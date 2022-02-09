Bokeh is an interactive visualization library for modern web browsers. It provides elegant, concise construction of versatile graphics, and affords high-performance interactivity over large or streaming datasets. Bokeh can help anyone who would like to quickly and easily make interactive plots, dashboards, and data applications.

Latest Release Downloads License People Sponsorship Live Tutorial Build Status Static Analysis Support Twitter

If you like Bokeh and would like to support our mission, please consider making a donation.

Installation

The easiest way to install Bokeh is using the Anaconda Python distribution and its included Conda package management system. To install Bokeh and its required dependencies, enter the following command at a Bash or Windows command prompt:

conda install bokeh

To install using pip, enter the following command at a Bash or Windows command prompt:

pip install bokeh

For more information, refer to the installation documentation.

Resources

Once Bokeh is installed, check out the first steps guides.

Visit the full documentation site to view the User's Guide or launch the Bokeh tutorial to learn about Bokeh in live Jupyter Notebooks.

Community support is available on the Project Discourse.

If you would like to contribute to Bokeh, please review the Contributor Guide and request an invitation to the Bokeh Dev Slack workspace.

Note: Everyone interacting in the Bokeh project's codebases, issue trackers and discussion forums is expected to follow the Code of Conduct.

Follow us

Follow us on Twitter @bokeh

Support

Fiscal Support

The Bokeh project is grateful for individual contributions sponsorship as well as support by the organizations and companies below:

If your company uses Bokeh and is able to sponsor the project, please contact info@bokeh.org

Bokeh is a Sponsored Project of NumFOCUS, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity in the United States. NumFOCUS provides Bokeh with fiscal, legal, and administrative support to help ensure the health and sustainability of the project. Visit numfocus.org for more information.

Donations to Bokeh are managed by NumFOCUS. For donors in the United States, your gift is tax-deductible to the extent provided by law. As with any donation, you should consult with your tax adviser about your particular tax situation.

In-kind Support

The Bokeh project is also grateful for the donation of services from the following companies: