Breaking change in v5.0.0! Please read How to migrate from v4 to v5/v6.
v6.0.0 requires React v16.4.0 and React Redux v6.0 / v7.0.
A Redux binding for React Router v4 and v5
✨ Synchronize router state with redux store through uni-directional flow (i.e. history -> store -> router -> components).
🎁 Supports React Router v4 and v5.
☀️ Supports functional component hot reloading while preserving state (with react-hot-reload).
🎉 Dispatching of history methods (
push,
replace,
go,
goBack,
goForward) works for both redux-thunk and redux-saga.
☃️ Nested children can access routing state such as the current location directly with
react-redux's
connect.
🕘 Supports time traveling in Redux DevTools.
💎 Supports Immutable.js
💪 Supports TypeScript
Connected React Router requires React 16.4 and React Redux 6.0 or later.
npm install --save connected-react-router
Or
yarn add connected-react-router
In your root reducer file,
history as an argument and returns a root reducer.
router reducer into root reducer by passing
history to
connectRouter.
router.
// reducers.js
import { combineReducers } from 'redux'
import { connectRouter } from 'connected-react-router'
const createRootReducer = (history) => combineReducers({
router: connectRouter(history),
... // rest of your reducers
})
export default createRootReducer
When creating a Redux store,
history object.
history to the root reducer creator.
routerMiddleware(history) if you want to dispatch history actions (e.g. to change URL with
push('/path/to/somewhere')).
// configureStore.js
...
import { createBrowserHistory } from 'history'
import { applyMiddleware, compose, createStore } from 'redux'
import { routerMiddleware } from 'connected-react-router'
import createRootReducer from './reducers'
...
export const history = createBrowserHistory()
export default function configureStore(preloadedState) {
const store = createStore(
createRootReducer(history), // root reducer with router state
preloadedState,
compose(
applyMiddleware(
routerMiddleware(history), // for dispatching history actions
// ... other middlewares ...
),
),
)
return store
}
ConnectedRouter and pass the
history object as a prop. Remember to delete any usage of
BrowserRouter or
NativeRouter as leaving this in will cause problems synchronising the state.
ConnectedRouter as a child of
react-redux's
Provider.
StaticRouter from
react-router on the server.
// index.js
...
import { Provider } from 'react-redux'
import { Route, Switch } from 'react-router' // react-router v4/v5
import { ConnectedRouter } from 'connected-react-router'
import configureStore, { history } from './configureStore'
...
const store = configureStore(/* provide initial state if any */)
ReactDOM.render(
<Provider store={store}>
<ConnectedRouter history={history}> { /* place ConnectedRouter under Provider */ }
<> { /* your usual react-router v4/v5 routing */ }
<Switch>
<Route exact path="/" render={() => (<div>Match</div>)} />
<Route render={() => (<div>Miss</div>)} />
</Switch>
</>
</ConnectedRouter>
</Provider>,
document.getElementById('react-root')
)
Note: the
history object provided to
router reducer,
routerMiddleware, and
ConnectedRouter component must be the same
history object.
Now, it's ready to work!
See the examples folder
npm run build
Generated files will be in the
lib folder.
When testing the example apps with
npm link or
yarn link, you should explicitly provide the same
Context to both
Provider and
ConnectedRouter to make sure that the
ConnectedRouter doesn't pick up a different
ReactReduxContext from a different
node_modules folder.
In
index.js.
...
import { Provider, ReactReduxContext } from 'react-redux'
...
<Provider store={store} context={ReactReduxContext}>
<App history={history} context={ReactReduxContext} />
</Provider>
...
In
App.js,
...
const App = ({ history, context }) => {
return (
<ConnectedRouter history={history} context={context}>
{ routes }
</ConnectedRouter>
)
}
...
See Contributors and Acknowledge.