@blueprintjs/core

by palantir
3.52.0 (see all)

A React-based UI toolkit for the web

Documentation
195K

GitHub Stars

18.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4d ago

Contributors

319

Package

Dependencies

12

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Component Library, React Design System

Reviews

Average Rating

4.8/5
VasilyShelkov
rajesh-tirupathi
RonnyO
tamal-thetaonelab

Top Feedback

6Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
4Highly Customizable
2Performant

Readme

Blueprint CircleCI

Blueprint is a React-based UI toolkit for the web.

It is optimized for building complex, data-dense web interfaces for desktop applications which run in modern browsers and IE11. This is not a mobile-first UI toolkit.

Read the introductory blog post ▸

View the full documentation ▸

Try it out on CodeSandbox ▸

Read frequently asked questions (FAQ) on the wiki ▸

Changelog

Blueprint's change log and migration guides for major versions live on the repo's Github wiki.

Packages

This repository contains multiple projects in the packages/ directory that fall into 3 categories:

Libraries

These are the component libraries we publish to NPM.

  • npm – Core styles & components.
  • npm – Components for interacting with dates and times.
  • npm – Components for generating and displaying icons.
  • npm – Popover2 and Tooltip2 components.
  • npm – Components for selecting items from a list.
  • npm – Scalable interactive table component.
  • npm – Components for picking timezones.

Applications

These are hosted on GitHub Pages as static web applications:

  • docs-app – Documentation site at blueprintjs.com/docs
  • landing-app – Landing page at blueprintjs.com

These are used as development playground environments:

  • table-dev-app – demo page that supports manual testing of all table features

Build tooling

These packages define development dependencies and contain build configuration. They adhere to the standard NPM package layout, which allows us to keep clear API boundaries for build configuration and isolate groups of devDependencies. They are published to NPM in order to allow other Blueprint-related projects to use this infrastructure outside this monorepo.

  • npm – Documentation theme for Documentalist data.
  • npm – ESLint configuration used in this repo and recommended for Blueprint-related projects
  • npm – implementations for custom ESLint rules which enforce best practices for Blueprint usage
  • npm
  • npm – various utility scripts for linting, working with CSS variables, and building icons
  • npm – implementations for custom stylelint rules which enforce best practices for Blueprint usage
  • npm – various utility functions used in Blueprint test suites
  • npm – TSLint configuration used in this repo and recommended for Blueprint-related projects (should be installed by @blueprintjs/eslint-config, not directly)
  • npm

Contributing

Looking for places to contribute to the codebase? First read the contribution guidelines, then check out the "help wanted" label.

Development

Lerna manages inter-package dependencies in this monorepo. Builds are orchestrated via lerna run and NPM scripts.

Prerequisites: Node.js v12+, Yarn v1.22+

One-time setup

After cloning this repo, run:

  1. yarn to install all dependencies.
  2. If running on Windows:
    1. npm install -g windows-build-tools to install build tools globally
    2. Ensure bash is your configured script-shell by running:
      npm config set script-shell "C:\\Program Files\\git\\bin\\bash.exe"
  3. yarn verify to ensure you have all the build tooling working properly.

Incorporating upstream changes

If you were previously in a working state and have just pulled new code from develop:

  • If there were package dependency changes, run yarn at the root.
    • This command is very quick if there are no new things to install.
  • Run yarn compile to get the latest built versions of the library packages in this repo.
    • This command is quicker than yarn verify since it doesn't build the application packages (docs-app, landing-app, etc.) or run tests

Developing libraries

Run yarn dev from the root directory to watch changes across all packages and run the docs application with webpack-dev-server.

Alternately, each library has its own dev script to run the docs app and watch changes to just that package (and its dependencies): yarn dev:core, yarn dev:datetime, etc. One exception is table: since it has its own dev application, the dev:table script runs table-dev-app instead of the docs.

Updating documentation

Much of Blueprint's documentation lives inside source code as JSDoc comments in .tsx files and KSS markup in .scss files. This documentation is extracted and converted into static JSON data using documentalist.

If you are updating documentation sources (not the docs UI code which lives in packages/docs-app or the docs theme in packages/docs-theme), you'll need to run yarn compile from packages/docs-data to see changes reflected in the application. For simplicity, an alias script yarn docs-data exists in the root to minimize directory hopping.

Updating icons

The One-time setup and Incorporating upstream changes steps should produce the generated source code in this repo used to build the icons documentation. This is sufficient for most development workflows.

If you are updating icons or adding new ones, you'll need to run yarn compile in packages/icons to see those changes reflected before running any of the dev scripts.

License

This project is made available under the Apache 2.0 License.

100
Vasily Shelkov
February 2, 2021
February 2, 2021
Great Documentation
Highly Customizable

There were two things that originally drew me to BluePrint: 1. It's typescript support out of the box 2. It felt like a breath of fresh air but still simple design. It was great to use something other than material-ui that felt just that little bit more professional and built less to be the Mona Lisa and more the Steve Jobs. Stylish but undoubtedly functional. Since then, typescript support has been more widely adopted among React libraries, but Blueprint has managed to build up a vast library of useful design components and functional complex UI components like their Select as separated libraries from the core for those of you with more complex requirements. Definitely recommend building with. In terms of contributing to though, it was quite daunting just understanding how everything was typed and the codebase itself felt difficult to understand for someone quite experienced!

2
Smiter15
davymacca
rajesh-tirupathi
February 1, 2021
February 1, 2021
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable
Great Documentation

Blueprint JS is rich UI library and highly customizable. I used in my project. It has tons of components like Breadcrumbs, typography, tables, tags etc. Well written documentation.

0
Ronny Orbach
July 13, 2020
July 13, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable

A clean-looking UI library, which is well-documented and tested, built with TS and features some very useful components and helpers, on top of the usual kitchen-sink you expect.

0
Tamal Sen
7 months ago
7 months ago
Great Documentation
Highly Customizable
Easy to Use

Very neat UX component library. I used this library in many projects of our company. It has exhaustive support of ui components that you need in your projects.

0
Janusz Dziurzynski
15 days ago
15 days ago

