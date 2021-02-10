Blox Material makes it possible to create beautiful Angular apps with modular and customizable UI components, designed according to the Material Design Guidelines. It integrates Material Components for the Web (a Google project) with the Angular framework.

Roadmap for 2.0.0

Upgrade to material-components-web 9.0.0

Implement new components: banner , circular-progress , data-table , segmented-button , tooltip , and touch-target

, , , , , and Add angular schematics support to help with installation

Add component alternatives to directives with complex structure

Add autocomplete input component

Building from source

If you want to code on the library itself, or build it from source for other reasons, here are some tips: