Install videojs-chromecast via npm (preferred):
$ npm install videojs-chromecast
Or Bower:
$ bower install videojs-chromecast
Include videojs-chromecast on your website using the tool(s) of your choice.
The simplest method of inclusion is a
<script> tag after the video.js
<script> tag:
<head data-cast-api-enabled="true"> <!-- allow chromecast extention -->
<script src="http://www.gstatic.com/cv/js/sender/v1/cast_sender.js"></script> <!-- add chromecast sdk -->
<script src="path/to/video.js/dist/video.js"></script><!-- add video.js sdk -->
<script src="path/to/videojs-chromecast/dist/videojs-chromecast.js"></script><!-- add plugin -->
When installed via npm, videojs-chromecast supports Browserify-based workflows out of the box.
For full details on how to use chromecast in the API documentation.
var player = videojs('video',{
chromecast:{
appId:'APP-ID'
}
});
Chromecast sdk mediaInfo use poster image
options :{
chromecast:{
appId:'APP-ID',
metadata:{
title:'Title display on tech wrapper',
subtitle:'Synopsis display on tech wrapper',
}
}
}
Apache-2.0. Copyright (c) Benjipott, Inc.