Breaking change in v5.0.0! Please read How to migrate from v4 to v5/v6.

v6.0.0 requires React v16.4.0 and React Redux v6.0 / v7.0.

Connected React Router

A Redux binding for React Router v4 and v5

Main features

✨ Synchronize router state with redux store through uni-directional flow (i.e. history -> store -> router -> components).

🎁 Supports React Router v4 and v5.

☀️ Supports functional component hot reloading while preserving state (with react-hot-reload).

🎉 Dispatching of history methods ( push , replace , go , goBack , goForward ) works for both redux-thunk and redux-saga.

☃️ Nested children can access routing state such as the current location directly with react-redux 's connect .

🕘 Supports time traveling in Redux DevTools.

💎 Supports Immutable.js

💪 Supports TypeScript

Installation

Connected React Router requires React 16.4 and React Redux 6.0 or later.

npm install --save connected-react-router

Or

yarn add connected-react-router

Usage

Step 1

In your root reducer file,

Create a function that takes history as an argument and returns a root reducer.

as an argument and returns a root reducer. Add router reducer into root reducer by passing history to connectRouter .

reducer into root reducer by passing to . Note: The key MUST be router .

import { combineReducers } from 'redux' import { connectRouter } from 'connected-react-router' const createRootReducer = ( history ) => combineReducers({ router : connectRouter(history), ... }) export default createRootReducer

Step 2

When creating a Redux store,

Create a history object.

object. Provide the created history to the root reducer creator.

to the root reducer creator. Use routerMiddleware(history) if you want to dispatch history actions (e.g. to change URL with push('/path/to/somewhere') ).

... import { createBrowserHistory } from 'history' import { applyMiddleware, compose, createStore } from 'redux' import { routerMiddleware } from 'connected-react-router' import createRootReducer from './reducers' ... export const history = createBrowserHistory() export default function configureStore ( preloadedState ) { const store = createStore( createRootReducer(history), preloadedState, compose( applyMiddleware( routerMiddleware(history), ), ), ) return store }

Step 3

Wrap your react-router v4/v5 routing with ConnectedRouter and pass the history object as a prop. Remember to delete any usage of BrowserRouter or NativeRouter as leaving this in will cause problems synchronising the state.

and pass the object as a prop. Remember to delete any usage of or as leaving this in will cause problems synchronising the state. Place ConnectedRouter as a child of react-redux 's Provider .

as a child of 's . N.B. If doing server-side rendering, you should still use the StaticRouter from react-router on the server.

... import { Provider } from 'react-redux' import { Route, Switch } from 'react-router' import { ConnectedRouter } from 'connected-react-router' import configureStore, { history } from './configureStore' ... const store = configureStore( ) ReactDOM.render( <Provider store={store}> <ConnectedRouter history={history}> { /* place ConnectedRouter under Provider */ } <> { /* your usual react-router v4/v5 routing */ } <Switch> <Route exact path="/" render={() => (<div>Match</div>)} /> <Route render={() => (<div>Miss</div>)} /> </Switch> </> </ConnectedRouter> </Provider>, document.getElementById('react-root') )

Note: the history object provided to router reducer, routerMiddleware , and ConnectedRouter component must be the same history object.

Now, it's ready to work!

Examples

See the examples folder

Build

npm run build

Generated files will be in the lib folder.

Development

When testing the example apps with npm link or yarn link , you should explicitly provide the same Context to both Provider and ConnectedRouter to make sure that the ConnectedRouter doesn't pick up a different ReactReduxContext from a different node_modules folder.

In index.js .

... import { Provider, ReactReduxContext } from 'react-redux' ... <Provider store={store} context={ReactReduxContext}> < App history = {history} context = {ReactReduxContext} /> </ Provider > ...

In App.js ,

... const App = ( { history, context } ) => { return ( < ConnectedRouter history = {history} context = {context} > { routes } </ ConnectedRouter > ) } ...

Contributors

See Contributors and Acknowledge.

License

MIT License