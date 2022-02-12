BitGo JavaScript SDK

The BitGo Platform and SDK makes it easy to build multi-signature crypto-currency applications today with support for Bitcoin, Ethereum and many other coins. The SDK is fully integrated with the BitGo co-signing service for managing all of your BitGo wallets.

Included in the SDK are examples for how to use the API to manage your multi-signature wallets.

Please email us at support@bitgo.com if you have questions or comments about this API.

Module Overview

The BitGo SDK repository is a monorepo composed of separate modules, each of which implement some subset of the features of the SDK.

Package Name Module Description bitgo core Authentication, wallet management, user authentication, cryptographic primitives, abstract coin interfaces, coin implementations Link @bitgo/express express Local BitGo transaction signing server and proxy Link @bitgo/statics statics Static configuration values used across the BitGo platform Link

Release Notes

Each module provides release notes in modules/*/RELEASE_NOTES.md .

The release notes for the core module are here.

NodeJS Version Support Policy

We only support Long-Term Support versions of Node, with the current set of supported versions described in the engines property of the core module package.json.

We specifically limit our support to LTS versions of Node, not because this package won't work on other versions, but because LTS versions tend to be the most widely used in practice. It's possible the packages in this repository will work correctly on newer or older versions of Node, but we typeically don't run automated tests against non-LTS (odd numbered) versions of Node, with the possible exception of the latest odd numbered version for advanced awareness of upcoming breaks in version support.

As each Node LTS version reaches its end-of-life we will exclude that version from the node engines property of our package's package.json file. Removing a Node version is considered a breaking change and will entail the publishing of a new major version of this package. We will not accept any requests to support an end-of-life version of Node, and any pull requests or issues regarding support for an end-of-life version of Node will be closed. We will accept code that allows this package to run on newer, non-LTS, versions of Node. Furthermore, we will attempt to ensure our own changes work on the latest version of Node. To help in that commitment, our continuous integration setup runs the full test suite on the latest release of the following versions of node:

14

16

JavaScript package managers should allow you to install this package with any version of Node, with, at most, a warning if your version of Node does not fall within the range specified by our node engines property. If you encounter issues installing this package on a supported version of Node, please report the issue to us.

Notes for Developers

See DEVELOPERS.md