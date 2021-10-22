Plugin for Apollo Server to export metrics in Prometheus format.
It uses prom-client under the hood the export the metrics.
Since Apollo Server released a new major version, a new version (v2.x.y) of the exporter has been launched. Apollo Server v2 is still supported in v1.x.y. The two versions will be features-matched as much as possible.
|Name
|Description
|Type
apollo_server_starting
|The last timestamp when Apollo Server was starting.
|Gauge
apollo_server_closing
|The last timestamp when Apollo Server was closing.
|Gauge
apollo_query_started
|The amount of received queries.
|Counter
apollo_query_failed
|The amount of queries that failed.
|Counter
apollo_query_parse_started
|The amount of queries for which parsing has started.
|Counter
apollo_query_parse_failed
|The amount of queries for which parsing has failed.
|Counter
apollo_query_validation_started
|The amount of queries for which validation has started.
|Counter
apollo_query_validation_failed
|The amount of queries for which validation has failed.
|Counter
apollo_query_resolved
|The amount of queries which could be resolved.
|Counter
apollo_query_execution_started
|The amount of queries for which execution has started.
|Counter
apollo_query_execution_failed
|The amount of queries for which execution has failed.
|Counter
apollo_query_duration
|The total duration of a query.
|Histogram
apollo_query_field_resolution_duration
|The total duration for resolving fields.
|Histogram
For default metrics, please refer to prom-client default metrics.
Install
prom-client and
@bmatei/apollo-prometheus-exporter
npm install prom-client @bmatei/apollo-prometheus-exporter
Create an instance of the plugin
const app = express();
const prometheusExporterPlugin = createPrometheusExporterPlugin({ app });
Add the plugin to ApolloServer
const server = new ApolloServer({
plugins: [prometheusExporterPlugin]
});
For a complete working example, please have a look over the
example project in this repository.
|Name
|Description
|Type
|Default Value
app
|Express instance. For the moment it is used for defining the metrics endpoint. It is mandatory unless
metricsEndpoint is set to false.
Express
undefined
defaultLabels
|An object containing default labels to be sent with each metric.
Object
{}
defaultMetrics
|Flag to enable/disable the default metrics registered by
prom-client.
Boolean
true
defaultMetricsOptions
|Configuration object for the default metrics.
DefaultMetricsCollectorConfiguration
{}
durationHistogramBuckets
|A list of durations that should be used by histograms.
number[]
[0.001, 0.005, 0.015, 0.05, 0.1, 0.2, 0.3, 0.4, 0.5, 1, 5, 10]
hostnameLabel
|Flag to enable/disable
hostname label.
Boolean
true
hostnameLabelName
|The name of the
hostname label.
String
hostname
metricsEndpoint
|Flag to enable/disable the metrics endpoint. If you disable this, you can use the
registerPrometheusMetricsEndpoint method to enable the metrics endpoint.
Boolean
true
metricsEndpointPath
|HTTP path where the metrics will be published.
String
"/metrics"
register
|Prometheus client registry to be used by Apollo Metrics. By default, it is also used by the default metrics.
Registry
register
skipMetrics
|A key-value map that controls if a metric is enabled or disabled.
SkipMetricsMap
{}