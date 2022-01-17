ATTENTION! To address many issues that have come up over the years, the API in v2 and above is not backwards compatible with the original React addon (v1-stable) .

For a drop-in replacement for react-addons-transition-group and react-addons-css-transition-group , use the v1 release. Documentation and code for that release are available on the v1-stable branch.

We are no longer updating the v1 codebase, please upgrade to the latest version when possible