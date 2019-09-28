An easy-to-use React hook for doing
fetch requests.
react and
fetch-dedupe.
npm install @bjornagh/use-fetch
# if yarn
yarn add @bjornagh/use-fetch
FetchProvider at the top of your application.
import { FetchProvider } from "@bjornagh/use-fetch";
const cache = new Map();
ReactDOM.render(
<FetchProvider cache={cache}>
<App />
</FetchProvider>,
document.getElementById("container")
);
useFetch in your component
import React from "react";
import { useFetch } from "@bjornagh/use-fetch";
function MyComponent() {
const { data, fetching } = useFetch({
url: "https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/todos"
});
return (
<div>
{fetching && "Loading..."}
{data && data.map(x => <div key={x.id}>{x.title}</div>)}
</div>
);
}
See more examples in the examples section.
useFetch accepts an object that supports the following properties
|Key
|Default value
|Description
|url
|URL to send request to
|method
|GET
|HTTP method
|lazy
|null
|Lazy mode determines if a request should be done on mount and when the request parameters change (e.g. URL) or not. When null only GET requests are initiated when mounted and if for example the URL changes. If
true this applies to all requests regardless of HTTP method. If
false, requests are only initiated manually by calling
doFetch, a function returned by
useFetch
|init
|{}
|See https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/WindowOrWorkerGlobalScope/fetch
init argument for which keys are supported
|dedupeOptions
|{}
|See https://github.com/jamesplease/fetch-dedupe#user-content-api
dedupeOptions argument for which keys are supported
|cacheResponse
|true if read request, false if write
|Cache response or not
|requestKey
|null
|requestKey is used as cache key and to prevent duplicate requests. Generated automatically if nothing is passed.
|cachePolicy
|null
|Caching strategy
|refreshDoFetch
|Function
|By default doFetch method is memoized (by
useCallback) by using the request (url+method+body). Use this to override if you get a stale doFetch. It receives one argument, the default request key. e.g.
requestKey => requestKey + 'something'
|onError
|Function
|A callback function that is called anytime a fetch fails. Receives an
Error as only argument. Logs to console by default
|onSuccess
|Function
|A callback function that is called anytime a fetch succeeds. Receives a fetch
Response as only argument. Does nothing by default (noop)
Return value
|Key
|type
|Description
|response
Response
Response
|data
|*
|Request data response
|fetching
|Boolean
|Whether request is in-flight or not
|error
Response
|Any errors from
fetch
|requestKey
|String
|The key used as cache key and to prevent duplicate requests
|doFetch
|Function
|A function to initiate a request manually. Takes one argument:
init, an object that is sent to
fetch. See https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/WindowOrWorkerGlobalScope/fetch (
init argument for which keys are supported). Returns a promise.
NOTE: Requests with
Content-type set to
application/json will automatically have their body
stringified (
JSON.stringify)
cachePolicy
cache-first - Uses response in cache if available. Makes request if not.
cache-and-network - Uses response in cache if available, but will also always make a new request in the background in order to refresh any stale data.
exact-cache-and-network - Similar to
cache-and-network, but will only show cached response if the requests are identical (url+method+body).
network-only - Ignores cache and always makes a request.
Read requests (GET, OPTIONS, HEAD) default to
cache-first.
Write requests (POST, DELETE, PUT, PATCH) default to
network-only.
function Demo() {
// Fetch list of posts
const posts = useFetch({
url: "https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/posts"
});
// Prepare create request
// This will not be initiated until you call `createPost.doFetch()`
const createPost = useFetch({
url: "https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/posts",
method: "POST",
init: {
headers: {
"Content-type": "application/json"
}
}
});
return (
<div>
<button
onClick={() =>
createPost
.doFetch({
body: {
title: "foo",
body: "bar",
userId: 1
}
})
.then(response => {
if (response.ok) {
// POST request was successful, refetch list of posts
posts.doFetch();
} else {
// Do something with error response
}
})
}
disabled={createPost.fetching}
>
Create post
</button>
{!posts.data && posts.fetching && "Loading..."}
{posts.data && posts.data.map(x => <h2 key={x.id}>{x.title}</h2>)}
</div>
);
}
lazy prop
Setting the
lazy parameter to
true tells
useFetch to not start requesting on mount or when
the request parameters change.
You can change this at any time. A common pattern where this feature is useful is when you want the user to apply some filters before you initiate a request.
Below is an example where a request is delayed until a search input contains at least two characters.
function LazyDemo() {
const [searchFilter, setSearchFilter] = useState("");
const posts = useFetch({
url: `/posts?search=${searchFilter}`,
lazy: searchFilter.length < 2 // Request is lazy as long as the input has less than two characters
});
return (
<div>
<input onChange={event => setSearchFilter(event.target.value)} />
{posts.data && posts.data.map(x => <div key={x.id}>{x.title}</div>)}
</div>
);
}
Create your custom fetch hook. For example:
import { useFetch } from "@bjornagh/use-fetch";
function useCustomUseFetch({ url, init = {}, ...rest }) {
// Prefix URL with API root
const apiRoot = "https://my-api-url.com/";
const finalUrl = `${apiRoot}${url}`;
// Set a default header
const finalHeaders = { ...init.headers };
finalHeaders["Content-type"] = "application/json";
// Ensure headers are sent to fetch
init.headers = finalHeaders;
return useFetch({ url: finalUrl, init, ...rest });
}
With a custom hook you could also set up a default error handler that show a toast message for example.
This library is heavily inspired by the excellent React library react-request