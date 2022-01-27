Isolated React component development environment with a living style guide

React Styleguidist is a component development environment with hot reloaded dev server and a living style guide that you can share with your team. It lists component propTypes and shows live, editable usage examples based on Markdown files. Check out the demo style guide.

Usage

Getting Started: install and run Styleguidist

Documenting components: how to write documentation

Locating components: point Styleguidist to your React components

Configuring webpack: tell Styleguidist how to load your code

Cookbook: how to solve common tasks with Styleguidist

Advanced documentation

Examples

Basic style guide, source

Style guide with sections, source

Style guide with customized styles, source

Style guide with custom express endpoints, source

Create React App integration, source

Showcase

Real projects using React Styleguidist:

Create React App — supported out of the box, see the Getting Started guide

Vue, see Vue Styleguidist

snapguidist: snapshot testing for React Styleguidist

react-styleguidist-visual: automated visual testing for React Styleguidist, using Puppeteer and pixelmatch

styleguidist-scrapper: scrapper script for documentation generated by React Styleguidist

Resources

Change log

The change log can be found on the Releases page.

Contributing

Everyone is welcome to contribute. Please take a moment to read the contributing guidelines and the developer guide.

Authors and license

Artem Sapegin and contributors.

Logo by Sara Vieira and Andrey Okonetchnikov.

MIT License, see the included License.md file.