openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nsi

@bitjson/npm-scripts-info

by Kier Borromeo
1.0.0 (see all)

Display the description of your npm scripts

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1K

GitHub Stars

88

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

3

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

npm-scripts-info NPM version Build status for master

Display the description of your npm scripts.

Installation

This module is installed via npm:

npm install npm-scripts-info --save

Usage

Using the scripts-info property

Add the descriptions (scripts-info) to your package.json. Afterwards, add npm-scripts-info to your scripts.

{
  "name": "my-project",
  "scripts": {
    "info": "npm-scripts-info"
  },
  "scripts-info": {
    "info": "Displays information about the scripts.",
    "watch:build": "Compiles the scripts and watches for changes.",
    "start": "Kickstarts the application."
  }
}

Finally, run npm run info.

Usings scripts prefixed with ?

For modules with dozens of scripts it might be a better option to store the descriptions near the commands. npm-scripts-info allows to store the scripts descriptions in the scripts property. In order to add a script description, just prefix its name with ?.

{
  "name": "my-project",
  "scripts": {
    "?info": "Display information about the scripts.",
    "info": "npm-scripts-info",

    "?watch:build": "Watch codebase, trigger build when source code changes",
    "watch:build": "webpack --watch",

    "?start": "echo Kickstarts the application.",
    "start": "node index"
  }
}

Have you noticed the echo command in the start description? Hence the descriptions are inside the script property, they can be called using npm run. By adding the echo command to the description properties you can make valid scripts from them. Therefore, running npm run ?start will print the description of the start script. And the great thing is, npm-scripts-info is smart enough to fetch the description from the echo command!

NOTE: The prefixed commands will be looked up for descriptions only if the package.json doesn't have a scripts-info property.

Custom Reporters

You can customize the output by specifying a reporter.

npm-scripts-info -r=my-reporter

You can check the default reporter to get the gist of how it works. It's very simple.

Note: If you're publishing your own reporter, please prefix it with npm-scripts-info (e.g., npm-scripts-info-my-reporter) for searchability.

Using the JavaScript API

You can fetch the scripts descriptions from a package.json in JavaScript.

'use strict';
var getScriptsInfo = require('npm-scripts-info');
var readPkgUp = require('read-pkg-up');

readPkgUp()
  .then(function(result) {
     var scriptsInfo = getScriptsInfo(result.pkg);
     console.log(scriptsInfo);
     //> { md: 'Update the markdown files',
     //    info: 'Display information about the scripts',
     //    test: 'Run the tests' }
  });

Default Descriptions

Some of the npm scripts are standardized. npm-scripts-info provides default descriptions for them, if no custom description specified in scripts-info.

  • info - Display information about the scripts
  • start - Kickstart the application
  • test - Run the tests
  • build - Build the package
  • watch - Watch codebase, trigger build when source code changes
  • cover - Execute test coverage

Preview

preview

License

ISC © Kier Borromeo

Dependencies Dependency status for master

  • chalk: Terminal string styling done right. Much color.
  • meow: CLI app helper
  • unquote: Remove wrapping quotes from a string.

Dev Dependencies devDependency status for master

  • chai: BDD/TDD assertion library for node.js and the browser. Test framework agnostic.
  • mocha: simple, flexible, fun test framework
  • mock-fs: A configurable mock file system. You know, for testing.
  • mos: A pluggable module that injects content into your markdown files via hidden JavaScript snippets
  • read-pkg-up: Read the closest package.json file
  • rewire: Easy dependency injection for node.js unit testing
  • sinon: JavaScript test spies, stubs and mocks.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial