@bitionaire/react-styleguidist

by styleguidist
6.3.6 (see all)

Isolated React component development environment with a living style guide

8

GitHub Stars

10.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

23d ago

Contributors

257

Package

Dependencies

56

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Styleguidist

Isolated React component development environment with a living style guide

npm CI status Codecov Join the chat at https://gitter.im/styleguidist/styleguidist Discord Open Source Helpers

React Styleguidist is a component development environment with hot reloaded dev server and a living style guide that you can share with your team. It lists component propTypes and shows live, editable usage examples based on Markdown files. Check out the demo style guide.

React Styleguidist in action

Usage

Advanced documentation

Examples

Showcase

Real projects using React Styleguidist:

Integration with other tools

Third-party tools

Resources

Change log

The change log can be found on the Releases page.

Contributing

Everyone is welcome to contribute. Please take a moment to read the contributing guidelines and the developer guide.

Sponsoring

Become a sponsor and get your logo on our Readme on GitHub with a link to your site.

Become a backer get your image on our Readme on GitHub with a link to your site.

Buy Me A Coffee

Authors and license

Artem Sapegin and contributors.

Logo by Sara Vieira and Andrey Okonetchnikov.

MIT License, see the included License.md file.

