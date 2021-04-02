openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@blablacar/ui-library

by blablacar
67.0.0 (see all)

BlaBlaCar React Component Library

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3

GitHub Stars

37

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

33

Package

Dependencies

14

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

BlaBlaCar React component library

BlaBlaCar ui-library is now closed-source but our Storybook is still published here.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial