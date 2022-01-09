@bitty
A mono-repository with functional programming helpers, algebraic data types, util functions, types and even some micro-frameworks in TypeScript. They were designed to support multiple environments (even older browsers and ESM Node.js).
📦 Packages distributed in ESM, CommonJS, UMD and UMD minified formats.
⚡ Lightweight, tree-shakeable and side-effects free packages.
🔋 Bateries included:
Little to none dependencies.
Almost every package work independently.
|Package
|Description
@bitty/animate
|Create and manage animation functions with browser's AnimationFrame API.
@bitty/create-request
|Apply interceptors to
fetch and create a custom request function.
@bitty/deferred
|It provides a function to create Deferred objects. They contain a Promise and methods to imperatively resolve or reject it.
@bitty/either
|An algebraic data type that represents a value of one of two possible types (a disjoint union).
@bitty/event-emitter
|Emit and listen events in any class, object or function without messing them extending classes.
@bitty/falsy
|Falsy helper functions and types for TypeScript.
@bitty/format-date
|A small library (around 400 B when gziped & minified) to format JavaScript
Date object using same tokens as moment.
@bitty/get
|A really small and type-safe (requires TypeScript >= 4.1.3) function, that gets a nested value from an object using a path string (like "a.b[0].d"). If value is 'undefined' or unreachable returns the placeholder instead.
@bitty/insist
|Insistently runs a callback and only resolves the promise when its result is truthy.
@bitty/json
|Types and type-safe functions for JSON.
@bitty/maybe
|An algebraic data type that is a container for an optional values.
@bitty/nullish
|Nullish helper functions and types for TypeScript.
@bitty/pipe
|A pipe function to perform function composition in LTR (Left-To-Right) direction.
@bitty/predicate
Predicate and
Refinement types for TypeScript.
All the packages are released under MIT License.