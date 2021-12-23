openbase logo
Readme

Static page generator for documenting GraphQL Schema

build coverage npm tag

Demos

Install

  npm install -g @2fd/graphdoc

Use

Generate documentation from live endpoint

  > graphdoc -e http://localhost:8080/graphql -o ./doc/schema

Generate documentation from IDL file

  > graphdoc -s ./schema.graphql -o ./doc/schema

Generate documentation from for the "modularized schema" of graphql-tools

  > graphdoc -s ./schema.js -o ./doc/schema

./schema.graphql must be able to be interpreted with graphql-js/utilities#buildSchema

Generate documentation from json file

  > graphdoc -s ./schema.json -o ./doc/schema

./schema.json contains the result of GraphQL introspection query

Puts the options in your package.json

  // package.json

  {
    "name": "project",
    "graphdoc": {
      "endpoint": "http://localhost:8080/graphql",
      "output": "./doc/schema",
    }
  }

And execute

  > graphdoc

Help


  > graphdoc -h
  
    Static page generator for documenting GraphQL Schema v2.4.0

    Usage: node bin/graphdoc.js [OPTIONS] 

    
    [OPTIONS]:
    -c, --config                   Configuration file [./package.json].
    -e, --endpoint                 Graphql http endpoint ["https://domain.com/graphql"].
    -x, --header                   HTTP header for request (use with --endpoint). ["Authorization: Token cb8795e7"].
    -q, --query                    HTTP querystring for request (use with --endpoint) ["token=cb8795e7"].
    -s, --schema, --schema-file    Graphql Schema file ["./schema.json"].
    -p, --plugin                   Use plugins [default=graphdoc/plugins/default].
    -t, --template                 Use template [default=graphdoc/template/slds].
    -o, --output                   Output directory.
    -d, --data                     Inject custom data.
    -b, --base-url                 Base url for templates.
    -f, --force                    Delete outputDirectory if exists.
    -v, --verbose                  Output more information.
    -V, --version                  Show graphdoc version.
    -h, --help                     Print this help

Plugin

In graphdoc a plugin is simply an object that controls the content that is displayed on every page of your document.

This object should only implement the PluginInterface.

Make a Plugin

To create your own plugin you should only create it as a plain object or a constructor and export it as default

If you export your plugin as a constructor, when going to be initialized, will receive three parameters

  • schema: The full the result of GraphQL introspection query
  • projectPackage: The content of package.json of current project (or the content of file defined with --config flag).
  • graphdocPackage: The content of package.json of graphdoc.

For performance reasons all plugins receive the reference to the same object and therefore should not modify them directly as it could affect the behavior of other plugins (unless of course that is your intention)

Examples

  // es2015 export constructor

  export default class MyPlugin {

    constructor(schema, projectPackage, graphdocPackage) {}

    getAssets() {
      /* ... */
    }
  }

  // es2015 export plain object

  export default cost myPlugin = {
    getAssets() {
      /* ... */
    },
  }

  // export constructor

  function MyPlugin(schema, projectPackage, graphdocPackage) {
    /* ... */
  }

  MyPlugin.prototype.getAssets = function() {
    /* ... */
  };

  exports.default = MyPlugin;

  // export plain object

  exports.default = {
    getAssets: function() {
      /* ... */
    }
  };

Use plugin

You can use the plugins in 2 ways.

Use plugins with command line

  > graphdoc -p graphdoc/plugins/default \
  -p some-dependencies/plugin \
  -p ./lib/plugin/my-own-plugin \
  -s ./schema.json -o ./doc/schema

Use plugins with package.json

  // package.json

  {
    "name": "project",
    "graphdoc": {
      "endpoint": "http://localhost:8080/graphql",
      "output": "./doc/schema",
      "plugins": [
        "graphdoc/plugins/default",
        "some-dependencie/plugin",
        "./lib/plugin/my-own-plugin"
      ]
    }
  }

Build-in plugin

Template

