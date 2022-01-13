This is a lightweight library that works as a connector to Binance public API. It’s designed to be simple, clean, and easy to use with minimal dependencies.
/api/*
/sapi/*
npm install @binance/connector
https://binance.github.io/binance-connector-node/
const { Spot } = require('@binance/connector')
const apiKey = ''
const apiSecret = ''
const client = new Spot(apiKey, apiSecret)
// Get account information
client.account().then(response => client.logger.log(response.data))
// Place a new order
client.newOrder('BNBUSDT', 'BUY', 'LIMIT', {
price: '350',
quantity: 1,
timeInForce: 'GTC'
}).then(response => client.logger.log(response.data))
.catch(error => client.logger.error(error))
Please find
examples folder to check for more endpoints.
While
/sapi/* endpoints don't have testnet environment yet,
/api/* endpoints can be tested in
Spot Testnet. You can use it by changing the base URL:
// provide the testnet base url
const client = new Spot(apiKey, apiSecret, { baseURL: 'https://testnet.binance.vision'})
If
base_url is not provided, it defaults to
api.binance.com.
It's recommended to pass in the
base_url parameter, even in production as Binance provides alternative URLs in case of performance issues:
https://api1.binance.com
https://api2.binance.com
https://api3.binance.com
Optional parameters are encapsulated to a single object as the last function parameter.
const { Spot } = require('@binance/connector')
const apiKey = ''
const apiSecret = ''
const client = new Spot(apiKey, apiSecret)
client.account({ recvWindow: 2000 }).then(response => client.logger.log(response.data))
The Binance API server provides weight usages in the headers of each response. This information can be fetched from
headers property.
x-mbx-used-weight and
x-mbx-used-weight-1m show the total weight consumed within 1 minute.
// client initialization is skipped
client.exchangeInfo().then(response => client.logger.log(response.headers['x-mbx-used-weight-1m']))
const Spot = require('@binance/connector')
const fs = require('fs')
const { Console } = require('console')
// make sure the logs/ folder is created beforehand
const output = fs.createWriteStream('./logs/stdout.log')
const errorOutput = fs.createWriteStream('./logs/stderr.log')
const logger = new Console({ stdout: output, stderr: errorOutput })
const client = new Spot('', '', {logger: logger})
client.exchangeInfo().then(response => client.logger.log(response.data))
// check the output file
The default logger defined in the package is Node.js Console class. Its output is sent to
process.stdout and
process.stderr, same as the global console.
There are 2 types of error that may be returned from the API server and the user has to handle it properly:
Client error
4XX, it's an issue from client side.
Response Metadata section for more details.
-1102
Unknown order sent.
// client initialization is skipped
client.exchangeInfo({ symbol: 'invalidSymbol' })
.then(response => client.logger.log(response.data))
.catch(err => {
client.logger.error(err.response.headers) // full response header
client.logger.error(err.response.status) // HTTP status code 400
client.logger.error(err.response.data) // includes both error code and message
client.logger.error(err.response.config) // includes request's config
})
Server error
5XX, it's an issue from server side.
const { Spot } = require('@binance/connector')
const client = new Spot('', '', {
wsURL: 'wss://testnet.binance.vision' // If optional base URL is not provided, wsURL defaults to wss://stream.binance.com:9443
})
const callbacks = {
open: () => client.logger.log('open'),
close: () => client.logger.log('closed'),
message: data => client.logger.log(data)
}
const aggTrade = client.aggTradeWS('bnbusdt', callbacks)
// unsubscribe the stream above
setTimeout(() => client.unsubscribe(aggTrade), 3000)
// support combined stream
const combinedStreams = client.combinedStreams(['btcusdt@miniTicker', 'ethusdt@tikcer'], callbacks)
More websocket examples are available in the
examples folder
Unsubscription is achieved by closing the connection. If this method is called without any connection established, the console will output a message
No connection to close.
// client initialization is skipped
const wsRef = client.aggTradeWS('bnbusdt', callbacks)
// The connection (bnbusdt@aggTrade) is closed after 3 secs.
setTimeout(() => client.unsubscribe(wsRef), 3000)
If there is a close event not initiated by the user, the reconnection mechanism will be triggered in 5 secs.
const { Console } = require('console')
const fs = require('fs')
const Spot = require('@binance/connector')
const output = fs.createWriteStream('./logs/stdout.log')
const errorOutput = fs.createWriteStream('./logs/stderr.log')
// make sure the logs/ folder is created beforehand
const logger = new Console({ stdout: output, stderr: errorOutput })
const client = new Spot('', '', {logger})
const callbacks = {
open: () => client.logger.log('open'),
close: () => client.logger.log('closed'),
message: data => client.logger.log(data)
}
const wsRef = client.aggTradeWS('bnbusdt', callbacks)
setTimeout(() => client.unsubscribe(wsRef), 5000)
// check the output file
Note that when the connection is initialized, the console outputs a list of callbacks in the form of
listen to event: <event_name>.
npm install
npm run test
Futures and Vanilla Options APIs are not supported:
/fapi/*
/dapi/*
/vapi/*