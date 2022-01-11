Airbnb JavaScript Style Guide() {

A mostly reasonable approach to JavaScript

Note: this guide assumes you are using Babel, and requires that you use babel-preset-airbnb or the equivalent. It also assumes you are installing shims/polyfills in your app, with airbnb-browser-shims or the equivalent.

This guide is available in other languages too. See Translation

Other Style Guides

Table of Contents

Types

1.1 Primitives : When you access a primitive type you work directly on its value. string number boolean null undefined symbol bigint const foo = 1 ; let bar = foo; bar = 9 ; console .log(foo, bar); Symbols and BigInts cannot be faithfully polyfilled, so they should not be used when targeting browsers/environments that don’t support them natively.

1.2 Complex : When you access a complex type you work on a reference to its value. object array function const foo = [ 1 , 2 ]; const bar = foo; bar[ 0 ] = 9 ; console .log(foo[ 0 ], bar[ 0 ]);



⬆ back to top

References

2.1 Use const for all of your references; avoid using var . eslint: prefer-const , no-const-assign Why? This ensures that you can’t reassign your references, which can lead to bugs and difficult to comprehend code. var a = 1 ; var b = 2 ; const a = 1 ; const b = 2 ;

2.2 If you must reassign references, use let instead of var . eslint: no-var Why? let is block-scoped rather than function-scoped like var . var count = 1 ; if ( true ) { count += 1 ; } let count = 1 ; if ( true ) { count += 1 ; }

2.3 Note that both let and const are block-scoped, whereas var is function-scoped. { let a = 1 ; const b = 1 ; var c = 1 ; } console .log(a); console .log(b); console .log(c); In the above code, you can see that referencing a and b will produce a ReferenceError, while c contains the number. This is because a and b are block scoped, while c is scoped to the containing function.

⬆ back to top

Objects

3.1 Use the literal syntax for object creation. eslint: no-new-object const item = new Object (); const item = {};

3.2 Use computed property names when creating objects with dynamic property names. Why? They allow you to define all the properties of an object in one place. function getKey ( k ) { return `a key named ${k} ` ; } const obj = { id : 5 , name : 'San Francisco' , }; obj[getKey( 'enabled' )] = true ; const obj = { id : 5 , name : 'San Francisco' , [getKey( 'enabled' )]: true , };

3.3 Use object method shorthand. eslint: object-shorthand const atom = { value : 1 , addValue : function ( value ) { return atom.value + value; }, }; const atom = { value : 1 , addValue(value) { return atom.value + value; }, };

3.4 Use property value shorthand. eslint: object-shorthand Why? It is shorter and descriptive. const lukeSkywalker = 'Luke Skywalker' ; const obj = { lukeSkywalker : lukeSkywalker, }; const obj = { lukeSkywalker, };

3.5 Group your shorthand properties at the beginning of your object declaration. Why? It’s easier to tell which properties are using the shorthand. const anakinSkywalker = 'Anakin Skywalker' ; const lukeSkywalker = 'Luke Skywalker' ; const obj = { episodeOne : 1 , twoJediWalkIntoACantina : 2 , lukeSkywalker, episodeThree : 3 , mayTheFourth : 4 , anakinSkywalker, }; const obj = { lukeSkywalker, anakinSkywalker, episodeOne : 1 , twoJediWalkIntoACantina : 2 , episodeThree : 3 , mayTheFourth : 4 , };

3.6 Only quote properties that are invalid identifiers. eslint: quote-props Why? In general we consider it subjectively easier to read. It improves syntax highlighting, and is also more easily optimized by many JS engines. const bad = { 'foo' : 3 , 'bar' : 4 , 'data-blah' : 5 , }; const good = { foo : 3 , bar : 4 , 'data-blah' : 5 , };

3.7 Do not call Object.prototype methods directly, such as hasOwnProperty , propertyIsEnumerable , and isPrototypeOf . eslint: no-prototype-builtins Why? These methods may be shadowed by properties on the object in question - consider { hasOwnProperty: false } - or, the object may be a null object ( Object.create(null) ). console .log(object.hasOwnProperty(key)); console .log( Object .prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(object, key)); const has = Object .prototype.hasOwnProperty; console .log(has.call(object, key)); import has from 'has' ; console .log(has(object, key));

3.8 Prefer the object spread syntax over Object.assign to shallow-copy objects. Use the object rest parameter syntax to get a new object with certain properties omitted. eslint: prefer-object-spread const original = { a : 1 , b : 2 }; const copy = Object .assign(original, { c : 3 }); delete copy.a; const original = { a : 1 , b : 2 }; const copy = Object .assign({}, original, { c : 3 }); const original = { a : 1 , b : 2 }; const copy = { ...original, c : 3 }; const { a, ...noA } = copy;

⬆ back to top

Arrays

4.1 Use the literal syntax for array creation. eslint: no-array-constructor const items = new Array (); const items = [];

4.2 Use Array#push instead of direct assignment to add items to an array. const someStack = []; someStack[someStack.length] = 'abracadabra' ; someStack.push( 'abracadabra' );

4.3 Use array spreads ... to copy arrays. const len = items.length; const itemsCopy = []; let i; for (i = 0 ; i < len; i += 1 ) { itemsCopy[i] = items[i]; } const itemsCopy = [...items];

4.4 To convert an iterable object to an array, use spreads ... instead of Array.from . const foo = document .querySelectorAll( '.foo' ); const nodes = Array .from(foo); const nodes = [...foo];

4.5 Use Array.from for converting an array-like object to an array. const arrLike = { 0 : 'foo' , 1 : 'bar' , 2 : 'baz' , length : 3 }; const arr = Array .prototype.slice.call(arrLike); const arr = Array .from(arrLike);

4.6 Use Array.from instead of spread ... for mapping over iterables, because it avoids creating an intermediate array. const baz = [...foo].map(bar); const baz = Array .from(foo, bar);

4.7 Use return statements in array method callbacks. It’s ok to omit the return if the function body consists of a single statement returning an expression without side effects, following 8.2. eslint: array-callback-return [ 1 , 2 , 3 ].map( ( x ) => { const y = x + 1 ; return x * y; }); [ 1 , 2 , 3 ].map( ( x ) => x + 1 ); [[ 0 , 1 ], [ 2 , 3 ], [ 4 , 5 ]].reduce( ( acc, item, index ) => { const flatten = acc.concat(item); }); [[ 0 , 1 ], [ 2 , 3 ], [ 4 , 5 ]].reduce( ( acc, item, index ) => { const flatten = acc.concat(item); return flatten; }); inbox.filter( ( msg ) => { const { subject, author } = msg; if (subject === 'Mockingbird' ) { return author === 'Harper Lee' ; } else { return false ; } }); inbox.filter( ( msg ) => { const { subject, author } = msg; if (subject === 'Mockingbird' ) { return author === 'Harper Lee' ; } return false ; });

4.8 Use line breaks after open and before close array brackets if an array has multiple lines const arr = [ [ 0 , 1 ], [ 2 , 3 ], [ 4 , 5 ], ]; const objectInArray = [{ id : 1 , }, { id : 2 , }]; const numberInArray = [ 1 , 2 , ]; const arr = [[ 0 , 1 ], [ 2 , 3 ], [ 4 , 5 ]]; const objectInArray = [ { id : 1 , }, { id : 2 , }, ]; const numberInArray = [ 1 , 2 , ];

⬆ back to top

Destructuring

5.1 Use object destructuring when accessing and using multiple properties of an object. eslint: prefer-destructuring Why? Destructuring saves you from creating temporary references for those properties, and from repetitive access of the object. Repeating object access creates more repetitive code, requires more reading, and creates more opportunities for mistakes. Destructuring objects also provides a single site of definition of the object structure that is used in the block, rather than requiring reading the entire block to determine what is used. function getFullName ( user ) { const firstName = user.firstName; const lastName = user.lastName; return ` ${firstName} ${lastName} ` ; } function getFullName ( user ) { const { firstName, lastName } = user; return ` ${firstName} ${lastName} ` ; } function getFullName ( { firstName, lastName } ) { return ` ${firstName} ${lastName} ` ; }

5.2 Use array destructuring. eslint: prefer-destructuring const arr = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ]; const first = arr[ 0 ]; const second = arr[ 1 ]; const [first, second] = arr;

5.3 Use object destructuring for multiple return values, not array destructuring. Why? You can add new properties over time or change the order of things without breaking call sites. function processInput ( input ) { return [left, right, top, bottom]; } const [left, __, top] = processInput(input); function processInput ( input ) { return { left, right, top, bottom }; } const { left, top } = processInput(input);

⬆ back to top

Strings

6.1 Use single quotes '' for strings. eslint: quotes const name = "Capt. Janeway" ; const name = `Capt. Janeway` ; const name = 'Capt. Janeway' ;

6.2 Strings that cause the line to go over 100 characters should not be written across multiple lines using string concatenation. Why? Broken strings are painful to work with and make code less searchable. const errorMessage = 'This is a super long error that was thrown because \ of Batman. When you stop to think about how Batman had anything to do \ with this, you would get nowhere \ fast.' ; const errorMessage = 'This is a super long error that was thrown because ' + 'of Batman. When you stop to think about how Batman had anything to do ' + 'with this, you would get nowhere fast.' ; const errorMessage = 'This is a super long error that was thrown because of Batman. When you stop to think about how Batman had anything to do with this, you would get nowhere fast.' ;

6.3 When programmatically building up strings, use template strings instead of concatenation. eslint: prefer-template template-curly-spacing Why? Template strings give you a readable, concise syntax with proper newlines and string interpolation features. function sayHi ( name ) { return 'How are you, ' + name + '?' ; } function sayHi ( name ) { return [ 'How are you, ' , name, '?' ].join(); } function sayHi ( name ) { return `How are you, ${ name } ?` ; } function sayHi ( name ) { return `How are you, ${name} ?` ; }

6.4 Never use eval() on a string, it opens too many vulnerabilities. eslint: no-eval

6.5 Do not unnecessarily escape characters in strings. eslint: no-useless-escape Why? Backslashes harm readability, thus they should only be present when necessary. const foo = '\'this\' \i\s \"quoted\"' ; const foo = '\'this\' is "quoted"' ; const foo = `my name is ' ${name} '` ;

⬆ back to top

Functions

7.1 Use named function expressions instead of function declarations. eslint: func-style Why? Function declarations are hoisted, which means that it’s easy - too easy - to reference the function before it is defined in the file. This harms readability and maintainability. If you find that a function’s definition is large or complex enough that it is interfering with understanding the rest of the file, then perhaps it’s time to extract it to its own module! Don’t forget to explicitly name the expression, regardless of whether or not the name is inferred from the containing variable (which is often the case in modern browsers or when using compilers such as Babel). This eliminates any assumptions made about the Error’s call stack. (Discussion) function foo ( ) { } const foo = function ( ) { }; const short = function longUniqueMoreDescriptiveLexicalFoo ( ) { };

7.2 Wrap immediately invoked function expressions in parentheses. eslint: wrap-iife Why? An immediately invoked function expression is a single unit - wrapping both it, and its invocation parens, in parens, cleanly expresses this. Note that in a world with modules everywhere, you almost never need an IIFE. ( function ( ) { console .log( 'Welcome to the Internet. Please follow me.' ); }());

7.3 Never declare a function in a non-function block ( if , while , etc). Assign the function to a variable instead. Browsers will allow you to do it, but they all interpret it differently, which is bad news bears. eslint: no-loop-func

7.4 Note: ECMA-262 defines a block as a list of statements. A function declaration is not a statement. if (currentUser) { function test ( ) { console .log( 'Nope.' ); } } let test; if (currentUser) { test = () => { console .log( 'Yup.' ); }; }

7.5 Never name a parameter arguments . This will take precedence over the arguments object that is given to every function scope. function foo ( name, options, arguments ) { } function foo ( name, options, args ) { }

7.6 Never use arguments , opt to use rest syntax ... instead. eslint: prefer-rest-params Why? ... is explicit about which arguments you want pulled. Plus, rest arguments are a real Array, and not merely Array-like like arguments . function concatenateAll ( ) { const args = Array .prototype.slice.call( arguments ); return args.join( '' ); } function concatenateAll ( ...args ) { return args.join( '' ); }

7.7 Use default parameter syntax rather than mutating function arguments. function handleThings ( opts ) { opts = opts || {}; } function handleThings ( opts ) { if (opts === void 0 ) { opts = {}; } } function handleThings ( opts = {} ) { }

7.8 Avoid side effects with default parameters. Why? They are confusing to reason about. var b = 1 ; function count ( a = b++ ) { console .log(a); } count(); count(); count( 3 ); count();

7.9 Always put default parameters last. eslint: default-param-last function handleThings ( opts = {}, name ) { } function handleThings ( name, opts = {} ) { }

7.10 Never use the Function constructor to create a new function. eslint: no-new-func Why? Creating a function in this way evaluates a string similarly to eval() , which opens vulnerabilities. var add = new Function ( 'a' , 'b' , 'return a + b' ); var subtract = Function ( 'a' , 'b' , 'return a - b' );

7.11 Spacing in a function signature. eslint: space-before-function-paren space-before-blocks Why? Consistency is good, and you shouldn’t have to add or remove a space when adding or removing a name. const f = function ( ) {}; const g = function ( ) {}; const h = function ( ) {}; const x = function ( ) {}; const y = function a ( ) {};

7.12 Never mutate parameters. eslint: no-param-reassign Why? Manipulating objects passed in as parameters can cause unwanted variable side effects in the original caller. function f1 ( obj ) { obj.key = 1 ; } function f2 ( obj ) { const key = Object .prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(obj, 'key' ) ? obj.key : 1 ; }

7.13 Never reassign parameters. eslint: no-param-reassign Why? Reassigning parameters can lead to unexpected behavior, especially when accessing the arguments object. It can also cause optimization issues, especially in V8. function f1 ( a ) { a = 1 ; } function f2 ( a ) { if (!a) { a = 1 ; } } function f3 ( a ) { const b = a || 1 ; } function f4 ( a = 1 ) { }

7.14 Prefer the use of the spread syntax ... to call variadic functions. eslint: prefer-spread Why? It’s cleaner, you don’t need to supply a context, and you can not easily compose new with apply . const x = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ]; console .log.apply( console , x); const x = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ]; console .log(...x); new ( Function .prototype.bind.apply( Date , [ null , 2016 , 8 , 5 ])); new Date (...[ 2016 , 8 , 5 ]);

7.15 Functions with multiline signatures, or invocations, should be indented just like every other multiline list in this guide: with each item on a line by itself, with a trailing comma on the last item. eslint: function-paren-newline function foo ( bar, baz, quux ) { } function foo ( bar, baz, quux, ) { } console .log(foo, bar, baz); console .log( foo, bar, baz, );

⬆ back to top

Arrow Functions

8.1 When you must use an anonymous function (as when passing an inline callback), use arrow function notation. eslint: prefer-arrow-callback , arrow-spacing Why? It creates a version of the function that executes in the context of this , which is usually what you want, and is a more concise syntax. Why not? If you have a fairly complicated function, you might move that logic out into its own named function expression. [ 1 , 2 , 3 ].map( function ( x ) { const y = x + 1 ; return x * y; }); [ 1 , 2 , 3 ].map( ( x ) => { const y = x + 1 ; return x * y; });

8.2 If the function body consists of a single statement returning an expression without side effects, omit the braces and use the implicit return. Otherwise, keep the braces and use a return statement. eslint: arrow-parens , arrow-body-style Why? Syntactic sugar. It reads well when multiple functions are chained together. [ 1 , 2 , 3 ].map( ( number ) => { const nextNumber = number + 1 ; `A string containing the ${nextNumber} .` ; }); [ 1 , 2 , 3 ].map( ( number ) => `A string containing the ${number + 1 } .` ); [ 1 , 2 , 3 ].map( ( number ) => { const nextNumber = number + 1 ; return `A string containing the ${nextNumber} .` ; }); [ 1 , 2 , 3 ].map( ( number, index ) => ({ [index]: number, })); function foo ( callback ) { const val = callback(); if (val === true ) { } } let bool = false ; foo( () => bool = true ); foo( () => { bool = true ; });

8.3 In case the expression spans over multiple lines, wrap it in parentheses for better readability. Why? It shows clearly where the function starts and ends. [ 'get' , 'post' , 'put' ].map( ( httpMethod ) => Object .prototype.hasOwnProperty.call( httpMagicObjectWithAVeryLongName, httpMethod, ) ); [ 'get' , 'post' , 'put' ].map( ( httpMethod ) => ( Object .prototype.hasOwnProperty.call( httpMagicObjectWithAVeryLongName, httpMethod, ) ));

8.4 Always include parentheses around arguments for clarity and consistency. eslint: arrow-parens Why? Minimizes diff churn when adding or removing arguments. [ 1 , 2 , 3 ].map( x => x * x); [ 1 , 2 , 3 ].map( ( x ) => x * x); [ 1 , 2 , 3 ].map( number => ( `A long string with the ${number} . It’s so long that we don’t want it to take up space on the .map line!` )); [ 1 , 2 , 3 ].map( ( number ) => ( `A long string with the ${number} . It’s so long that we don’t want it to take up space on the .map line!` )); [ 1 , 2 , 3 ].map( x => { const y = x + 1 ; return x * y; }); [ 1 , 2 , 3 ].map( ( x ) => { const y = x + 1 ; return x * y; });

8.5 Avoid confusing arrow function syntax ( => ) with comparison operators ( <= , >= ). eslint: no-confusing-arrow const itemHeight = ( item ) => item.height <= 256 ? item.largeSize : item.smallSize; const itemHeight = ( item ) => item.height >= 256 ? item.largeSize : item.smallSize; const itemHeight = ( item ) => (item.height <= 256 ? item.largeSize : item.smallSize); const itemHeight = ( item ) => { const { height, largeSize, smallSize } = item; return height <= 256 ? largeSize : smallSize; };

8.6 Enforce the location of arrow function bodies with implicit returns. eslint: implicit-arrow-linebreak (foo) => bar; ( foo ) => (bar); ( foo ) => bar; ( foo ) => (bar); ( foo ) => ( bar )

⬆ back to top

Classes & Constructors

9.1 Always use class . Avoid manipulating prototype directly. Why? class syntax is more concise and easier to reason about. function Queue ( contents = [] ) { this .queue = [...contents]; } Queue.prototype.pop = function ( ) { const value = this .queue[ 0 ]; this .queue.splice( 0 , 1 ); return value; }; class Queue { constructor (contents = []) { this .queue = [...contents]; } pop() { const value = this .queue[ 0 ]; this .queue.splice( 0 , 1 ); return value; } }

9.2 Use extends for inheritance. Why? It is a built-in way to inherit prototype functionality without breaking instanceof . const inherits = require ( 'inherits' ); function PeekableQueue ( contents ) { Queue.apply( this , contents); } inherits(PeekableQueue, Queue); PeekableQueue.prototype.peek = function ( ) { return this .queue[ 0 ]; }; class PeekableQueue extends Queue { peek() { return this .queue[ 0 ]; } }

9.3 Methods can return this to help with method chaining. Jedi.prototype.jump = function ( ) { this .jumping = true ; return true ; }; Jedi.prototype.setHeight = function ( height ) { this .height = height; }; const luke = new Jedi(); luke.jump(); luke.setHeight( 20 ); class Jedi { jump() { this .jumping = true ; return this ; } setHeight(height) { this .height = height; return this ; } } const luke = new Jedi(); luke.jump() .setHeight( 20 );

9.4 It’s okay to write a custom toString() method, just make sure it works successfully and causes no side effects. class Jedi { constructor (options = {}) { this .name = options.name || 'no name' ; } getName() { return this .name; } toString() { return `Jedi - ${ this .getName()} ` ; } }

9.5 Classes have a default constructor if one is not specified. An empty constructor function or one that just delegates to a parent class is unnecessary. eslint: no-useless-constructor class Jedi { constructor () {} getName() { return this .name; } } class Rey extends Jedi { constructor (...args) { super (...args); } } class Rey extends Jedi { constructor (...args) { super (...args); this .name = 'Rey' ; } }

9.6 Avoid duplicate class members. eslint: no-dupe-class-members Why? Duplicate class member declarations will silently prefer the last one - having duplicates is almost certainly a bug. class Foo { bar() { return 1 ; } bar() { return 2 ; } } class Foo { bar() { return 1 ; } } class Foo { bar() { return 2 ; } }

9.7 Class methods should use this or be made into a static method unless an external library or framework requires using specific non-static methods. Being an instance method should indicate that it behaves differently based on properties of the receiver. eslint: class-methods-use-this class Foo { bar() { console .log( 'bar' ); } } class Foo { bar() { console .log( this .bar); } } class Foo { constructor () { } } class Foo { static bar() { console .log( 'bar' ); } }

⬆ back to top

Modules

10.1 Always use modules ( import / export ) over a non-standard module system. You can always transpile to your preferred module system. Why? Modules are the future, let’s start using the future now. const AirbnbStyleGuide = require ( './AirbnbStyleGuide' ); module .exports = AirbnbStyleGuide.es6; import AirbnbStyleGuide from './AirbnbStyleGuide' ; export default AirbnbStyleGuide.es6; import { es6 } from './AirbnbStyleGuide' ; export default es6;

10.2 Do not use wildcard imports. Why? This makes sure you have a single default export. import * as AirbnbStyleGuide from './AirbnbStyleGuide' ; import AirbnbStyleGuide from './AirbnbStyleGuide' ;

10.3 And do not export directly from an import. Why? Although the one-liner is concise, having one clear way to import and one clear way to export makes things consistent. export { es6 as default } from './AirbnbStyleGuide' ; import { es6 } from './AirbnbStyleGuide' ; export default es6;

10.4 Only import from a path in one place. eslint: no-duplicate-imports Why? Having multiple lines that import from the same path can make code harder to maintain. import foo from 'foo' ; import { named1, named2 } from 'foo' ; import foo, { named1, named2 } from 'foo' ; import foo, { named1, named2, } from 'foo' ;

10.5 Do not export mutable bindings. eslint: import/no-mutable-exports Why? Mutation should be avoided in general, but in particular when exporting mutable bindings. While this technique may be needed for some special cases, in general, only constant references should be exported. let foo = 3 ; export { foo }; const foo = 3 ; export { foo };

10.6 In modules with a single export, prefer default export over named export. eslint: import/prefer-default-export Why? To encourage more files that only ever export one thing, which is better for readability and maintainability. export function foo ( ) {} export default function foo ( ) {}

10.7 Put all import s above non-import statements. eslint: import/first Why? Since import s are hoisted, keeping them all at the top prevents surprising behavior. import foo from 'foo' ; foo.init(); import bar from 'bar' ; import foo from 'foo' ; import bar from 'bar' ; foo.init();

10.8 Multiline imports should be indented just like multiline array and object literals. eslint: object-curly-newline Why? The curly braces follow the same indentation rules as every other curly brace block in the style guide, as do the trailing commas. import {longNameA, longNameB, longNameC, longNameD, longNameE} from 'path' ; import { longNameA, longNameB, longNameC, longNameD, longNameE, } from 'path' ;

10.9 Disallow Webpack loader syntax in module import statements. eslint: import/no-webpack-loader-syntax Why? Since using Webpack syntax in the imports couples the code to a module bundler. Prefer using the loader syntax in webpack.config.js . import fooSass from 'css!sass!foo.scss' ; import barCss from 'style!css!bar.css' ; import fooSass from 'foo.scss' ; import barCss from 'bar.css' ;

10.10 Do not include JavaScript filename extensions eslint: import/extensions Why? Including extensions inhibits refactoring, and inappropriately hardcodes implementation details of the module you're importing in every consumer. import foo from './foo.js' ; import bar from './bar.jsx' ; import baz from './baz/index.jsx' ; import foo from './foo' ; import bar from './bar' ; import baz from './baz' ;

⬆ back to top

Iterators and Generators

11.1 Don’t use iterators. Prefer JavaScript’s higher-order functions instead of loops like for-in or for-of . eslint: no-iterator no-restricted-syntax Why? This enforces our immutable rule. Dealing with pure functions that return values is easier to reason about than side effects. Use map() / every() / filter() / find() / findIndex() / reduce() / some() / ... to iterate over arrays, and Object.keys() / Object.values() / Object.entries() to produce arrays so you can iterate over objects. const numbers = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ]; let sum = 0 ; for ( let num of numbers) { sum += num; } sum === 15 ; let sum = 0 ; numbers.forEach( ( num ) => { sum += num; }); sum === 15 ; const sum = numbers.reduce( ( total, num ) => total + num, 0 ); sum === 15 ; const increasedByOne = []; for ( let i = 0 ; i < numbers.length; i++) { increasedByOne.push(numbers[i] + 1 ); } const increasedByOne = []; numbers.forEach( ( num ) => { increasedByOne.push(num + 1 ); }); const increasedByOne = numbers.map( ( num ) => num + 1 );

11.2 Don’t use generators for now. Why? They don’t transpile well to ES5.

11.3 If you must use generators, or if you disregard our advice, make sure their function signature is spaced properly. eslint: generator-star-spacing Why? function and * are part of the same conceptual keyword - * is not a modifier for function , function* is a unique construct, different from function . function * foo ( ) { } const bar = function * ( ) { }; const baz = function *( ) { }; const quux = function *( ) { }; function * foo ( ) { } function * foo ( ) { } function * foo ( ) { } const wat = function * ( ) { }; function * foo ( ) { } const foo = function * ( ) { };

⬆ back to top

Properties

12.1 Use dot notation when accessing properties. eslint: dot-notation const luke = { jedi : true , age : 28 , }; const isJedi = luke[ 'jedi' ]; const isJedi = luke.jedi;

12.2 Use bracket notation [] when accessing properties with a variable. const luke = { jedi : true , age : 28 , }; function getProp ( prop ) { return luke[prop]; } const isJedi = getProp( 'jedi' );

12.3 Use exponentiation operator ** when calculating exponentiations. eslint: no-restricted-properties . const binary = Math .pow( 2 , 10 ); const binary = 2 ** 10 ;

⬆ back to top

Variables

13.1 Always use const or let to declare variables. Not doing so will result in global variables. We want to avoid polluting the global namespace. Captain Planet warned us of that. eslint: no-undef prefer-const superPower = new SuperPower(); const superPower = new SuperPower();

13.2 Use one const or let declaration per variable or assignment. eslint: one-var Why? It’s easier to add new variable declarations this way, and you never have to worry about swapping out a ; for a , or introducing punctuation-only diffs. You can also step through each declaration with the debugger, instead of jumping through all of them at once. const items = getItems(), goSportsTeam = true , dragonball = 'z' ; const items = getItems(), goSportsTeam = true ; dragonball = 'z' ; const items = getItems(); const goSportsTeam = true ; const dragonball = 'z' ;

13.3 Group all your const s and then group all your let s. Why? This is helpful when later on you might need to assign a variable depending on one of the previously assigned variables. let i, len, dragonball, items = getItems(), goSportsTeam = true ; let i; const items = getItems(); let dragonball; const goSportsTeam = true ; let len; const goSportsTeam = true ; const items = getItems(); let dragonball; let i; let length;

13.4 Assign variables where you need them, but place them in a reasonable place. Why? let and const are block scoped and not function scoped. function checkName ( hasName ) { const name = getName(); if (hasName === 'test' ) { return false ; } if (name === 'test' ) { this .setName( '' ); return false ; } return name; } function checkName ( hasName ) { if (hasName === 'test' ) { return false ; } const name = getName(); if (name === 'test' ) { this .setName( '' ); return false ; } return name; }

13.5 Don’t chain variable assignments. eslint: no-multi-assign Why? Chaining variable assignments creates implicit global variables. ( function example ( ) { let a = b = c = 1 ; }()); console .log(a); console .log(b); console .log(c); ( function example ( ) { let a = 1 ; let b = a; let c = a; }()); console .log(a); console .log(b); console .log(c);

13.6 Avoid using unary increments and decrements ( ++ , -- ). eslint no-plusplus Why? Per the eslint documentation, unary increment and decrement statements are subject to automatic semicolon insertion and can cause silent errors with incrementing or decrementing values within an application. It is also more expressive to mutate your values with statements like num += 1 instead of num++ or num ++ . Disallowing unary increment and decrement statements also prevents you from pre-incrementing/pre-decrementing values unintentionally which can also cause unexpected behavior in your programs. const array = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]; let num = 1 ; num++; --num; let sum = 0 ; let truthyCount = 0 ; for ( let i = 0 ; i < array.length; i++) { let value = array[i]; sum += value; if (value) { truthyCount++; } } const array = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]; let num = 1 ; num += 1 ; num -= 1 ; const sum = array.reduce( ( a, b ) => a + b, 0 ); const truthyCount = array.filter( Boolean ).length;

13.7 Avoid linebreaks before or after = in an assignment. If your assignment violates max-len , surround the value in parens. eslint operator-linebreak . Why? Linebreaks surrounding = can obfuscate the value of an assignment. const foo = superLongLongLongLongLongLongLongLongFunctionName(); const foo = 'superLongLongLongLongLongLongLongLongString' ; const foo = ( superLongLongLongLongLongLongLongLongFunctionName() ); const foo = 'superLongLongLongLongLongLongLongLongString' ;

13.8 Disallow unused variables. eslint: no-unused-vars Why? Variables that are declared and not used anywhere in the code are most likely an error due to incomplete refactoring. Such variables take up space in the code and can lead to confusion by readers. var some_unused_var = 42 ; var y = 10 ; y = 5 ; var z = 0 ; z = z + 1 ; function getX ( x, y ) { return x; } function getXPlusY ( x, y ) { return x + y; } var x = 1 ; var y = a + 2 ; alert(getXPlusY(x, y)); var { type, ...coords } = data;

⬆ back to top

Hoisting

⬆ back to top

Comparison Operators & Equality

15.1 Use === and !== over == and != . eslint: eqeqeq

15.2 Conditional statements such as the if statement evaluate their expression using coercion with the ToBoolean abstract method and always follow these simple rules: Objects evaluate to true Undefined evaluates to false Null evaluates to false Booleans evaluate to the value of the boolean Numbers evaluate to false if +0, -0, or NaN , otherwise true Strings evaluate to false if an empty string '' , otherwise true if ([ 0 ] && []) { }

15.3 Use shortcuts for booleans, but explicit comparisons for strings and numbers. if (isValid === true ) { } if (isValid) { } if (name) { } if (name !== '' ) { } if (collection.length) { } if (collection.length > 0 ) { }

15.4 For more information see Truth Equality and JavaScript by Angus Croll.

15.5 Use braces to create blocks in case and default clauses that contain lexical declarations (e.g. let , const , function , and class ). eslint: no-case-declarations Why? Lexical declarations are visible in the entire switch block but only get initialized when assigned, which only happens when its case is reached. This causes problems when multiple case clauses attempt to define the same thing. switch (foo) { case 1 : let x = 1 ; break ; case 2 : const y = 2 ; break ; case 3 : function f ( ) { } break ; default : class C {} } switch (foo) { case 1 : { let x = 1 ; break ; } case 2 : { const y = 2 ; break ; } case 3 : { function f ( ) { } break ; } case 4 : bar(); break ; default : { class C {} } }

15.6 Ternaries should not be nested and generally be single line expressions. eslint: no-nested-ternary const foo = maybe1 > maybe2 ? "bar" : value1 > value2 ? "baz" : null ; const maybeNull = value1 > value2 ? 'baz' : null ; const foo = maybe1 > maybe2 ? 'bar' : maybeNull; const foo = maybe1 > maybe2 ? 'bar' : maybeNull;

15.7 Avoid unneeded ternary statements. eslint: no-unneeded-ternary const foo = a ? a : b; const bar = c ? true : false ; const baz = c ? false : true ; const foo = a || b; const bar = !!c; const baz = !c;

15.8 When mixing operators, enclose them in parentheses. The only exception is the standard arithmetic operators: + , - , and ** since their precedence is broadly understood. We recommend enclosing / and * in parentheses because their precedence can be ambiguous when they are mixed. eslint: no-mixed-operators Why? This improves readability and clarifies the developer’s intention. const foo = a && b < 0 || c > 0 || d + 1 === 0 ; const bar = a ** b - 5 % d; if (a || b && c) { return d; } const bar = a + b / c * d; const foo = (a && b < 0 ) || c > 0 || (d + 1 === 0 ); const bar = a ** b - ( 5 % d); if (a || (b && c)) { return d; } const bar = a + (b / c) * d;

⬆ back to top

Blocks

16.1 Use braces with all multiline blocks. eslint: nonblock-statement-body-position if (test) return false ; if (test) return false ; if (test) { return false ; } function foo ( ) { return false ; } function bar ( ) { return false ; }

16.2 If you’re using multiline blocks with if and else , put else on the same line as your if block’s closing brace. eslint: brace-style if (test) { thing1(); thing2(); } else { thing3(); } if (test) { thing1(); thing2(); } else { thing3(); }

16.3 If an if block always executes a return statement, the subsequent else block is unnecessary. A return in an else if block following an if block that contains a return can be separated into multiple if blocks. eslint: no-else-return function foo ( ) { if (x) { return x; } else { return y; } } function cats ( ) { if (x) { return x; } else if (y) { return y; } } function dogs ( ) { if (x) { return x; } else { if (y) { return y; } } } function foo ( ) { if (x) { return x; } return y; } function cats ( ) { if (x) { return x; } if (y) { return y; } } function dogs ( x ) { if (x) { if (z) { return y; } } else { return z; } }

⬆ back to top

Control Statements

17.1 In case your control statement ( if , while etc.) gets too long or exceeds the maximum line length, each (grouped) condition could be put into a new line. The logical operator should begin the line. Why? Requiring operators at the beginning of the line keeps the operators aligned and follows a pattern similar to method chaining. This also improves readability by making it easier to visually follow complex logic. if ((foo === 123 || bar === 'abc' ) && doesItLookGoodWhenItBecomesThatLong() && isThisReallyHappening()) { thing1(); } if (foo === 123 && bar === 'abc' ) { thing1(); } if (foo === 123 && bar === 'abc' ) { thing1(); } if ( foo === 123 && bar === 'abc' ) { thing1(); } if ( foo === 123 && bar === 'abc' ) { thing1(); } if ( (foo === 123 || bar === 'abc' ) && doesItLookGoodWhenItBecomesThatLong() && isThisReallyHappening() ) { thing1(); } if (foo === 123 && bar === 'abc' ) { thing1(); }

17.2 Don't use selection operators in place of control statements. !isRunning && startRunning(); if (!isRunning) { startRunning(); }

⬆ back to top

18.1 Use /** ... */ for multiline comments. function make ( tag ) { return element; } function make ( tag ) { return element; }

18.2 Use // for single line comments. Place single line comments on a newline above the subject of the comment. Put an empty line before the comment unless it’s on the first line of a block. const active = true ; const active = true ; function getType ( ) { console .log( 'fetching type...' ); const type = this .type || 'no type' ; return type; } function getType ( ) { console .log( 'fetching type...' ); const type = this .type || 'no type' ; return type; } function getType ( ) { const type = this .type || 'no type' ; return type; }

18.3 Start all comments with a space to make it easier to read. eslint: spaced-comment const active = true ; const active = true ; function make ( tag ) { return element; } function make ( tag ) { return element; }

18.4 Prefixing your comments with FIXME or TODO helps other developers quickly understand if you’re pointing out a problem that needs to be revisited, or if you’re suggesting a solution to the problem that needs to be implemented. These are different than regular comments because they are actionable. The actions are FIXME: -- need to figure this out or TODO: -- need to implement .

18.5 Use // FIXME: to annotate problems. class Calculator extends Abacus { constructor () { super (); total = 0 ; } }

18.6 Use // TODO: to annotate solutions to problems. class Calculator extends Abacus { constructor () { super (); this .total = 0 ; } }

⬆ back to top

Whitespace

19.1 Use soft tabs (space character) set to 2 spaces. eslint: indent function foo ( ) { ∙∙∙∙ let name; } function bar ( ) { ∙ let name; } function baz ( ) { ∙∙ let name; }

19.2 Place 1 space before the leading brace. eslint: space-before-blocks function test ( ) { console .log( 'test' ); } function test ( ) { console .log( 'test' ); } dog.set( 'attr' ,{ age : '1 year' , breed : 'Bernese Mountain Dog' , }); dog.set( 'attr' , { age : '1 year' , breed : 'Bernese Mountain Dog' , });

19.3 Place 1 space before the opening parenthesis in control statements ( if , while etc.). Place no space between the argument list and the function name in function calls and declarations. eslint: keyword-spacing if (isJedi) { fight (); } if (isJedi) { fight(); } function fight ( ) { console .log ( 'Swooosh!' ); } function fight ( ) { console .log( 'Swooosh!' ); }

19.4 Set off operators with spaces. eslint: space-infix-ops const x=y+ 5 ; const x = y + 5 ;

19.5 End files with a single newline character. eslint: eol-last import { es6 } from './AirbnbStyleGuide' ; export default es6; import { es6 } from './AirbnbStyleGuide' ; export default es6;↵ ↵ import { es6 } from './AirbnbStyleGuide' ; export default es6;↵

19.6 Use indentation when making long method chains (more than 2 method chains). Use a leading dot, which emphasizes that the line is a method call, not a new statement. eslint: newline-per-chained-call no-whitespace-before-property $( '#items' ).find( '.selected' ).highlight().end().find( '.open' ).updateCount(); $( '#items' ). find( '.selected' ). highlight(). end(). find( '.open' ). updateCount(); $( '#items' ) .find( '.selected' ) .highlight() .end() .find( '.open' ) .updateCount(); const leds = stage.selectAll( '.led' ).data(data).enter().append( 'svg:svg' ).classed( 'led' , true ) .attr( 'width' , (radius + margin) * 2 ).append( 'svg:g' ) .attr( 'transform' , `translate( ${radius + margin} , ${radius + margin} )` ) .call(tron.led); const leds = stage.selectAll( '.led' ) .data(data) .enter().append( 'svg:svg' ) .classed( 'led' , true ) .attr( 'width' , (radius + margin) * 2 ) .append( 'svg:g' ) .attr( 'transform' , `translate( ${radius + margin} , ${radius + margin} )` ) .call(tron.led); const leds = stage.selectAll( '.led' ).data(data); const svg = leds.enter().append( 'svg:svg' ); svg.classed( 'led' , true ).attr( 'width' , (radius + margin) * 2 ); const g = svg.append( 'svg:g' ); g.attr( 'transform' , `translate( ${radius + margin} , ${radius + margin} )` ).call(tron.led);

19.7 Leave a blank line after blocks and before the next statement. if (foo) { return bar; } return baz; if (foo) { return bar; } return baz; const obj = { foo() { }, bar() { }, }; return obj; const obj = { foo() { }, bar() { }, }; return obj; const arr = [ function foo ( ) { }, function bar ( ) { }, ]; return arr; const arr = [ function foo ( ) { }, function bar ( ) { }, ]; return arr;

19.8 Do not pad your blocks with blank lines. eslint: padded-blocks function bar ( ) { console .log(foo); } if (baz) { console .log(qux); } else { console .log(foo); } class Foo { constructor (bar) { this .bar = bar; } } function bar ( ) { console .log(foo); } if (baz) { console .log(qux); } else { console .log(foo); }

19.9 Do not use multiple blank lines to pad your code. eslint: no-multiple-empty-lines class Person { constructor (fullName, email, birthday) { this .fullName = fullName;

this .email = email; this .setAge(birthday); } setAge(birthday) { const today = new Date (); const age = this .getAge(today, birthday); this .age = age; } getAge(today, birthday) { } } class Person { constructor (fullName, email, birthday) { this .fullName = fullName; this .email = email; this .setAge(birthday); } setAge(birthday) { const today = new Date (); const age = getAge(today, birthday); this .age = age; } getAge(today, birthday) { } } `` `

19.10 Do not add spaces inside parentheses. eslint: space-in-parens function bar ( foo ) { return foo; } function bar ( foo ) { return foo; } if ( foo ) { console .log(foo); } if (foo) { console .log(foo); }

19.11 Do not add spaces inside brackets. eslint: array-bracket-spacing const foo = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]; console .log(foo[ 0 ]); const foo = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]; console .log(foo[ 0 ]);

19.12 Add spaces inside curly braces. eslint: object-curly-spacing const foo = { clark : 'kent' }; const foo = { clark : 'kent' };

19.13 Avoid having lines of code that are longer than 100 characters (including whitespace). Note: per above, long strings are exempt from this rule, and should not be broken up. eslint: max-len Why? This ensures readability and maintainability. const foo = jsonData && jsonData.foo && jsonData.foo.bar && jsonData.foo.bar.baz && jsonData.foo.bar.baz.quux && jsonData.foo.bar.baz.quux.xyzzy; $.ajax({ method : 'POST' , url : 'https://airbnb.com/' , data : { name : 'John' } }).done( () => console .log( 'Congratulations!' )).fail( () => console .log( 'You have failed this city.' )); const foo = jsonData && jsonData.foo && jsonData.foo.bar && jsonData.foo.bar.baz && jsonData.foo.bar.baz.quux && jsonData.foo.bar.baz.quux.xyzzy; $.ajax({ method : 'POST' , url : 'https://airbnb.com/' , data : { name : 'John' }, }) .done( () => console .log( 'Congratulations!' )) .fail( () => console .log( 'You have failed this city.' ));

19.14 Require consistent spacing inside an open block token and the next token on the same line. This rule also enforces consistent spacing inside a close block token and previous token on the same line. eslint: block-spacing function foo ( ) { return true ;} if (foo) { bar = 0 ;} function foo ( ) { return true ; } if (foo) { bar = 0 ; }

19.15 Avoid spaces before commas and require a space after commas. eslint: comma-spacing var foo = 1 ,bar = 2 ; var arr = [ 1 , 2 ]; var foo = 1 , bar = 2 ; var arr = [ 1 , 2 ];

19.16 Enforce spacing inside of computed property brackets. eslint: computed-property-spacing obj[foo ] obj[ 'foo' ] var x = {[ b ]: a} obj[foo[ bar ]] obj[foo] obj[ 'foo' ] var x = { [b]: a } obj[foo[bar]]

19.17 Avoid spaces between functions and their invocations. eslint: func-call-spacing func (); func (); func();

19.18 Enforce spacing between keys and values in object literal properties. eslint: key-spacing var obj = { foo : 42 }; var obj2 = { foo : 42 }; var obj = { foo : 42 };

19.19 Avoid trailing spaces at the end of lines. eslint: no-trailing-spaces

19.20 Avoid multiple empty lines, only allow one newline at the end of files, and avoid a newline at the beginning of files. eslint: no-multiple-empty-lines var x = 1 ;

var y = 2 ; var x = 1 ; var y = 2 ; var x = 1 ; var y = 2 ; var x = 1 ; var y = 2 ; `` ` <!-- markdownlint-enable MD012 -->

⬆ back to top

Commas

20.1 Leading commas: Nope. eslint: comma-style const story = [ once , upon , aTime ]; const story = [ once, upon, aTime, ]; const hero = { firstName : 'Ada' , lastName : 'Lovelace' , birthYear : 1815 , superPower : 'computers' }; const hero = { firstName : 'Ada' , lastName : 'Lovelace' , birthYear : 1815 , superPower : 'computers' , };

20.2 Additional trailing comma: Yup. eslint: comma-dangle Why? This leads to cleaner git diffs. Also, transpilers like Babel will remove the additional trailing comma in the transpiled code which means you don’t have to worry about the trailing comma problem in legacy browsers. // bad - git diff without trailing comma const hero = { firstName: 'Florence', - lastName: 'Nightingale' + lastName: 'Nightingale', + inventorOf: ['coxcomb chart', 'modern nursing'] }; // good - git diff with trailing comma const hero = { firstName: 'Florence', lastName: 'Nightingale', + inventorOf: ['coxcomb chart', 'modern nursing'], }; const hero = { firstName : 'Dana' , lastName : 'Scully' }; const heroes = [ 'Batman' , 'Superman' ]; const hero = { firstName : 'Dana' , lastName : 'Scully' , }; const heroes = [ 'Batman' , 'Superman' , ]; function createHero ( firstName, lastName, inventorOf ) { } function createHero ( firstName, lastName, inventorOf, ) { } function createHero ( firstName, lastName, inventorOf, ...heroArgs ) { } createHero( firstName, lastName, inventorOf ); createHero( firstName, lastName, inventorOf, ); createHero( firstName, lastName, inventorOf, ...heroArgs );

⬆ back to top

Semicolons

21.1 Yup. eslint: semi Why? When JavaScript encounters a line break without a semicolon, it uses a set of rules called Automatic Semicolon Insertion to determine whether it should regard that line break as the end of a statement, and (as the name implies) place a semicolon into your code before the line break if it thinks so. ASI contains a few eccentric behaviors, though, and your code will break if JavaScript misinterprets your line break. These rules will become more complicated as new features become a part of JavaScript. Explicitly terminating your statements and configuring your linter to catch missing semicolons will help prevent you from encountering issues. const luke = {} const leia = {} [luke, leia].forEach( ( jedi ) => jedi.father = 'vader' ) const reaction = "No! That’s impossible!" ( async function meanwhileOnTheFalcon ( ) { }()) function foo ( ) { return 'search your feelings, you know it to be foo' } const luke = {}; const leia = {}; [luke, leia].forEach( ( jedi ) => { jedi.father = 'vader' ; }); const reaction = "No! That’s impossible!" ; ( async function meanwhileOnTheFalcon ( ) { }()); function foo ( ) { return 'search your feelings, you know it to be foo' ; } Read more.

⬆ back to top

Type Casting & Coercion

22.1 Perform type coercion at the beginning of the statement.

22.2 Strings: eslint: no-new-wrappers const totalScore = new String ( this .reviewScore); const totalScore = this .reviewScore + '' ; const totalScore = this .reviewScore.toString(); const totalScore = String ( this .reviewScore);

22.3 Numbers: Use Number for type casting and parseInt always with a radix for parsing strings. eslint: radix no-new-wrappers Why? The parseInt function produces an integer value dictated by interpretation of the contents of the string argument according to the specified radix. Leading whitespace in string is ignored. If radix is undefined or 0 , it is assumed to be 10 except when the number begins with the character pairs 0x or 0X , in which case a radix of 16 is assumed. This differs from ECMAScript 3, which merely discouraged (but allowed) octal interpretation. Many implementations have not adopted this behavior as of 2013. And, because older browsers must be supported, always specify a radix. const inputValue = '4' ; const val = new Number (inputValue); const val = +inputValue; const val = inputValue >> 0 ; const val = parseInt (inputValue); const val = Number (inputValue); const val = parseInt (inputValue, 10 );

22.4 If for whatever reason you are doing something wild and parseInt is your bottleneck and need to use Bitshift for performance reasons, leave a comment explaining why and what you’re doing. const val = inputValue >> 0 ;

22.5 Note: Be careful when using bitshift operations. Numbers are represented as 64-bit values, but bitshift operations always return a 32-bit integer (source). Bitshift can lead to unexpected behavior for integer values larger than 32 bits. Discussion. Largest signed 32-bit Int is 2,147,483,647: 2147483647 >> 0 ; 2147483648 >> 0 ; 2147483649 >> 0 ;

22.6 Booleans: eslint: no-new-wrappers const age = 0 ; const hasAge = new Boolean (age); const hasAge = Boolean (age); const hasAge = !!age;

⬆ back to top

Naming Conventions

23.1 Avoid single letter names. Be descriptive with your naming. eslint: id-length function q ( ) { } function query ( ) { }

23.2 Use camelCase when naming objects, functions, and instances. eslint: camelcase const OBJEcttsssss = {}; const this_is_my_object = {}; function c ( ) {} const thisIsMyObject = {}; function thisIsMyFunction ( ) {}

23.3 Use PascalCase only when naming constructors or classes. eslint: new-cap function user ( options ) { this .name = options.name; } const bad = new user({ name : 'nope' , }); class User { constructor (options) { this .name = options.name; } } const good = new User({ name : 'yup' , });

23.4 Do not use trailing or leading underscores. eslint: no-underscore-dangle Why? JavaScript does not have the concept of privacy in terms of properties or methods. Although a leading underscore is a common convention to mean “private”, in fact, these properties are fully public, and as such, are part of your public API contract. This convention might lead developers to wrongly think that a change won’t count as breaking, or that tests aren’t needed. tl;dr: if you want something to be “private”, it must not be observably present. this .__firstName__ = 'Panda' ; this .firstName_ = 'Panda' ; this ._firstName = 'Panda' ; this .firstName = 'Panda' ; const firstNames = new WeakMap (); firstNames.set( this , 'Panda' );

23.5 Don’t save references to this . Use arrow functions or Function#bind. function foo ( ) { const self = this ; return function ( ) { console .log(self); }; } function foo ( ) { const that = this ; return function ( ) { console .log(that); }; } function foo ( ) { return () => { console .log( this ); }; }

23.6 A base filename should exactly match the name of its default export. class CheckBox { } export default CheckBox; export default function fortyTwo ( ) { return 42 ; } export default function insideDirectory ( ) {} import CheckBox from './checkBox' ; import FortyTwo from './FortyTwo' ; import InsideDirectory from './InsideDirectory' ; import CheckBox from './check_box' ; import forty_two from './forty_two' ; import inside_directory from './inside_directory' ; import index from './inside_directory/index' ; import insideDirectory from './insideDirectory/index' ; import CheckBox from './CheckBox' ; import fortyTwo from './fortyTwo' ; import insideDirectory from './insideDirectory' ;

23.7 Use camelCase when you export-default a function. Your filename should be identical to your function’s name. function makeStyleGuide ( ) { } export default makeStyleGuide;

23.8 Use PascalCase when you export a constructor / class / singleton / function library / bare object. const AirbnbStyleGuide = { es6 : { }, }; export default AirbnbStyleGuide;

23.9 Acronyms and initialisms should always be all uppercased, or all lowercased. Why? Names are for readability, not to appease a computer algorithm. import SmsContainer from './containers/SmsContainer' ; const HttpRequests = [ ]; import SMSContainer from './containers/SMSContainer' ; const HTTPRequests = [ ]; const httpRequests = [ ]; import TextMessageContainer from './containers/TextMessageContainer' ; const requests = [ ];

23.10 You may optionally uppercase a constant only if it (1) is exported, (2) is a const (it can not be reassigned), and (3) the programmer can trust it (and its nested properties) to never change. Why? This is an additional tool to assist in situations where the programmer would be unsure if a variable might ever change. UPPERCASE_VARIABLES are letting the programmer know that they can trust the variable (and its properties) not to change. What about all const variables? - This is unnecessary, so uppercasing should not be used for constants within a file. It should be used for exported constants however. What about exported objects? - Uppercase at the top level of export (e.g. EXPORTED_OBJECT.key ) and maintain that all nested properties do not change. const PRIVATE_VARIABLE = 'should not be unnecessarily uppercased within a file' ; export const THING_TO_BE_CHANGED = 'should obviously not be uppercased' ; export let REASSIGNABLE_VARIABLE = 'do not use let with uppercase variables' ; export const apiKey = 'SOMEKEY' ; export const API_KEY = 'SOMEKEY' ; export const MAPPING = { KEY : 'value' }; export const MAPPING = { key : 'value' };



⬆ back to top

Accessors

24.1 Accessor functions for properties are not required.

24.2 Do not use JavaScript getters/setters as they cause unexpected side effects and are harder to test, maintain, and reason about. Instead, if you do make accessor functions, use getVal() and setVal('hello') . class Dragon { get age() { } set age(value) { } } class Dragon { getAge() { } setAge(value) { } }

24.3 If the property/method is a boolean , use isVal() or hasVal() . if (!dragon.age()) { return false ; } if (!dragon.hasAge()) { return false ; }

24.4 It’s okay to create get() and set() functions, but be consistent. class Jedi { constructor (options = {}) { const lightsaber = options.lightsaber || 'blue' ; this .set( 'lightsaber' , lightsaber); } set (key, val) { this [key] = val; } get (key) { return this [key]; } }

⬆ back to top

Events

25.1 When attaching data payloads to events (whether DOM events or something more proprietary like Backbone events), pass an object literal (also known as a "hash") instead of a raw value. This allows a subsequent contributor to add more data to the event payload without finding and updating every handler for the event. For example, instead of: $( this ).trigger( 'listingUpdated' , listing.id); $( this ).on( 'listingUpdated' , (e, listingID) => { }); prefer: $( this ).trigger( 'listingUpdated' , { listingID : listing.id }); $( this ).on( 'listingUpdated' , (e, data) => { }); ⬆ back to top

jQuery

26.1 Prefix jQuery object variables with a $ . const sidebar = $( '.sidebar' ); const $sidebar = $( '.sidebar' ); const $sidebarBtn = $( '.sidebar-btn' );

26.2 Cache jQuery lookups. function setSidebar ( ) { $( '.sidebar' ).hide(); $( '.sidebar' ).css({ 'background-color' : 'pink' , }); } function setSidebar ( ) { const $sidebar = $( '.sidebar' ); $sidebar.hide(); $sidebar.css({ 'background-color' : 'pink' , }); }

26.3 For DOM queries use Cascading $('.sidebar ul') or parent > child $('.sidebar > ul') . jsPerf

26.4 Use find with scoped jQuery object queries. $( 'ul' , '.sidebar' ).hide(); $( '.sidebar' ).find( 'ul' ).hide(); $( '.sidebar ul' ).hide(); $( '.sidebar > ul' ).hide(); $sidebar.find( 'ul' ).hide();

⬆ back to top

ECMAScript 5 Compatibility

⬆ back to top

ECMAScript 6+ (ES 2015+) Styles

28.1 This is a collection of links to the various ES6+ features.

28.2 Do not use TC39 proposals that have not reached stage 3. Why? They are not finalized, and they are subject to change or to be withdrawn entirely. We want to use JavaScript, and proposals are not JavaScript yet.

⬆ back to top

Standard Library

The Standard Library contains utilities that are functionally broken but remain for legacy reasons.

29.1 Use Number.isNaN instead of global isNaN . eslint: no-restricted-globals Why? The global isNaN coerces non-numbers to numbers, returning true for anything that coerces to NaN. If this behavior is desired, make it explicit. isNaN ( '1.2' ); isNaN ( '1.2.3' ); Number .isNaN( '1.2.3' ); Number .isNaN( Number ( '1.2.3' ));

29.2 Use Number.isFinite instead of global isFinite . eslint: no-restricted-globals Why? The global isFinite coerces non-numbers to numbers, returning true for anything that coerces to a finite number. If this behavior is desired, make it explicit. isFinite ( '2e3' ); Number .isFinite( '2e3' ); Number .isFinite( parseInt ( '2e3' , 10 ));

⬆ back to top

Testing

30.1 Yup. function foo ( ) { return true ; }

30.2 No, but seriously : Whichever testing framework you use, you should be writing tests! Strive to write many small pure functions, and minimize where mutations occur. Be cautious about stubs and mocks - they can make your tests more brittle. We primarily use mocha and jest at Airbnb. tape is also used occasionally for small, separate modules. 100% test coverage is a good goal to strive for, even if it’s not always practical to reach it. Whenever you fix a bug, write a regression test. A bug fixed without a regression test is almost certainly going to break again in the future.



⬆ back to top

Performance

⬆ back to top

Resources

Learning ES6+

Read This

Tools

Other Style Guides

Other Styles

Further Reading

Books

Blogs

Podcasts

⬆ back to top

In the Wild

This is a list of organizations that are using this style guide. Send us a pull request and we'll add you to the list.

123erfasst : 123erfasst/javascript

: 123erfasst/javascript 4Catalyzer : 4Catalyzer/javascript

: 4Catalyzer/javascript Aan Zee : AanZee/javascript

: AanZee/javascript Airbnb : airbnb/javascript

: airbnb/javascript AloPeyk : AloPeyk

: AloPeyk AltSchool : AltSchool/javascript

: AltSchool/javascript Apartmint : apartmint/javascript

: apartmint/javascript Ascribe : ascribe/javascript

: ascribe/javascript Avant : avantcredit/javascript

: avantcredit/javascript Axept : axept/javascript

: axept/javascript Billabong : billabong/javascript

: billabong/javascript Bisk : bisk

: bisk Bonhomme : bonhommeparis/javascript

: bonhommeparis/javascript Brainshark : brainshark/javascript

: brainshark/javascript CaseNine : CaseNine/javascript

: CaseNine/javascript Cerner : Cerner

: Cerner Chartboost : ChartBoost/javascript-style-guide

: ChartBoost/javascript-style-guide Coeur d'Alene Tribe : www.cdatribe-nsn.gov

: www.cdatribe-nsn.gov ComparaOnline : comparaonline/javascript

: comparaonline/javascript Compass Learning : compasslearning/javascript-style-guide

: compasslearning/javascript-style-guide DailyMotion : dailymotion/javascript

: dailymotion/javascript DoSomething : DoSomething/eslint-config

: DoSomething/eslint-config Digitpaint digitpaint/javascript

digitpaint/javascript Drupal : www.drupal.org

: www.drupal.org Ecosia : ecosia/javascript

: ecosia/javascript Evernote : evernote/javascript-style-guide

: evernote/javascript-style-guide Evolution Gaming : evolution-gaming/javascript

: evolution-gaming/javascript EvozonJs : evozonjs/javascript

: evozonjs/javascript ExactTarget : ExactTarget/javascript

: ExactTarget/javascript Flexberry : Flexberry/javascript-style-guide

: Flexberry/javascript-style-guide Gawker Media : gawkermedia

: gawkermedia General Electric : GeneralElectric/javascript

: GeneralElectric/javascript Generation Tux : GenerationTux/javascript

: GenerationTux/javascript GoodData : gooddata/gdc-js-style

: gooddata/gdc-js-style GreenChef : greenchef/javascript

: greenchef/javascript Grooveshark : grooveshark/javascript

: grooveshark/javascript Grupo-Abraxas : Grupo-Abraxas/javascript

: Grupo-Abraxas/javascript Happeo : happeo/javascript

: happeo/javascript Honey : honeyscience/javascript

: honeyscience/javascript How About We : howaboutwe/javascript

: howaboutwe/javascript HubSpot : HubSpot/javascript

: HubSpot/javascript Hyper : hyperoslo/javascript-playbook

: hyperoslo/javascript-playbook InterCity Group : intercitygroup/javascript-style-guide

: intercitygroup/javascript-style-guide Jam3 : Jam3/Javascript-Code-Conventions

: Jam3/Javascript-Code-Conventions JSSolutions : JSSolutions/javascript

: JSSolutions/javascript Kaplan Komputing : kaplankomputing/javascript

: kaplankomputing/javascript KickorStick : kickorstick

: kickorstick Kinetica Solutions : kinetica/javascript

: kinetica/javascript LEINWAND : LEINWAND/javascript

: LEINWAND/javascript Lonely Planet : lonelyplanet/javascript

: lonelyplanet/javascript M2GEN : M2GEN/javascript

: M2GEN/javascript Mighty Spring : mightyspring/javascript

: mightyspring/javascript MinnPost : MinnPost/javascript

: MinnPost/javascript MitocGroup : MitocGroup/javascript

: MitocGroup/javascript Muber : muber

: muber National Geographic : natgeo

: natgeo NullDev : NullDevCo/JavaScript-Styleguide

: NullDevCo/JavaScript-Styleguide Nulogy : nulogy/javascript

: nulogy/javascript Orange Hill Development : orangehill/javascript

: orangehill/javascript Orion Health : orionhealth/javascript

: orionhealth/javascript OutBoxSoft : OutBoxSoft/javascript

: OutBoxSoft/javascript Peerby : Peerby/javascript

: Peerby/javascript Pier 1 : Pier1/javascript

: Pier1/javascript Qotto : Qotto/javascript-style-guide

: Qotto/javascript-style-guide React : facebook.github.io/react/contributing/how-to-contribute.html#style-guide

: facebook.github.io/react/contributing/how-to-contribute.html#style-guide REI : reidev/js-style-guide

: reidev/js-style-guide Ripple : ripple/javascript-style-guide

: ripple/javascript-style-guide Sainsbury’s Supermarkets : jsainsburyplc

: jsainsburyplc Shutterfly : shutterfly/javascript

: shutterfly/javascript Sourcetoad : sourcetoad/javascript

: sourcetoad/javascript Springload : springload

: springload StratoDem Analytics : stratodem/javascript

: stratodem/javascript SteelKiwi Development : steelkiwi/javascript

: steelkiwi/javascript StudentSphere : studentsphere/javascript

: studentsphere/javascript SwoopApp : swoopapp/javascript

: swoopapp/javascript SysGarage : sysgarage/javascript-style-guide

: sysgarage/javascript-style-guide Syzygy Warsaw : syzygypl/javascript

: syzygypl/javascript Target : target/javascript

: target/javascript Terra : terra

: terra TheLadders : TheLadders/javascript

: TheLadders/javascript The Nerdery : thenerdery/javascript-standards

: thenerdery/javascript-standards Tomify : tomprats

: tomprats Traitify : traitify/eslint-config-traitify

: traitify/eslint-config-traitify T4R Technology : T4R-Technology/javascript

: T4R-Technology/javascript UrbanSim : urbansim

: urbansim VoxFeed : VoxFeed/javascript-style-guide

: VoxFeed/javascript-style-guide WeBox Studio : weboxstudio/javascript

: weboxstudio/javascript Weggo : Weggo/javascript

: Weggo/javascript Zillow : zillow/javascript

: zillow/javascript ZocDoc: ZocDoc/javascript

⬆ back to top

Translation

This style guide is also available in other languages:

Brazilian Portuguese : armoucar/javascript-style-guide

: armoucar/javascript-style-guide Bulgarian : borislavvv/javascript

: borislavvv/javascript Catalan : fpmweb/javascript-style-guide

: fpmweb/javascript-style-guide Chinese (Simplified) : lin-123/javascript

: lin-123/javascript Chinese (Traditional) : jigsawye/javascript

: jigsawye/javascript French : nmussy/javascript-style-guide

: nmussy/javascript-style-guide German : timofurrer/javascript-style-guide

: timofurrer/javascript-style-guide Italian : sinkswim/javascript-style-guide

: sinkswim/javascript-style-guide Japanese : mitsuruog/javascript-style-guide

: mitsuruog/javascript-style-guide Korean : ParkSB/javascript-style-guide

: ParkSB/javascript-style-guide Russian : leonidlebedev/javascript-airbnb

: leonidlebedev/javascript-airbnb Spanish : paolocarrasco/javascript-style-guide

: paolocarrasco/javascript-style-guide Thai : lvarayut/javascript-style-guide

: lvarayut/javascript-style-guide Turkish : eraycetinay/javascript

: eraycetinay/javascript Ukrainian : ivanzusko/javascript

: ivanzusko/javascript Vietnam: dangkyokhoang/javascript-style-guide

The JavaScript Style Guide Guide

Chat With Us About JavaScript

Find us on gitter.

Contributors

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2012 Airbnb

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

⬆ back to top

Amendments

We encourage you to fork this guide and change the rules to fit your team’s style guide. Below, you may list some amendments to the style guide. This allows you to periodically update your style guide without having to deal with merge conflicts.