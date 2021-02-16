boll

Lint the whole repo.

Getting started

Install

To install, add @boll/cli as a dev dependency to your package with your package manager of choice.

npm install --save-dev @boll/cli

Configure

Next, run the init command to generate a configuration file that will be used when boll runs.

npx boll init

This command will create a configuration file called .boll.config.js in your current directory, implementing the recoommended configuration by default. It should look like the following.

; module .exports = { extends : "boll:recommended" };

Run

To run boll , simply pass the run command.

npx boll run

If everything is configured successfully and your project contains no boll violations, the command will exit with no output and an exit status of 0 .

Next steps

Learn about configuring, tweaking, or adding rules in the docs.

Contributing

This project welcomes contributions and suggestions. Most contributions require you to agree to a Contributor License Agreement (CLA) declaring that you have the right to, and actually do, grant us the rights to use your contribution. For details, visit https://cla.opensource.microsoft.com.

When you submit a pull request, a CLA bot will automatically determine whether you need to provide a CLA and decorate the PR appropriately (e.g., status check, comment). Simply follow the instructions provided by the bot. You will only need to do this once across all repos using our CLA.

This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.