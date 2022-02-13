Getting Started

Visit https://nextjs.org/learn to get started with Next.js.

Documentation

Visit https://nextjs.org/docs to view the full documentation.

Who is using Next.js?

Next.js is used by the world's leading companies. Check out the Next.js Showcase to learn more.

Community

The Next.js community can be found on GitHub Discussions, where you can ask questions, voice ideas, and share your projects.

To chat with other community members you can join the Next.js Discord.

Our Code of Conduct applies to all Next.js community channels.

Contributing

Please see our contributing.md.

Good First Issues

We have a list of good first issues that contain bugs which have a relatively limited scope. This is a great place to get started, gain experience, and get familiar with our contribution process.

Authors