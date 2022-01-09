openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pip

@bitty/pipe

by Vitor L Cavalcanti
0.2.2 (see all)

🗃 A mono-repository with functional programming helpers, algebraic data types, util functions, types and even some micro frameworks in TypeScript.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.1K

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

🗃 @bitty

A mono-repository with functional programming helpers, algebraic data types, util functions, types and even some micro-frameworks in TypeScript. They were designed to support multiple environments (even older browsers and ESM Node.js).

  • 📦 Packages distributed in ESM, CommonJS, UMD and UMD minified formats.

  • ⚡ Lightweight, tree-shakeable and side-effects free packages.

  • 🔋 Bateries included:

    • Little to none dependencies.

    • Almost every package work independently.

Packages

PackageDescription
@bitty/animateCreate and manage animation functions with browser's AnimationFrame API.
@bitty/create-requestApply interceptors to fetch and create a custom request function.
@bitty/deferredIt provides a function to create Deferred objects. They contain a Promise and methods to imperatively resolve or reject it.
@bitty/eitherAn algebraic data type that represents a value of one of two possible types (a disjoint union).
@bitty/event-emitterEmit and listen events in any class, object or function without messing them extending classes.
@bitty/falsyFalsy helper functions and types for TypeScript.
@bitty/format-dateA small library (around 400 B when gziped & minified) to format JavaScript Date object using same tokens as moment.
@bitty/getA really small and type-safe (requires TypeScript >= 4.1.3) function, that gets a nested value from an object using a path string (like "a.b[0].d"). If value is 'undefined' or unreachable returns the placeholder instead.
@bitty/insistInsistently runs a callback and only resolves the promise when its result is truthy.
@bitty/jsonTypes and type-safe functions for JSON.
@bitty/maybeAn algebraic data type that is a container for an optional values.
@bitty/nullishNullish helper functions and types for TypeScript.
@bitty/pipeA pipe function to perform function composition in LTR (Left-To-Right) direction.
@bitty/predicatePredicate and Refinement types for TypeScript.

License

All the packages are released under MIT License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial