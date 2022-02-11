“Zero-API” data layer lets you import server code directly into your React components instead of having to manually add API endpoints and do client-side fetching and caching.
New Blitz apps come with all the boring stuff already set up for you! Like ESLint, Prettier, Jest, user sign up, log in, and password reset.
Provides helpful defaults and conventions for things like routing, file structure, and authentication while also being extremely flexible.
You need Node.js 12 or newer
Run
npm install -g blitz or
yarn global add blitz
You can alternatively use
npx
blitz new myAppName
cd myAppName
blitz dev
The Blitz Manifesto explains these principles in detail.
Blitz is designed for tiny to large database-backed applications that have one or more graphical user interfaces.
While we currently only support web, we are pursuing the dream of a single monolithic application that runs on web and mobile with maximum code sharing and minimal boilerplate.
The Blitz community is warm, safe, diverse, inclusive, and fun! LGBTQ+, women, and minorities are especially welcome. Please read our Code of Conduct.
Join our Discord Community where we help each other build Blitz apps. It's also where we collaborate on building Blitz itself.
For questions and longer form discussions, post in our forum.
There's still a lot of work to do, so you are especially invited to join us in building Blitz! A good place to start is The Contributing Guide.
Your financial contributions help ensure Blitz continues to be developed and maintained! We have monthly sponsorship options starting at $5/month.
👉 View options and contribute at GitHub Sponsors, PayPal, or Open Collective
|
Brandon Bayer
Creator
Aleksandra Sikora
Lead Maintainer
Code ownership, pull request approvals and merging, etc (see Maintainers L2)
|
Simon Knott
SuperJSON
|
Juan Martín Seery
Website/Docs
Issue triage, pull request triage, community encouragement and moderation, etc (see Maintainers L1)
|
Jeremy Liberman
|
Mina Abadir
|
Abu Uzayr
|
Damilola Randolph
|
Saheen Shoukath
Thanks to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
Brandon Bayer
💻 🖋 🤔 👀 ⚠️ 📖
|
Rudi Yardley
💻 🤔 👀 ⚠️
|
Dylan Brookes
💻 🤔 👀 ⚠️ 📖
|
Adam Markon
💻 🤔 👀 ⚠️ 🚧
|
Corey Brown
💻 👀 🚧
|
Lori Karikari
💻 👀 🚧 📖
|
Elias Johansson
💻 👀 🚧
|
Michael Edelman
🚇 💻
|
Todd Geist
💵 💻
|
Robert Rosenberg
💻 🚧 📖
|
Beata Obrok
💻
|
Tahir Awan
💻
|
Camilo Gonzalez
💻
|
Daniel Kempner
💻
|
Giel
💻
|
Jeremy Liberman
💻 🚧 ⚠️ 📖
|
Jim Cummins
💻
|
Kristina Matuška
🎨
|
Jason Blalock
💻
|
aej11a
💻
|
marcoseoane
🤔
|
Rishabh Poddar
🤔
|
Lorenzo Rapetti
💻
|
Justin Hall
💻 📖
|
Sajjad Hashemian
💻
|
Eduardo Lopes
💻
|
Matthew Leffler
📖
|
Matt
📖
|
Sonny
📖
|
Fran Zekan
💻 📖
|
Jan Baykara
📖
|
Mike Perry Y Attara
📖
|
Devan
📖
|
Jack Clancy
💻 🚧
|
Nicolas Torres
⚠️ 💻 👀 📖
|
Simon Knott
💻 ⚠️ 🚧 📖
|
Jaga Santagostino
💻 📖 🚧
|
João Portela
💻
|
Da-Jin Chu
💻
|
Shinobu Hayashi
💻
|
Karan Kiri
💻
|
Alan Long
📖
|
codingsh
💻
|
Rafael Nunes
👀 💻
|
Simon Debbarma
🎨 🚧 📖
|
0xflotus
💻 📖
|
tmns
💻 📖
|
Jru Harris
📖
|
Ivan Medina
💻 🚧
|
Dwight Watson
💻 📖
|
Horie Issei
💻
|
Nhat Khanh
💻
|
Abu Uzayr
💻 📖
|
Nabiullah elham
💻
|
Lachlan Campbell
💻
|
Enzo Ferey
💻
|
Pierre Grimaud
💻
|
Andreas Adam
💻
|
Kevin Tovar
💻
|
Ante Primorac
💻 📖
|
Mykal Machon
💻
|
Jamie Davenport
💻 🚧
|
GaneshMani
💻
|
reymon359
💻
|
gvasquez11
💻
|
José Miguel Ochoa
💻
|
Oscar Sirvent
💻 📖
|
Daniel Molnar
📖 💻
|
Kevin Wu Won
📖
|
John Duong
💻
|
Noah Fleischmann
💻
|
Matsumoto Toshi
💻 📖
|
Simon Edelmann
💻
|
Shaun Church
📖 💻
|
Steven
📖
|
Sigurd Moland Wahl
💻
|
Brian Andrews
📖
|
Garrison Snelling
📖
|
Ty Lange-Smith
💻
|
Rubén Moya
💻 ⚠️
|
robertgrzonka
💻 🚇
|
Alex Orr
💻
|
Chris Tse
💻
|
Netto Farah
💻
|
Rohan Julka
🚇
|
Ivan Santos
💻
|
Soumyajit Pathak
💻
|
Sebastian Kurpiel
📖
|
Steffan
💻 📖 💵
|
Kristóf Poduszló
💻
|
Weilbyte
💻 📖
|
Ricardo Trejos
💻 📖
|
George Karagkiaouris
💻 📖
|
Brady Pascoe
💻
|
Jirka Svoboda
💻
|
Alan Alickovic
💻 📖
|
Yngve Høiseth
📖
|
Bruno Crosier
📖
|
Johan Schepmans
💻
|
Dillon Raphael
💻
|
Cody G
💻 ⚠️
|
madflow
📖
|
Satoshi Nitawaki
💻 🚧 💬 📖
|
sirmyron
📖 💻
|
engelkes-finstreet
📖 💻 🚧
|
Denis Radin
👀 💻 📖
|
Michael Li
💻
|
yuta0801
💻
|
Obadja Ris
📖
|
Jose Felix
💻
|
John Cantrell
💻
|
Kwuang Tang
💻
|
John Letey
💻
|
Juan Di Toro
💻
|
Taylor Johnson
💻 📖
|
Sriram Thiagarajan
📖
|
Sergio Xalambrí
📖
|
Patrick G
💻
|
अभिनाश (Avinash)
💻
|
Enrico Schaaf
💻
|
Kitze
🤔
|
Mohamed Shaban
💻
|
Joris
💻
|
Valentin Funk
📖
|
Luke Bennett
💻
|
Haseeb Majid
💻
|
Phillipp Schmedt
💻
|
Piotr Monwid-Olechnowicz
💻
|
Kotaro Chikuba
💻 ⚠️
|
Konrad Kalemba
💻 📖
|
Alucard17
💻
|
Domantas Mauruča
⚠️ 💻
|
Stratulat Alexandru
💻 🚧
|
André Ericson
💻 📖
|
Carlos Fernández
📖
|
Kevin Østerkilde
📖 💻
|
aaronfulkerson
💻 💬
|
Alexandru Naiman
💻
|
David Ezekiel Lutta
💻
|
wanjuntham
💻
|
Victor Nahuel Chaves
💻
|
Peter Shih
💻
|
Seweryn Kalemba
💻
|
Nikhil Saraf
💻 📖
|
Zane
📖
|
Dulce Hernández
💻
|
Mark Hähnel
💻
|
Viktor Nemes
💻
|
Gabe O'Leary
📖
|
Lucas Machado
💻
|
maciek_grzybek
💻
|
Michael Weibel
💻
|
Hiroki Isogai
💻
|
matamatanot
📖
|
Eric Sakmar
📖
|
Simon Legg
📖
|
Robert Soriano
💻
|
Benedikt Schnatterbeck
💻
|
Talor Anderson
💻 📖
|
Akira Baruah
💻
|
Christopher Wray
💻
|
Piotrek Tomczewski
💻 📖
|
Raphaël Huchet
📖 ⚠️ 💻
|
Alex Johansson
💻
|
David Mazza
💻
|
Ray Andrew
💻 📖
|
Abdullah Mzaien
💻 📖
|
William Kwao
📖
|
Lukas Strassel
💻 ⚠️
|
Thibaut Patel
💻
|
Jon Stuebe
💻
|
Ugo Onali
📖
|
SaintMalik
📖
|
Khaled Garbaya
💻
|
tundera
💻 ⚠️ 📖
|
markylaing
💻 📖
|
Akifumi Sato
💻
|
Beep LIN
💻
|
Matt Wood
💻
|
Joaquin Bravo Contreras
💻
|
Arjun Dubey
💻
|
chanand
💻
|
phillipkregg
📖
|
Tim Reynolds
📖
|
Linbudu
📖
|
C Reimers
📖
|
Tsuyoshi Osawa
💻
|
Rembrandt Reyes
💻 📖 ⚠️
|
Toshiya Doi
📖
|
t.kuriyama
💻
|
Robert Malko
💻
|
Ranjan Purbey
💻
|
tarunama
💻
|
David Kramer
💻
|
Michael Esteban
📖
|
marina
📖 💻
|
Jonas Thiesen
📖
|
Yash Thakkar
💻
|
Kazuma Suzuki
🎨 💻
|
Yuji Matsumoto
📖
|
Gimel Dick
💻
|
Andreas Bollig
💻 📖
|
AJ Markow
⚠️ 💻
|
TagawaHirotaka
💻 ⚠️
|
Amr A.Mohammed
💻
|
Lucas Willems
📖 💻
|
Alistair Smith
💻
|
Rodrigo Ehlers
💻
|
Michael Ford
💻
|
Brian Liu
💻
|
Aleksandra Sikora
💻 📖 ⚠️
|
JuanM04
💻 📖 ⚠️
|
Arend de Boer
📖
|
Felipe Milani
📖
|
Joe Edelman
💻
|
Gary
📖
|
Oliver Lopez
📖
|
Andreas Zaralis
📖
|
David Torbeck
📖
|
Gustavo Gard
📖
|
Immortalin
💻
|
Cristian Granda
💻
|
Denise Yu
💻
|
Andrea Della Corte
📖
|
Adit Sachde
📖
|
Hiren Chauhan
💻
|
Mark Jackson
📖 💻
|
Lewis Blackburn
📖
|
Vytenis
💻
|
Matthieu
💻 ⚠️
|
Mitchell Johnson
💻
|
Roshan Manuel
💻 📖 ⚠️
|
Kevin Langley Jr.
💻 📖
|
Gabriel Picard
📖
|
Ryan Chenkie
📖
|
Santhosh B. Appan
📖
|
James Moran
💻 📖
|
Jack Zhao
💻
|
Hisaki Akaza
📖
|
Flavio
💻
|
Bhanu Teja Pachipulusu
💻
|
Pavel Struhar
💻
|
Reo Ishiyama
💻
|
Tom MacWright
📖
|
François Best
💻
|
Faraz Patankar
📖
|
Eric Vicenti
📖 💻
|
Alex Dolan
📖 💻 ⚠️
|
Mathis Pinsault
📖
|
gstranger
💻 📖
|
Mark Hughes
💻 📖
|
Andrea Rizzello
📖
|
Jahred Hope
📖
|
Simon El Nahas
📖
|
Buleandra Cristian
📖 💻
|
Pedro Enrique Palau Isaac
💻
|
sean-brydon
📖
|
Alessandro
📖
|
laubonghaudoi
📖
|
Tommaso Bruno
📖
|
Antony
📖
|
Fatih Altinok
📖
|
Mokshit Jain
💻
|
Muhammad Ubaid Raza
💻 📖
|
Nick Warren
💻
|
mlabate
📖
|
Lukas Spieß
📖
|
DawnOfMidnight
📖
|
Kenza Iraki
⚠️ 💻
|
Agusti Fernandez
💻
|
Anjianto
💻
|
Blanc Adrien
💻
|
meepdeew
📖
|
Hardik Gaur
📖
|
acornellier
💻
|
craigglennie
📖
|
Fernando Villasenor
💻
|
swiftgaruda
📖
|
Pankaj Patil
📖
|
Mina Abadir
💻 📖 ⚠️
|
Francesco Sardo
📖 💻
|
Nikolay
📖
|
Dipesh Wagle
💻
|
Benjamin Bender
💻
|
Nima Shoghi
💻
|
Andreas Thomas
📖
|
guoqqqi
📖
|
Tim
💻 ⚠️
|
Marek Orłowski
📖
|
Antoine G
💻
|
Sean Winner
💻 ⚠️ 📖
|
Max Programming
💻
|
Sebastian Hoitz
⚠️ 💻
|
garnerp
📖
|
kivi
💻
|
Dan Greaves
💻
|
Lukas Neumann
📖 💻 ⚠️
|
Dustin Bachrach
💻 📖
|
Ashikka Gupta
💻 ⚠️
|
Daniel Almaguer
📖
|
Kevin Peters
📖
|
Daniel Bannert
💻 📖
|
Benja Kugler
💻
|
Eric Semeniuc
⚠️ 💻
|
Ricardo Romero
📖
|
Moritz Reiter
📖
|
Matt Sichterman
📖
|
Kai Schlamp
📖
|
Muyiwa Olu
💻
|
Rabbi Hossain
📖
|
bravo-kernel
💻
|
Sam Holmes
💻
|
Miguel Cabrerizo
💻 📖
|
Zack Hobson
💻 📖
|
Mokhtar
📖
|
Ken Kuan
💻
|
meehawk
💻
|
Rahul Ravindran
💻
|
Ilya
💻 📖 ⚠️
|
Hashim Warren
📖
|
Damilola Randolph
📖
|
Matt Campbell
📖
|
(◕ᴥ◕)
💻
|
Mat Milbury
📖
|
Andreas Asprou
💻
|
Kot
💻 ⚠️ 📖
|
Amane
📖
|
John Leung
📖
|
Bruce
💻
|
Emily
💻
|
Nathan Verni
📖
|
Davy Engone
📖
|
Federico Joel Orlandau
📖 💻
|
John Murphy
📖 💻
|
martinsaxa
💻
|
Austin Walhof
📖
|
Geoffrey
💻 📖 ⚠️
|
Kevin Pham
📖
|
kimngan-bui
📖
|
Bahk Chanhee
💻
|
John Vandivier
💻 ⚠️ 📖
|
Namir
📖 💻 ⚠️
|
Scott Cooper
📖
|
Abduttayyeb M.r
📖
|
Mayuran
💻
|
Aleksei Vesselko
📖
|
Punn Siriphanthong
💻
|
Shawn Fetanat
📖
|
Moyuru
💻 ⚠️ 📖
|
Cam Sloan
📖
|
Maciek Sitkowski
📖
|
Vivek
📖 💻
|
CJ Lazell
💻
|
Robert
📖
|
Christian Jensen
📖
|
Devin Rasmussen
💻
|
Thomas Brenneur
💻 📖 ⚠️
|
Lucas Vazquez
💻
|
Chris Johnson
📖
|
Rob Stevenson
📖
|
Lucas Heymès
💻 📖
|
Lasse Norfeldt
📖
|
Péter Nyári
📖 💻
|
Holger Frohloff
📖
|
Basil Khan
📖
|
Daniel Esteves
📖
|
Cory House
📖
|
Austin (Thang Pham)
📖
|
Marcus Reinhardt
📖 💻
|
David Christie
📖
|
Ajanth
📖
|
Div
📖
|
David Arteaga
📖
|
Mukul Kolpe
💻
|
tyler
💻
|
Sofiane Djellouli
📖
|
kreako
📖
|
Sarah Dayan
💻
|
Cristi Ciobanu
📖
|
Arpit Dalal
📖
|
robertrisch
📖
|
Dinesh Gadge
💻
|
Malte Kießling
📖
|
Oscar Franco
📖
|
Adam Trager
💻
|
saheenshoukath
📖
|
Husnul Jahneer
📖
|
Reyk
📖
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!