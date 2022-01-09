A mono-repository with functional programming helpers, algebraic data types, util functions, types and even some micro-frameworks in TypeScript. They were designed to support multiple environments (even older browsers and ESM Node.js).

📦 Packages distributed in ESM, CommonJS, UMD and UMD minified formats.

⚡ Lightweight, tree-shakeable and side-effects free packages.

🔋 Bateries included: Little to none dependencies. Almost every package work independently.



Packages

Package Description @bitty/animate Create and manage animation functions with browser's AnimationFrame API. @bitty/create-request Apply interceptors to fetch and create a custom request function. @bitty/deferred It provides a function to create Deferred objects. They contain a Promise and methods to imperatively resolve or reject it. @bitty/either An algebraic data type that represents a value of one of two possible types (a disjoint union). @bitty/event-emitter Emit and listen events in any class, object or function without messing them extending classes. @bitty/falsy Falsy helper functions and types for TypeScript. @bitty/format-date A small library (around 400 B when gziped & minified) to format JavaScript Date object using same tokens as moment. @bitty/get A really small and type-safe (requires TypeScript >= 4.1.3) function, that gets a nested value from an object using a path string (like "a.b[0].d"). If value is 'undefined' or unreachable returns the placeholder instead. @bitty/insist Insistently runs a callback and only resolves the promise when its result is truthy. @bitty/json Types and type-safe functions for JSON. @bitty/maybe An algebraic data type that is a container for an optional values. @bitty/nullish Nullish helper functions and types for TypeScript. @bitty/pipe A pipe function to perform function composition in LTR (Left-To-Right) direction. @bitty/predicate Predicate and Refinement types for TypeScript.

License

All the packages are released under MIT License.