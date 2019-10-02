openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vc

@bnnvara/videojs-chromecast

by Benjamin Pott
2.0.9 (see all)

Use chromecast with videojs html5 player

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

92

GitHub Stars

208

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

4

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

DEPRECATION WARNING: Unfortunately it's time for me to deprecate this library as I cannot give it the time it needs. If you're interested in maintaining this lib, send me message (pott.benjamin@gmail.com). I'd recommend using something like chromeless or puppeteer if possible. Thanks!

Build Status

Donate

Chromecast Plugin for video.js 5.*

Alt text

Installation

Install videojs-chromecast via npm (preferred):

$ npm install videojs-chromecast

Or Bower:

$ bower install videojs-chromecast

Inclusion

Include videojs-chromecast on your website using the tool(s) of your choice.

The simplest method of inclusion is a <script> tag after the video.js <script> tag:

<head data-cast-api-enabled="true"> <!-- allow chromecast extention -->
<script src="http://www.gstatic.com/cv/js/sender/v1/cast_sender.js"></script> <!-- add chromecast sdk -->
<script src="path/to/video.js/dist/video.js"></script><!-- add video.js sdk -->
<script src="path/to/videojs-chromecast/dist/videojs-chromecast.js"></script><!-- add plugin -->

When installed via npm, videojs-chromecast supports Browserify-based workflows out of the box.

Basic Usage

For full details on how to use chromecast in the API documentation.

var player = videojs('video',{
  chromecast:{
     appId:'APP-ID'
  }
});

Options

Chromecast sdk mediaInfo use poster image 

options :{
  chromecast:{
     appId:'APP-ID',
     metadata:{
       title:'Title display on tech wrapper',
       subtitle:'Synopsis display on tech wrapper',
     }
  }
}

License

Apache-2.0. Copyright (c) Benjipott, Inc.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial