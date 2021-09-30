A Jupyter extension for rendering Bokeh content within Jupyter. See also the separate ipywidgets_bokeh library for support for using Jupyter widgets/ipywidgets objects within Bokeh applications.

Install

For versions 3.0 and newer of JupyterLab, you have the option to install jupyter_bokeh with either pip or conda :

pip install jupyter_bokeh

or

conda install -c conda-forge jupyter_bokeh

For versions of Jupyter Lab older than 3.0, you must install the labextension separately:

conda install -c conda-forge jupyter_bokeh jupyter labextension install @jupyter-widgets/jupyterlab-manager jupyter labextension install @bokeh/jupyter_bokeh

To install a specific version:

jupyter labextension install @bokeh/jupyter_bokeh@x.y.x

Compatibility

The core Bokeh library is generally version independent of JupyterLab and this jupyter_bokeh extension for versions of bokeh>=2.0.0 .

Our goal is that jupyter_bokeh minor releases (using the SemVer pattern) are made to follow JupyterLab minor release bumps, while micro releases are for new jupyter_bokeh features or bug fix releases. We've been previously inconsistent with having the extension release minor version bumps track that of JupyterLab, so users seeking to find extension releases that are compatible with their JupyterLab installation may refer to the below table.

Compatible JupyterLab and jupyter_bokeh versions

JupyterLab jupyter_bokeh 0.34.x 0.6.2 0.35.x 0.6.3 1.0.x 1.0.0 2.0.x 2.0.0 3.0.x 3.0.0

Contributing

Development install

Note: You will need NodeJS to build the extension package.

The jlpm command is JupyterLab's pinned version of yarn that is installed with JupyterLab. You may use yarn or npm in lieu of jlpm below.

pip install -e . jupyter labextension develop . --overwrite jlpm run build

You can watch the source directory and run JupyterLab at the same time in different terminals to watch for changes in the extension's source and automatically rebuild the extension.

jlpm run watch jupyter lab

With the watch command running, every saved change will immediately be built locally and available in your running JupyterLab. Refresh JupyterLab to load the change in your browser (you may need to wait several seconds for the extension to be rebuilt).

By default, the jlpm run build command generates the source maps for this extension to make it easier to debug using the browser dev tools. To also generate source maps for the JupyterLab core extensions, you can run the following command:

jupyter lab build --minimize=False

Uninstall