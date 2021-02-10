Blox Material makes it possible to create beautiful Angular apps with modular and customizable UI components, designed according to the Material Design Guidelines. It integrates Material Components for the Web (a Google project) with the Angular framework.
If you want to code on the library itself, or build it from source for other reasons, here are some tips:
npm install in the root directory first. The root directory contains git hooks
and scripts for releasing/publishing new versions.
bundle. You need to run
npm install there, before
e.g. building (
npm run build) or testing (
npm run test) the material library.
site directory. Before building, the site,
you must have built the material
bundle first.
package.json files for other commands that can be used to build, debug, test,
release, or publish the library.
package.json. These commands create the appropriate tags and changes
that are picked up by a Github Action build to do an actual publish/deploy/distribution of a new
version of the library.