openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
deq

@blakeembrey/deque

by Blake Embrey
1.0.5 (see all)

JavaScript implementation of a double-ended queue

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

110K

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Deque

NPM version NPM downloads Build status Test coverage

Deques are a generalization of stacks and queues (the name is pronounced "deck" and is short for "double-ended queue"). -- Python collections.

Installation

npm install @blakeembrey/deque --save

Usage

  • size Returns the number of elements in the deque.
  • push(x) Add x to right side of the deque.
  • pushLeft(x) Add x to the left side of the deque.
  • clear() Remove all elements from the deque leaving it with length 0.
  • extend(iterable) Extend the right side of the deque by appending elements from iterable.
  • extendLeft(iterable) Extend the left side of the deque by appending elements from iterable.
  • peek(i) Return the element at index i in the deque.
  • indexOf(x, start?) Return the position of x in the deque.
  • has(x) Return a boolean indicating whether x is in the deque.
  • insert(i, x) Insert x into the deque at position i.
  • pop() Remove and return an element from the right side of the deque. If no elements are present, throws RangeError.
  • popLeft() Return and return an element from the left side of the deque. If no elements are present, throws RangeError.
  • delete(i) Delete the value at position i.
  • reverse() Reverse the elements of the deque in-place.
  • rotate(n=1) Rotate the deque n steps to the right.
  • entries() Return an iterable of deque.
  • @@iterator() Return an iterable of deque.
import { Deque } from '@blakeembrey/deque'

const d = new Deque('ghi')

for (const value of d) {
  console.log(value.toUpperCase()) //=> G H I
}

d.push('j')
d.pushLeft('f')
d //=> Deque(['f', 'g', 'h', 'i', 'j'])

d.pop() //=> 'j'
d.popLeft() //=> 'f'

Array.from(d) //=> ['g', 'h', 'i']

d.peek(0) //=> 'g'
d.peek(-1) //=> 'i'

d.extend('jkl')
d //=> Deque(['g', 'h', 'i', 'j', 'k', 'l'])

d.rotate(1)
d //=> Deque(['l', 'g', 'h', 'i', 'j', 'k'])

d.rotate(-1)
d //=> Deque(['g', 'h', 'i', 'j', 'k', 'l'])

const d2 = new Deque(d)

d2 //=> Deque(['g', 'h', 'i', 'j', 'k', 'l'])

TypeScript

This project uses TypeScript and publishes definitions on NPM.

Reference

Circular array implementation originally based on denque with additional optimizations.

License

Apache 2.0

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial