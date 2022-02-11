The Fullstack React Framework

"Zero-API" Data Layer — Built on Next.js — Inspired by Ruby on Rails

“Zero-API” data layer lets you import server code directly into your React components instead of having to manually add API endpoints and do client-side fetching and caching.

New Blitz apps come with all the boring stuff already set up for you! Like ESLint, Prettier, Jest, user sign up, log in, and password reset.

Provides helpful defaults and conventions for things like routing, file structure, and authentication while also being extremely flexible.

Quick Start

You need Node.js 12 or newer

Install Blitz

Run npm install -g blitz or yarn global add blitz

You can alternatively use npx

Create a New App

blitz new myAppName cd myAppName blitz dev View your brand new app at http://localhost:3000













The Foundational Principles

Fullstack & Monolithic API Not Required Convention over Configuration Loose Opinions Easy to Start, Easy to Scale Stability Community over Code

The Blitz Manifesto explains these principles in detail.

What is Blitz Designed For?

Blitz is designed for tiny to large database-backed applications that have one or more graphical user interfaces.

While we currently only support web, we are pursuing the dream of a single monolithic application that runs on web and mobile with maximum code sharing and minimal boilerplate.

Welcome to the Blitz Community 👋

The Blitz community is warm, safe, diverse, inclusive, and fun! LGBTQ+, women, and minorities are especially welcome. Please read our Code of Conduct.

Join our Discord Community where we help each other build Blitz apps. It's also where we collaborate on building Blitz itself.

For questions and longer form discussions, post in our forum.

There's still a lot of work to do, so you are especially invited to join us in building Blitz! A good place to start is The Contributing Guide.

Financial Contributors

Your financial contributions help ensure Blitz continues to be developed and maintained! We have monthly sponsorship options starting at $5/month.

👉 View options and contribute at GitHub Sponsors, PayPal, or Open Collective

Core Team ✨



Brandon Bayer

Creator

Aleksandra Sikora

Lead Maintainer

Maintainers (Level 2) ✨

Code ownership, pull request approvals and merging, etc (see Maintainers L2)

Maintainers (Level 1) ✨

Issue triage, pull request triage, community encouragement and moderation, etc (see Maintainers L1)

Contributors ✨

Thanks to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!