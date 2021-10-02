Blaze is a framework-free open source UI toolkit. It provides great structure for building websites quickly with a scalable and maintainable foundation.

Blaze Atoms is a set of web components powered by Blaze CSS.

Ready to Code Dev Environment

Contribute to Blaze using an online development environment.

Local Developer Setup

First of all install NVM.

When that is complete run:

$ nvm use $ npm i $ npm start

Installing the JavaScript Components

Link to it by adding the following to your <head></head> .

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/@blaze/atoms@x.x.x/dist/blaze-atoms.js" > </ script >

The x.x.x is the specific version of the library, you should use specifc versions to prevent against breaking changes.

That's it! Start using the components in your HTML.

Integrating with a Framework

Blaze uses Stencil to compile our components into Web Components. And since they can be used within frameworks or in standard HTML websites the best resource to read is the Stencil documentation regarding framework integration.