Apollo Prometheus Exporter

Plugin for Apollo Server to export metrics in Prometheus format.

It uses prom-client under the hood the export the metrics.

Since Apollo Server released a new major version, a new version (v2.x.y) of the exporter has been launched. Apollo Server v2 is still supported in v1.x.y. The two versions will be features-matched as much as possible.

Metrics

Name Description Type apollo_server_starting The last timestamp when Apollo Server was starting. Gauge apollo_server_closing The last timestamp when Apollo Server was closing. Gauge apollo_query_started The amount of received queries. Counter apollo_query_failed The amount of queries that failed. Counter apollo_query_parse_started The amount of queries for which parsing has started. Counter apollo_query_parse_failed The amount of queries for which parsing has failed. Counter apollo_query_validation_started The amount of queries for which validation has started. Counter apollo_query_validation_failed The amount of queries for which validation has failed. Counter apollo_query_resolved The amount of queries which could be resolved. Counter apollo_query_execution_started The amount of queries for which execution has started. Counter apollo_query_execution_failed The amount of queries for which execution has failed. Counter apollo_query_duration The total duration of a query. Histogram apollo_query_field_resolution_duration The total duration for resolving fields. Histogram

For default metrics, please refer to prom-client default metrics.

Usage

Install prom-client and @bmatei/apollo-prometheus-exporter npm install prom-client @bmatei/apollo-prometheus-exporter Create an instance of the plugin const app = express(); const prometheusExporterPlugin = createPrometheusExporterPlugin({ app }); Add the plugin to ApolloServer const server = new ApolloServer({ plugins: [prometheusExporterPlugin] });

For a complete working example, please have a look over the example project in this repository.

Options

Name Description Type Default Value app Express instance. For the moment it is used for defining the metrics endpoint. It is mandatory unless metricsEndpoint is set to false. Express undefined defaultLabels An object containing default labels to be sent with each metric. Object {} defaultMetrics Flag to enable/disable the default metrics registered by prom-client . Boolean true defaultMetricsOptions Configuration object for the default metrics. DefaultMetricsCollectorConfiguration {} durationHistogramBuckets A list of durations that should be used by histograms. number[] [0.001, 0.005, 0.015, 0.05, 0.1, 0.2, 0.3, 0.4, 0.5, 1, 5, 10] hostnameLabel Flag to enable/disable hostname label. Boolean true hostnameLabelName The name of the hostname label. String hostname metricsEndpoint Flag to enable/disable the metrics endpoint. If you disable this, you can use the registerPrometheusMetricsEndpoint method to enable the metrics endpoint. Boolean true metricsEndpointPath HTTP path where the metrics will be published. String "/metrics" register Prometheus client registry to be used by Apollo Metrics. By default, it is also used by the default metrics. Registry register skipMetrics A key-value map that controls if a metric is enabled or disabled. SkipMetricsMap {}

