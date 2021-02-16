Lint the whole repo.
To install, add
@boll/cli as a dev dependency to your package with
your package manager of choice.
npm install --save-dev @boll/cli
Next, run the
init command to generate a configuration file that
will be used when boll runs.
npx boll init
This command will create a configuration file called
.boll.config.js
in your current directory, implementing the recoommended configuration
by default. It should look like the following.
"use strict";
module.exports = {
extends: "boll:recommended"
};
To run
boll, simply pass the
run command.
npx boll run
If everything is configured successfully and your project contains no
boll violations, the command will exit with no output and an exit
status of
0.
Learn about configuring, tweaking, or adding rules in the docs.
