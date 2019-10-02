DEPRECATION WARNING: Unfortunately it's time for me to deprecate this library as I cannot give it the time it needs. If you're interested in maintaining this lib, send me message (pott.benjamin@gmail.com). I'd recommend using something like chromeless or puppeteer if possible. Thanks!

Chromecast Plugin for video.js 5.*

Installation

Install videojs-chromecast via npm (preferred):

$ npm install videojs-chromecast

Or Bower:

$ bower install videojs-chromecast

Inclusion

Include videojs-chromecast on your website using the tool(s) of your choice.

The simplest method of inclusion is a <script> tag after the video.js <script> tag:

< head data-cast-api-enabled = "true" > < script src = "http://www.gstatic.com/cv/js/sender/v1/cast_sender.js" > </ script > < script src = "path/to/video.js/dist/video.js" > </ script > < script src = "path/to/videojs-chromecast/dist/videojs-chromecast.js" > </ script >

When installed via npm, videojs-chromecast supports Browserify-based workflows out of the box.

Basic Usage

For full details on how to use chromecast in the API documentation.

var player = videojs( 'video' ,{ chromecast :{ appId : 'APP-ID' } });

Options

Chromecast sdk mediaInfo use poster image

options :{ chromecast :{ appId : 'APP-ID' , metadata :{ title : 'Title display on tech wrapper' , subtitle : 'Synopsis display on tech wrapper' , } } }

License

Apache-2.0. Copyright (c) Benjipott, Inc.