Visit https://nextjs.org/learn to get started with Next.js.
Visit https://nextjs.org/docs to view the full documentation.
Next.js is used by the world's leading companies. Check out the Next.js Showcase to learn more.
The Next.js community can be found on GitHub Discussions, where you can ask questions, voice ideas, and share your projects.
To chat with other community members you can join the Next.js Discord.
Our Code of Conduct applies to all Next.js community channels.
Please see our contributing.md.
We have a list of good first issues that contain bugs which have a relatively limited scope. This is a great place to get started, gain experience, and get familiar with our contribution process.