Display the description of your npm scripts.
This module is installed via npm:
npm install npm-scripts-info --save
scripts-info property
Add the descriptions (
scripts-info) to your
package.json. Afterwards, add
npm-scripts-info to your scripts.
{
"name": "my-project",
"scripts": {
"info": "npm-scripts-info"
},
"scripts-info": {
"info": "Displays information about the scripts.",
"watch:build": "Compiles the scripts and watches for changes.",
"start": "Kickstarts the application."
}
}
Finally, run
npm run info.
?
For modules with dozens of scripts it might be a better option to store the descriptions near the commands.
npm-scripts-info allows to store the scripts descriptions in the
scripts property. In order to add a script description, just prefix its name with
?.
{
"name": "my-project",
"scripts": {
"?info": "Display information about the scripts.",
"info": "npm-scripts-info",
"?watch:build": "Watch codebase, trigger build when source code changes",
"watch:build": "webpack --watch",
"?start": "echo Kickstarts the application.",
"start": "node index"
}
}
Have you noticed the
echo command in the
start description? Hence the descriptions are inside the script property, they can be called using
npm run. By adding the
echo command to the description properties you can make valid scripts from them. Therefore, running
npm run ?start will print the description of the
start script. And the great thing is,
npm-scripts-info is smart enough to fetch the description from the
echo command!
NOTE: The prefixed commands will be looked up for descriptions only if the
package.json doesn't have a
scripts-info property.
You can customize the output by specifying a reporter.
npm-scripts-info -r=my-reporter
You can check the default reporter to get the gist of how it works. It's very simple.
Note: If you're publishing your own reporter, please prefix it with
npm-scripts-info (e.g.,
npm-scripts-info-my-reporter) for searchability.
You can fetch the scripts descriptions from a
package.json in JavaScript.
'use strict';
var getScriptsInfo = require('npm-scripts-info');
var readPkgUp = require('read-pkg-up');
readPkgUp()
.then(function(result) {
var scriptsInfo = getScriptsInfo(result.pkg);
console.log(scriptsInfo);
//> { md: 'Update the markdown files',
// info: 'Display information about the scripts',
// test: 'Run the tests' }
});
Some of the npm scripts are standardized.
npm-scripts-info provides default descriptions for them, if no custom description specified in
scripts-info.
