An easy-to-use React hook for doing fetch requests.

Features

1️⃣ Dedupes requests done to the same endpoint. Only one request to the same endpoint will be initiated.

💨 Caches responses to improve speed and reduce amount of requests.

🛀 Automatically makes new requests if URL changes.

⚛️ Small size, with only two dependencies: react and fetch-dedupe .

Install

npm install @bjornagh/use-fetch yarn add @bjornagh/use-fetch

Usage

Create a cache (new Map()) and render the FetchProvider at the top of your application.

import { FetchProvider } from "@bjornagh/use-fetch" ; const cache = new Map (); ReactDOM.render( < FetchProvider cache = {cache} > < App /> </ FetchProvider > , document .getElementById( "container" ) );

Use useFetch in your component

import React from "react" ; import { useFetch } from "@bjornagh/use-fetch" ; function MyComponent ( ) { const { data, fetching } = useFetch({ url : "https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/todos" }); return ( < div > {fetching && "Loading..."} {data && data.map(x => < div key = {x.id} > {x.title} </ div > )} </ div > ); }

See more examples in the examples section examples section .

API

useFetch accepts an object that supports the following properties

Key Default value Description url URL to send request to method GET HTTP method lazy null Lazy mode determines if a request should be done on mount and when the request parameters change (e.g. URL) or not. When null only GET requests are initiated when mounted and if for example the URL changes. If true this applies to all requests regardless of HTTP method. If false , requests are only initiated manually by calling doFetch , a function returned by useFetch init {} See https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/WindowOrWorkerGlobalScope/fetch init argument for which keys are supported dedupeOptions {} See https://github.com/jamesplease/fetch-dedupe#user-content-api dedupeOptions argument for which keys are supported cacheResponse true if read request, false if write Cache response or not requestKey null requestKey is used as cache key and to prevent duplicate requests. Generated automatically if nothing is passed. cachePolicy null Caching strategy refreshDoFetch Function By default doFetch method is memoized (by useCallback ) by using the request (url+method+body). Use this to override if you get a stale doFetch. It receives one argument, the default request key. e.g. requestKey => requestKey + 'something' onError Function A callback function that is called anytime a fetch fails. Receives an Error as only argument. Logs to console by default onSuccess Function A callback function that is called anytime a fetch succeeds. Receives a fetch Response as only argument. Does nothing by default (noop)

Return value

Key type Description response Response Response data * Request data response fetching Boolean Whether request is in-flight or not error Response Any errors from fetch requestKey String The key used as cache key and to prevent duplicate requests doFetch Function A function to initiate a request manually. Takes one argument: init , an object that is sent to fetch . See https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/WindowOrWorkerGlobalScope/fetch ( init argument for which keys are supported). Returns a promise.

NOTE: Requests with Content-type set to application/json will automatically have their body stringified ( JSON.stringify )

cachePolicy

cache-first - Uses response in cache if available. Makes request if not.

- Uses response in cache if available. Makes request if not. cache-and-network - Uses response in cache if available, but will also always make a new request in the background in order to refresh any stale data.

- Uses response in cache if available, but will also always make a new request in the background in order to refresh any stale data. exact-cache-and-network - Similar to cache-and-network , but will only show cached response if the requests are identical (url+method+body).

- Similar to , but will only show cached response if the requests are identical (url+method+body). network-only - Ignores cache and always makes a request.

Read requests (GET, OPTIONS, HEAD) default to cache-first .

Write requests (POST, DELETE, PUT, PATCH) default to network-only .

Examples

function Demo ( ) { const posts = useFetch({ url : "https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/posts" }); const createPost = useFetch({ url : "https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/posts" , method : "POST" , init : { headers : { "Content-type" : "application/json" } } }); return ( < div > < button onClick = {() => createPost .doFetch({ body: { title: "foo", body: "bar", userId: 1 } }) .then(response => { if (response.ok) { // POST request was successful, refetch list of posts posts.doFetch(); } else { // Do something with error response } }) } disabled={createPost.fetching} > Create post </ button > {!posts.data && posts.fetching && "Loading..."} {posts.data && posts.data.map(x => < h2 key = {x.id} > {x.title} </ h2 > )} </ div > ); }

Delay fetching using the lazy prop

Setting the lazy parameter to true tells useFetch to not start requesting on mount or when the request parameters change.

You can change this at any time. A common pattern where this feature is useful is when you want the user to apply some filters before you initiate a request.

Below is an example where a request is delayed until a search input contains at least two characters.

function LazyDemo ( ) { const [searchFilter, setSearchFilter] = useState( "" ); const posts = useFetch({ url : `/posts?search= ${searchFilter} ` , lazy : searchFilter.length < 2 }); return ( < div > < input onChange = {event => setSearchFilter(event.target.value)} /> {posts.data && posts.data.map(x => < div key = {x.id} > {x.title} </ div > )} </ div > ); }

How to set base URL, default headers and so on

Create your custom fetch hook. For example:

import { useFetch } from "@bjornagh/use-fetch" ; function useCustomUseFetch ( { url, init = {}, ...rest } ) { const apiRoot = "https://my-api-url.com/" ; const finalUrl = ` ${apiRoot} ${url} ` ; const finalHeaders = { ...init.headers }; finalHeaders[ "Content-type" ] = "application/json" ; init.headers = finalHeaders; return useFetch({ url : finalUrl, init, ...rest }); }

With a custom hook you could also set up a default error handler that show a toast message for example.

Credits

This library is heavily inspired by the excellent React library react-request