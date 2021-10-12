For Modern browsers and node.
Save, read and update plain javascript objects into
ArrayBuffer, using regular javascript object api,
without intermediate serialization/deserialization.
No pre-defined schema is required. In other words, It's a user-land implementation of javascript objects, using a single ArrayBuffer as the heap.
That's enables us to
transfer or share objects with a
WebWorker or other, same-origin, browsing contexts without data duplication or full serialization.
Using this library, and workers in general, will not necessarily make you code runs faster.
First be sure where your bottlenecks are, and if you don't have a better and more simple workaround.
I personally also really like what's going on around the main thread scheduling proposal and react userland scheduler that powers concurrent react
import { createObjectBuffer, getUnderlyingArrayBuffer } from "@bnaya/objectbuffer";
const initialValue = {
foo: { bar: new Date(), arr: [1], nesting:{ WorksTM: true } }
};
// ArrayBuffer is created under the hood
const myObject = createObjectBuffer(
// size in bytes
1024,
initialValue
);
myObject.additionalProp = "new Value";
myObject.arr.push(2);
const arrayBuffer = getUnderlyingArrayBuffer(myObject);
See also main.js for shared memory example.
to run it: clone the repo,
yarn install and
yarn browser-playground
Exchanging plain objects with
WebWorkers is done by serializing and copying the data to the other side.
for some use-cases, it's slow and memory expensive.
ArrayBuffer can be
transferred without a copy, and
SharedArrayBuffer can be directly shared, but out of the box, it's hard to use
ArrayBuffer as more than a TypedArray.
I'm working on it mostly from personal interest, It's not in use in any production use-case.
Before putting any eggs in the basket, please go over the implementation details document
foo.bar2 = foo.bar will not create a copy, but a reference)
disposeWrapperObject or to have WeakRef support
foo.bar === foo.bar will be true)
ArrayBuffer. When exceed that size, exception will be thrown. (Can be extended later with a utility function, but not automatically)
bigint bigger than 64 bit
JSON.stringify
Symbol