openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@blox/material

by src-zone
1.0.0 (see all)

A lightweight Material Design library for Angular based on Google's Material Components for the Web.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

68

GitHub Stars

148

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Blox Material makes it possible to create beautiful Angular apps with modular and customizable UI components, designed according to the Material Design Guidelines. It integrates Material Components for the Web (a Google project) with the Angular framework.

Follow Blox Material

npm License GitHub Workflow Status Codecov Documentation

Roadmap for 2.0.0

  • Upgrade to material-components-web 9.0.0
  • Implement new components: banner, circular-progress, data-table, segmented-button, tooltip, and touch-target
  • Add angular schematics support to help with installation
  • Add component alternatives to directives with complex structure
  • Add autocomplete input component

Building from source

If you want to code on the library itself, or build it from source for other reasons, here are some tips:

  • Please run an npm install in the root directory first. The root directory contains git hooks and scripts for releasing/publishing new versions.
  • The library code is in the directory bundle. You need to run npm install there, before e.g. building (npm run build) or testing (npm run test) the material library.
  • The demo and documentation website is in the site directory. Before building, the site, you must have built the material bundle first.
  • Check the package.json files for other commands that can be used to build, debug, test, release, or publish the library.
  • Publishing a new bundle is handled by Github Actions. The commands for publishing/releasing a new version are in the root package.json. These commands create the appropriate tags and changes that are picked up by a Github Action build to do an actual publish/deploy/distribution of a new version of the library.
  • Please use commit messages according to the Angular Commit Message Guidelines.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial