@biomedia-nl/react-native-material-kit

A set of UI components, in the purpose of introducing Material Design to apps built with React Native, quickly and painlessly.

Getting Started

First, cd to your RN project directory, and install RNMK through rnpm . If you don't have rnpm, you can install RNMK from npm with the command npm i -S react-native-material-kit and link it manually (see below).

react-native-material-kit >= 0.4.0 only supports react-native >= 0.40.0

react-native-material-kit < 0.4.0 only supports react-native < 0.40.0

iOS

React Native < 0.29 (Using rnpm) rnpm install react-native-material-kit

React Native >= 0.29 npm install -S react-native-material-kit react-native link react-native-material-kit

Manually

Add node_modules/react-native-material-kit/iOS/RCTMaterialKit.xcodeproj to your xcode project, usually under the Libraries group Add libRCTMaterialKit.a (from Products under RCTMaterialKit.xcodeproj ) to build target's Linked Frameworks and Libraries list

Assuming you have CocoaPods installed, create a PodFile like this in your app's project directory. You can leave out the modules you don't need.

xcodeproj 'path/to/YourProject.xcodeproj/' pod 'React' , :subspecs => [ 'Core' , 'RCTText' , 'RCTWebSocket' ], :path => 'node_modules/react-native' pod 'react-native-material-kit' , :path => 'node_modules/react-native-material-kit' post_install do |installer| target = installer.pods_project.targets.select{ |t| 'React' == t.name}.first phase = target.new_shell_script_build_phase( 'Run Script' ) phase.shell_script = "if nc -w 5 -z localhost 8081 ; then

if ! curl -s \"http://localhost:8081/status\" | grep -q \"packager-status:running\" ; then

echo \"Port 8081 already in use, packager is either not running or not running correctly\"

exit 2

fi

else

open $SRCROOT/../node_modules/react-native/packager/launchPackager.command || echo \"Can't start packager automatically\"

fi" end

Now run pod install . This will create an Xcode workspace containing all necessary native files, including react-native-material-kit. From now on open YourProject.xcworkspace instead of YourProject.xcodeproject in Xcode. Because React Native's iOS code is now pulled in via CocoaPods, you also need to remove the React , RCTImage , etc. subprojects from your app's Xcode project, in case they were added previously.

Android

React Native < 0.29 (Using rnpm) rnpm install react-native-material-kit

React Native >= 0.29 npm install -S react-native-material-kit react-native link react-native-material-kit

Manually

JDK 7+ is required Add the following snippet to your android/settings.gradle : include ':RNMaterialKit' project ( ':RNMaterialKit' ).projectDir = file ( '../node_modules/react-native-material-kit/android' ) Declare the dependency in your android/app/build.gradle dependencies { ... compile project ( ':RNMaterialKit' ) } Import com.github.xinthink.rnmk.ReactMaterialKitPackage and register it in your MainActivity (or equivalent, RN >= 0.32 MainApplication.java): protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages () { return Arrays.asList( new MainReactPackage(), new ReactMaterialKitPackage() ); }

Manual Installation Issues

If you experience any trouble manually installing react-native-material-kit on Android, you should be able to safely skip it.

Finally, you're good to go, feel free to require react-native-material-kit in your JS files.

Have fun! :metal:

Resources

Components

Buttons

Apply Material Design Buttons with a few lines of code using predefined builders, which comply with the Material Design Lite default theme.

const ColoredRaisedButton = MKButton.coloredButton() .withText( 'BUTTON' ) .withOnPress( () => { console .log( "Hi, it's a colored button!" ); }) .build(); ... <ColoredRaisedButton />

And you can definitely build customized buttons from scratch.

with builder:

const CustomButton = new MKButton.Builder() .withBackgroundColor(MKColor.Teal) .withShadowRadius( 2 ) .withShadowOffset({ width : 0 , height : 2 }) .withShadowOpacity( .7 ) .withShadowColor( 'black' ) .withOnPress( () => { console .log( 'hi, raised button!' ); }) .withTextStyle({ color : 'white' , fontWeight : 'bold' , }) .withText( 'RAISED BUTTON' ) .build(); ... <CustomButton />

the jsx equivalent:

<MKButton backgroundColor={MKColor.Teal} shadowRadius={ 2 } shadowOffset={{ width : 0 , height : 2 }} shadowOpacity={ .7 } shadowColor= "black" onPress={() => { console .log( 'hi, raised button!' ); }} > < Text pointerEvents = "none" style = {{color: ' white ', fontWeight: ' bold ',}}> RAISED BUTTON </ Text > </ MKButton >

👉 props reference and example code

Why builders? See the ‘Builder vs. configuration object’ discussion.

Cards

Apply Card Style with only few styles !.

import { getTheme, ... } from 'react-native-material-kit' ; const theme = getTheme(); < View style = {theme.cardStyle} > < Image source = {{uri : base64Icon }} style = {theme.cardImageStyle} /> < Text style = {theme.cardTitleStyle} > Welcome </ Text > < Text style = {theme.cardContentStyle} > Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Mauris sagittis pellentesque lacus eleifend lacinia... </ Text > < View style = {theme.cardMenuStyle} > {menu} </ View > < Text style = {theme.cardActionStyle} > My Action </ Text > </ View >

👉 example code

Loading

MDL Loading components.

Progress bar

<mdl.Progress style={styles.progress} progress={ 0.2 } />

👉 props reference and example code

Spinner

<mdl.Spinner />

👉 props reference and example code

Sliders

MDL Slider components.

<mdl.Slider style={styles.slider} /> … const SliderWithValue = mdl.Slider.slider() .withStyle(styles.slider) .withMin( 10 ) .withMax( 100 ) .build(); … <SliderWithValue ref= "sliderWithValue" onChange={(curValue) => this .setState({curValue})} />

👉 props reference and example code

Range Slider

<mdl.RangeSlider style={styles.slider} /> … const SliderWithRange = mdl.RangeSlider.slider() .withStyle(styles.slider) .withMin( 10 ) .withMax( 100 ) .withMinValue( 30 ) .withMaxValue( 50 ) .build(); … <SliderWithRange ref= "sliderWithRange" onChange={(curValue) => this .setState({ min : curValue.min, max : curValue.max, }) } onConfirm={(curValue) => { console .log( "Slider drag ended" ); console .log(curValue); }} />

👉 props reference and example code

Text Fields

Built-in textfields, which comply with Material Design Lite.

const Textfield = MKTextField.textfield() .withPlaceholder( 'Text...' ) .withStyle(styles.textfield) .build(); ... <Textfield />

Customizing textfields through builder:

const CustomTextfield = mdl.Textfield.textfield() .withPlaceholder( "Text..." ) .withStyle(styles.textfield) .withTintColor(MKColor.Lime) .withTextInputStyle({ color : MKColor.Orange}) .build(); ... <CustomTextfield />

the jsx equivalent:

<Textfield tintColor={MKColor.Lime} textInputStyle={{ color : MKColor.Orange}} placeholder=“Text…” style={styles.textfield} />

👉 props reference and example code

Toggles

Icon toggle & Switch

Icon toggle

<MKIconToggle checked={ true } onCheckedChange={ this ._onIconChecked} onPress={ this ._onIconClicked} > < Text pointerEvents = "none" style = {styles.toggleTextOff} > Off </ Text > < Text state_checked = {true} pointerEvents = "none" style = {[styles.toggleText, styles.toggleTextOn ]}> On </ Text > </ MKIconToggle >

The two Text tags here, similar to State List in Android development, which can give you the flexibility to decide what content and how it is shown for each state of the toggle. For example, you can use react-native-icons here, or any other sophisticated contents.

👉 props reference and example code

Switch

<mdl.Switch style={styles.appleSwitch} onColor= "rgba(255,152,0,.3)" thumbOnColor={MKColor.Orange} rippleColor= "rgba(255,152,0,.2)" onPress={() => console .log( 'orange switch pressed' )} onCheckedChange={(e) => console .log( 'orange switch checked' , e)} />

👉 props reference and example code

Checkbox

<MKCheckbox checked={ true } />

You can customize the styles by changing the global theme, which affects all checkboxes across the whole app.

setTheme({ checkboxStyle : { fillColor : MKColor.Teal, borderOnColor : MKColor.Teal, borderOffColor : MKColor.Teal, rippleColor : `rgba( ${MKColor.RGBTeal} ,.15)` , }});

👉 props reference and example code

Radio button

constructor () { super (); this .radioGroup = new MKRadioButton.Group(); } ... <MKRadioButton checked={ true } group={ this .radioGroup} />

You can customize the styles by changing the global theme, which affects all radio buttons across the whole app.

setTheme({ radioStyle : { fillColor : `rgba( ${MKColor.RGBTeal} ,.8)` , borderOnColor : `rgba( ${MKColor.RGBTeal} ,.6)` , borderOffColor : `rgba( ${MKColor.RGBTeal} ,.3)` , rippleColor : `rgba( ${MKColor.RGBTeal} ,.15)` , }});

👉 props reference and example code