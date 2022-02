Blockly Samples



Plugins, codelabs, and examples related to the Blockly library.

This repository has three sections:

Plugins: self-contained pieces of code that add functionality to Blockly.

Examples: self-contained sample projects demonstrating techniques to include and extend the Blockly library.

Codelabs: interactive tutorials demonstrating how to use Blockly.

Please see our GitHub Pages site for interactive demos of most plugins.

Support

Blockly has an active developer forum. Please drop by and say hello. Show us your prototypes early; collectively we have a lot of experience and can offer hints which will save you time. We actively monitor the forums and typically respond to questions within 2 working days.

License

Apache 2.0