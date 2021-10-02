openbase logo
@blaze/atoms

by BlazeSoftware
12.0.0 (see all)

Atoms for Blaze UI

Popularity

Downloads/wk

217

GitHub Stars

1.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

Blaze Atoms

Blaze is a framework-free open source UI toolkit. It provides great structure for building websites quickly with a scalable and maintainable foundation.

Blaze Atoms is a set of web components powered by Blaze CSS.

https://www.blazeui.com

Ready to Code Dev Environment

Contribute to Blaze using an online development environment.

Open in Github Dot

Local Developer Setup

First of all install NVM.

When that is complete run:

$ nvm use
$ npm i
$ npm start

Installing the JavaScript Components

Link to it by adding the following to your <head></head>.

<script src="https://unpkg.com/@blaze/atoms@x.x.x/dist/blaze-atoms.js"></script>

The x.x.x is the specific version of the library, you should use specifc versions to prevent against breaking changes.

That's it! Start using the components in your HTML.

Integrating with a Framework

Blaze uses Stencil to compile our components into Web Components. And since they can be used within frameworks or in standard HTML websites the best resource to read is the Stencil documentation regarding framework integration.

