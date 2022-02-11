openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@blockstack/ui

by hirosystems
2.12.14 (see all)

Hiro Wallet is a browser extension for managing your digital assets and connecting to apps built with the Stacks blockchain.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

30

GitHub Stars

139

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

32

Package

Dependencies

25

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Hiro Wallet—Web

Chrome Web Store Mozilla Add-on coverage semantic-release

Open in Visual Studio Code

Hiro Wallet is a browser extension for managing your digital assets, and connecting to apps built on the Stacks blockchain.

To use this extension with your own Stacks App, we recommend using Connect.

Table of Contents:

Development

This application is a Web Extension. There is no ability to run it as a standalone web application.

Each child of the src directory represents the JavaScript context in which it is ran.

Dev mode

When working on the extension, you can run it in development mode which will watch for any file changes and use react-refresh to update the extension as you work. This gives us near instant reloading of our changes, and persists the state of the application between changes. To start development mode for the extension, run this command:

yarn dev

Optional: run test app

We bundle a test app to use along with the extension. It gives easy access to the various functions that the extension can do.

In a separate terminal, run:

yarn dev:test-app

Loading extension in your browser

You'll need to add it to your browser of choice. Hiro Wallet only supports Chromium and Firefox browsers. When you run yarn dev, it will compile the application to the /dist folder

Production

See instructions on Hiro.so for installing from source for production usage.

Alternatively, the following steps can be taken by technical users with the latest version of node installed on their machines.

Build from source

Run the following from within this repository's root directory if you've pulled it with Git:

yarn && yarn build && sh build-ext.sh

Alternatively, run the following if you've downloaded the source code as a zip file from GitHub:

Optional: Use docker

docker build -f Dockerfile -t stacks-wallet-web . \
  && docker run -d --name stacks-wallet-web stacks-wallet-web \
  && docker cp stacks-wallet-web:stacks-wallet-chromium.zip . \
  && docker rm -f stacks-wallet-web

The extension will be packaged as stacks-wallet-chromium.zip.

Install from source

First, unzip the stacks-wallet-chromium.zip file that was generated in the previous step.

Then for Chrome, Brave or Edge:

  1. Go to: chrome://extensions
  2. Toggle: "developer mode" on.
  3. Click on: "Load unpacked"
  4. Select the new directory that was unzipped from stacks-wallet-chromium.zip.

Alternatively, for Firefox:

  1. Go to: about:debugging
  2. Click on "This Firefox"
  3. Click on: "Load Temporary Add-on…"
  4. Navigate inside the new directory that was unzipped from stacks-wallet-chromium.zip
  5. Select the manifest.json file.

Security

We consider the security of our systems a top priority. But no matter how much effort we put into system security, there can still be vulnerabilities present.

If you discover a security vulnerability, please use one of the following means of communications to report it to us:

Please note this email is strictly for reporting security vulnerabilities. For support queries, contact wallet@hiro.so. Your efforts to responsibly disclose your findings are sincerely appreciated and will be taken into account to acknowledge your contributions.

Audit Report

In Q1 2021, Hiro partnered with Least Authority, a leading security consultancy with experience in the crypto space, to audit Hiro Wallet for Web. On April 29th 2021, after addressing the major concerns described in the initial findings, as well as a concluding sign off from the Least Authority team, a final report was delivered.

Download and read the full report here

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial