openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@bmewburn/turndown-plugin-gfm

by mixmark-io
1.0.2 (see all)

:octocat: Turndown plugin to add GitHub Flavored Markdown extensions

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

669

GitHub Stars

50

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

turndown-plugin-gfm

A Turndown plugin which adds GitHub Flavored Markdown extensions.

Installation

npm:

npm install turndown-plugin-gfm

Browser:

<script src="https://unpkg.com/turndown/dist/turndown.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/turndown-plugin-gfm/dist/turndown-plugin-gfm.js"></script>

Usage

// For Node.js
var TurndownService = require('turndown')
var turndownPluginGfm = require('turndown-plugin-gfm')

var gfm = turndownPluginGfm.gfm
var turndownService = new TurndownService()
turndownService.use(gfm)
var markdown = turndownService.turndown('<strike>Hello world!</strike>')

turndown-plugin-gfm is a suite of plugins which can be applied individually. The available plugins are as follows:

  • strikethrough (for converting <strike>, <s>, and <del> elements)
  • tables
  • taskListItems
  • gfm (which applies all of the above)

So for example, if you only wish to convert tables:

var tables = require('turndown-plugin-gfm').tables
var turndownService = new TurndownService()
turndownService.use(tables)

License

turndown-plugin-gfm is copyright © 2017+ Dom Christie and released under the MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial