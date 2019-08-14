openbase logo
@blackbaud/skyux

by blackbaud
2.54.1 (see all)

SKY UX 2 is the new version of Blackbaud’s user experience framework that implements Blackbaud design patterns. It extends the framework to abstract many complexities of modern web development and takes advantage of Angular 2 to increase the tooling, testing, and performance available.

Readme

SKY UX 2

npm status

SKY UX 2 provides Angular components, services, and modules to create user interfaces, and it takes advantage of Angular for tooling, testing, and performance. The SKY UX Builder developer tool provides for a rapid development process with minimal setup for developers to create single-page applications.

For guidance on how to install the command line interface for SKY UX Builder, see the initial setup section of the SKY UX website.

To install just the SKY UX components without any additional features, use the following NPM command. We recommend NPM version 3+ for its flat dependency structure.

npm install @blackbaud/skyux

For documentation on the SKY UX components, see the Components section of the SKY UX website.

Contributing

We highly encourage contributions from all SKY UX users. We just ask you to follow the coding conventions in the existing code and to write the appropriate unit tests for your features.

For information about how to contribute, see the SKY UX contribution guidelines.

