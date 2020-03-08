@biomedia-nl/react-native-material-kit

A set of UI components, in the purpose of introducing Material Design to apps built with React Native, quickly and painlessly.
First,
cd to your RN project directory, and install RNMK through rnpm . If you don't have rnpm, you can install RNMK from npm with the command
npm i -S react-native-material-kit and link it manually (see below).
react-native-material-kit >= 0.4.0 only supports react-native >= 0.40.0
react-native-material-kit < 0.4.0 only supports react-native < 0.40.0
rnpm install react-native-material-kit
npm install -S react-native-material-kit
react-native link react-native-material-kit
node_modules/react-native-material-kit/iOS/RCTMaterialKit.xcodeproj to your xcode project, usually under the
Libraries group
libRCTMaterialKit.a (from
Products under
RCTMaterialKit.xcodeproj) to build target's
Linked Frameworks and Libraries list
Assuming you have CocoaPods installed, create a
PodFile like this in your app's project directory. You can leave out the modules you don't need.
xcodeproj 'path/to/YourProject.xcodeproj/'
pod 'React', :subspecs => ['Core', 'RCTText', 'RCTWebSocket'], :path => 'node_modules/react-native'
pod 'react-native-material-kit', :path => 'node_modules/react-native-material-kit'
post_install do |installer|
target = installer.pods_project.targets.select{|t| 'React' == t.name}.first
phase = target.new_shell_script_build_phase('Run Script')
phase.shell_script = "if nc -w 5 -z localhost 8081 ; then\n if ! curl -s \"http://localhost:8081/status\" | grep -q \"packager-status:running\" ; then\n echo \"Port 8081 already in use, packager is either not running or not running correctly\"\n exit 2\n fi\nelse\n open $SRCROOT/../node_modules/react-native/packager/launchPackager.command || echo \"Can't start packager automatically\"\nfi"
end
Now run
pod install. This will create an Xcode workspace containing all necessary native files, including react-native-material-kit. From now on open
YourProject.xcworkspace instead of
YourProject.xcodeproject in Xcode. Because React Native's iOS code is now pulled in via CocoaPods, you also need to remove the
React,
RCTImage, etc. subprojects from your app's Xcode project, in case they were added previously.
rnpm install react-native-material-kit
npm install -S react-native-material-kit
react-native link react-native-material-kit
JDK 7+ is required
Add the following snippet to your
android/settings.gradle:
include ':RNMaterialKit'
project(':RNMaterialKit').projectDir = file('../node_modules/react-native-material-kit/android')
Declare the dependency in your
android/app/build.gradle
dependencies {
...
compile project(':RNMaterialKit')
}
Import
com.github.xinthink.rnmk.ReactMaterialKitPackage and register it in your
MainActivity (or equivalent, RN >= 0.32 MainApplication.java):
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
return Arrays.asList(
new MainReactPackage(),
new ReactMaterialKitPackage()
);
}
If you experience any trouble manually installing
react-native-material-kit on Android,
you should be able to safely skip it.
Finally, you're good to go, feel free to require
react-native-material-kit in your JS files.
Have fun! :metal:
Apply Material Design Buttons with a few lines of code using predefined builders, which comply with the Material Design Lite default theme.
// colored button with default theme (configurable)
const ColoredRaisedButton = MKButton.coloredButton()
.withText('BUTTON')
.withOnPress(() => {
console.log("Hi, it's a colored button!");
})
.build();
...
<ColoredRaisedButton />
And you can definitely build customized buttons from scratch.
with builder:
const CustomButton = new MKButton.Builder()
.withBackgroundColor(MKColor.Teal)
.withShadowRadius(2)
.withShadowOffset({width:0, height:2})
.withShadowOpacity(.7)
.withShadowColor('black')
.withOnPress(() => {
console.log('hi, raised button!');
})
.withTextStyle({
color: 'white',
fontWeight: 'bold',
})
.withText('RAISED BUTTON')
.build();
...
<CustomButton />
the jsx equivalent:
<MKButton
backgroundColor={MKColor.Teal}
shadowRadius={2}
shadowOffset={{width:0, height:2}}
shadowOpacity={.7}
shadowColor="black"
onPress={() => {
console.log('hi, raised button!');
}}
>
<Text pointerEvents="none"
style={{color: 'white', fontWeight: 'bold',}}>
RAISED BUTTON
</Text>
</MKButton>
Why builders? See the ‘Builder vs. configuration object’ discussion.
Apply
Card Style with only few styles !.
import {
getTheme,
...
} from 'react-native-material-kit';
const theme = getTheme();
<View style={theme.cardStyle}>
<Image source={{uri : base64Icon}} style={theme.cardImageStyle} />
<Text style={theme.cardTitleStyle}>Welcome</Text>
<Text style={theme.cardContentStyle}>
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit.
Mauris sagittis pellentesque lacus eleifend lacinia...
</Text>
<View style={theme.cardMenuStyle}>{menu}</View>
<Text style={theme.cardActionStyle}>My Action</Text>
</View>
MDL Loading components.
<mdl.Progress
style={styles.progress}
progress={0.2}
/>
<mdl.Spinner />
MDL Slider components.
<mdl.Slider style={styles.slider} />
…
const SliderWithValue = mdl.Slider.slider()
.withStyle(styles.slider)
.withMin(10)
.withMax(100)
.build();
…
<SliderWithValue
ref="sliderWithValue"
onChange={(curValue) => this.setState({curValue})}
/>
<mdl.RangeSlider style={styles.slider} />
…
const SliderWithRange = mdl.RangeSlider.slider()
.withStyle(styles.slider)
.withMin(10)
.withMax(100)
.withMinValue(30)
.withMaxValue(50)
.build();
…
<SliderWithRange
ref="sliderWithRange"
onChange={(curValue) => this.setState({
min: curValue.min,
max: curValue.max,
})
}
onConfirm={(curValue) => {
console.log("Slider drag ended");
console.log(curValue);
}}
/>
Built-in textfields, which comply with Material Design Lite.
// textfield with default theme (configurable)
const Textfield = MKTextField.textfield()
.withPlaceholder('Text...')
.withStyle(styles.textfield)
.build();
...
<Textfield />
Customizing textfields through builder:
const CustomTextfield = mdl.Textfield.textfield()
.withPlaceholder("Text...")
.withStyle(styles.textfield)
.withTintColor(MKColor.Lime)
.withTextInputStyle({color: MKColor.Orange})
.build();
...
<CustomTextfield />
the jsx equivalent:
<Textfield
tintColor={MKColor.Lime}
textInputStyle={{color: MKColor.Orange}}
placeholder=“Text…”
style={styles.textfield}
/>
<MKIconToggle
checked={true}
onCheckedChange={this._onIconChecked}
onPress={this._onIconClicked}
>
<Text
pointerEvents="none"
style={styles.toggleTextOff}>Off</Text>
<Text state_checked={true}
pointerEvents="none"
style={[styles.toggleText, styles.toggleTextOn]}>On</Text>
</MKIconToggle>
The two
Text tags here, similar to State List in Android development, which can give you the flexibility to decide what content and how it is shown for each state of the toggle. For example, you can use react-native-icons here, or any other sophisticated contents.
<mdl.Switch
style={styles.appleSwitch}
onColor="rgba(255,152,0,.3)"
thumbOnColor={MKColor.Orange}
rippleColor="rgba(255,152,0,.2)"
onPress={() => console.log('orange switch pressed')}
onCheckedChange={(e) => console.log('orange switch checked', e)}
/>
<MKCheckbox
checked={true}
/>
You can customize the styles by changing the global theme, which affects all checkboxes across the whole app.
setTheme({checkboxStyle: {
fillColor: MKColor.Teal,
borderOnColor: MKColor.Teal,
borderOffColor: MKColor.Teal,
rippleColor: `rgba(${MKColor.RGBTeal},.15)`,
}});
constructor() {
super();
this.radioGroup = new MKRadioButton.Group();
}
...
<MKRadioButton
checked={true}
group={this.radioGroup}
/>
You can customize the styles by changing the global theme, which affects all radio buttons across the whole app.
setTheme({radioStyle: {
fillColor: `rgba(${MKColor.RGBTeal},.8)`,
borderOnColor: `rgba(${MKColor.RGBTeal},.6)`,
borderOffColor: `rgba(${MKColor.RGBTeal},.3)`,
rippleColor: `rgba(${MKColor.RGBTeal},.15)`,
}});
