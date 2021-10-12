ObjectBuffer: object-like API, backed by a [shared]arraybuffer

For Modern browsers and node.

Save, read and update plain javascript objects into ArrayBuffer , using regular javascript object api, without intermediate serialization/deserialization.

No pre-defined schema is required. In other words, It's a user-land implementation of javascript objects, using a single ArrayBuffer as the heap.

That's enables us to transfer or share objects with a WebWorker or other, same-origin, browsing contexts without data duplication or full serialization.

🐉🐉🐉 Adventurers Beware 🐉🐉🐉

Using this library, and workers in general, will not necessarily make you code runs faster.

First be sure where your bottlenecks are, and if you don't have a better and more simple workaround.

I personally also really like what's going on around the main thread scheduling proposal and react userland scheduler that powers concurrent react

Quick example

import { createObjectBuffer, getUnderlyingArrayBuffer } from "@bnaya/objectbuffer" ; const initialValue = { foo : { bar : new Date (), arr : [ 1 ], nesting :{ WorksTM : true } } }; const myObject = createObjectBuffer( 1024 , initialValue ); myObject.additionalProp = "new Value" ; myObject.arr.push( 2 ); const arrayBuffer = getUnderlyingArrayBuffer(myObject);

Play with it (codesandbox)

See also main.js for shared memory example. to run it: clone the repo, yarn install and yarn browser-playground

Getting involved

Participants is Adhere to the Code of Conduct.

The quickest way to get up and running is via and to run the tests.

Go over the contributing document.

Pick an issue with "good first" or "help wanted", or do some cool by your own!

Feel free to open an issue, or contact me directly at me@bnaya.net

API reference

Why

Exchanging plain objects with WebWorkers is done by serializing and copying the data to the other side.

for some use-cases, it's slow and memory expensive.

ArrayBuffer can be transferred without a copy, and SharedArrayBuffer can be directly shared, but out of the box, it's hard to use ArrayBuffer as more than a TypedArray.

Disclaimer / Motivation

I'm working on it mostly from personal interest, It's not in use in any production use-case.

Before putting any eggs in the basket, please go over the implementation details document

What's working

strings

number

objects (with nesting and all)

arrays

Date

BigInt

Internal references ( foo.bar2 = foo.bar will not create a copy, but a reference)

will not create a copy, but a reference) Automatic reference counting, to dispose a value you need to use the disposeWrapperObject or to have WeakRef support

or to have WeakRef support Internal equality between objects ( foo.bar === foo.bar will be true)

will be true) global lock for shared memory using Atomics (I hope its really working)

Caveats & Limitations

Need to specify size for the ArrayBuffer . When exceed that size, exception will be thrown. (Can be extended later with a utility function, but not automatically)

. When exceed that size, exception will be thrown. (Can be extended later with a utility function, but not automatically) Size must be multiplication of 8

Set, Map, Object keys can be only string or numbers. no symbols or other things

No prototype chain. no methods on the objects

Adding getters, setters, will not work/break the library

deleting/removing the current key of Map/Set while iteration will make you skip the next key #60

What's not working yet, but can be

bigint bigger than 64 bit

What's probably never going to work

Anything that cannot go into JSON.stringify

Symbol

