deploy --only remoteconfig to update and publish a project's Firebase Remote Config template.
The Firebase CLI can use one of four authentication methods listed in descending priority:
firebase login:ci. Note that these tokens are extremely sensitive long-lived credentials and are not the right option for most cases. Consider using service account authorization instead. The token can be set in one of two ways:
--token flag on any command, for example
firebase --token="<token>" projects:list.
FIREBASE_TOKEN environment variable.
firebase login to log in to the CLI directly as yourself. The CLI will cache an authorized user credential on your machine.
GOOGLE_APPLICATION_CREDENTIALS environment variable to point to the path of a JSON service account key file.
gcloud CLI and log in with
gcloud auth application-default login, the Firebase CLI will use them if none of the above credentials are present.
By default
firebase login sets a single global account for use on all projects.
If you have multiple Google accounts which you use for Firebase projects you can
authorize multiple accounts and use them on a per-project or per-command basis.
To authorize an additonal account for use with the CLI, run
firebase login:add.
You can view the list of authorized accounts with
firebase login:list.
To set the default account for a specific Firebase project directory, run
firebase login:use from within the directory and select the desired account.
To check the default account for a directory, run
firebase login:list and the
default account for the current context will be listed first.
To set the account for a specific command invocation, use the
--account flag
with any command. For example
firebase --account=user@domain.com deploy. The
specified account must have already been added to the Firebase CLI using
firebase login:add.
The Cloud Functions emulator is exposed through commands like
emulators:start,
serve and
functions:shell. Emulated Cloud Functions run as independent
node processes
on your development machine which means they have their own credential discovery mechanism.
By default these
node processes are not able to discover credentials from
firebase login.
In order to provide a better development experience, when you are logged in to the CLI
through
firebase login we take the user credentials and construct a temporary credential
that we pass into the emulator through
GOOGLE_APPLICATION_CREDENTIALS. We only do this
if you have not already set the
GOOGLE_APPLICATION_CREDENTIALS environment variable
yourself.
The CLI supports HTTP(S) proxies via environment variables. To use a proxy, set the
HTTPS_PROXY
or
HTTP_PROXY value in your environment to the URL of your proxy (e.g.
HTTP_PROXY=http://127.0.0.1:12345).
The Firebase CLI requires a browser to complete authentication, but is fully compatible with CI and other headless environments.
firebase login:ci to log in and print out a new refresh token
(the current CLI session will not be affected).
There are two ways to use this token when running Firebase commands:
FIREBASE_TOKEN and it will
automatically be utilized.
--token <token> flag in your CI system.
The order of precedence for token loading is flag, environment variable, active project.
On any machine with the Firebase CLI, running
firebase logout --token <token>
will immediately revoke access for the specified token.
The Firebase CLI can also be used programmatically as a standard Node module. Each command is exposed as a function that takes positional arguments followed by an options object and returns a Promise.
So if we run this command at our command line:
$ firebase --project="foo" apps:list ANDROID
That translates to the following in Node:
const client = require("firebase-tools");
client.apps
.list("ANDROID", { project: "foo" })
.then((data) => {
// ...
})
.catch((err) => {
// ...
});
The options object must be the very last argument and any unspecified
positional argument will get the default value of
"". The following
two invocations are equivalent:
const client = require("firebase-tools");
// #1 - No arguments or options, defaults will be inferred
client.apps.list();
// #2 - Explicitly provide "" for all arguments and {} for options
client.apps.list("", {});
Note: when used in a limited environment like Cloud Functions, not all
firebase-tools commands will work programatically
because they require access to a local filesystem.