Binance connector in Nodejs

This is a lightweight library that works as a connector to Binance public API. It’s designed to be simple, clean, and easy to use with minimal dependencies.

Supported APIs: /api/* /sapi/* Spot Websocket Market Stream Spot User Data Stream

Inclusion of test cases and examples

Customizable base URL, request timeout and HTTP proxy

Response metadata can be displayed

Customizable Logger

Installation

npm install @binance/connector

Documentation

https://binance.github.io/binance-connector-node/

RESTful APIs

const { Spot } = require ( '@binance/connector' ) const apiKey = '' const apiSecret = '' const client = new Spot(apiKey, apiSecret) client.account().then( response => client.logger.log(response.data)) client.newOrder( 'BNBUSDT' , 'BUY' , 'LIMIT' , { price : '350' , quantity : 1 , timeInForce : 'GTC' }).then( response => client.logger.log(response.data)) .catch( error => client.logger.error(error))

Please find examples folder to check for more endpoints.

Testnet

While /sapi/* endpoints don't have testnet environment yet, /api/* endpoints can be tested in Spot Testnet. You can use it by changing the base URL:

const client = new Spot(apiKey, apiSecret, { baseURL : 'https://testnet.binance.vision' })

Base URL

If base_url is not provided, it defaults to api.binance.com .

It's recommended to pass in the base_url parameter, even in production as Binance provides alternative URLs in case of performance issues:

https://api1.binance.com

https://api2.binance.com

https://api3.binance.com

Optional Parameters

Optional parameters are encapsulated to a single object as the last function parameter.

const { Spot } = require ( '@binance/connector' ) const apiKey = '' const apiSecret = '' const client = new Spot(apiKey, apiSecret) client.account({ recvWindow : 2000 }).then( response => client.logger.log(response.data))

Response Metadata

The Binance API server provides weight usages in the headers of each response. This information can be fetched from headers property. x-mbx-used-weight and x-mbx-used-weight-1m show the total weight consumed within 1 minute.

client.exchangeInfo().then( response => client.logger.log(response.headers[ 'x-mbx-used-weight-1m' ]))

Custom Logger Integration

const Spot = require ( '@binance/connector' ) const fs = require ( 'fs' ) const { Console } = require ( 'console' ) const output = fs.createWriteStream( './logs/stdout.log' ) const errorOutput = fs.createWriteStream( './logs/stderr.log' ) const logger = new Console({ stdout : output, stderr : errorOutput }) const client = new Spot( '' , '' , { logger : logger}) client.exchangeInfo().then( response => client.logger.log(response.data))

Error

There are 2 types of error that may be returned from the API server and the user has to handle it properly:

Client error This is thrown when server returns 4XX , it's an issue from client side. The following properties may be helpful to resolve the issue: Response header - Please refer to Response Metadata section for more details. HTTP status code Error code - Server's error code, e.g. -1102 Error message - Server's error message, e.g. Unknown order sent. Request config - Configuration send to the server, which can include URL, request method and headers. client.exchangeInfo({ symbol: 'invalidSymbol' }) .then(response => client .logger .log(response.data)) .catch(err => { client .logger .error(err .response .headers) client .logger .error(err .response .status) client .logger .error(err .response .data) client .logger .error(err .response .config) })

Server error This is thrown when server returns 5XX , it's an issue from server side.



Websocket

const { Spot } = require ( '@binance/connector' ) const client = new Spot( '' , '' , { wsURL : 'wss://testnet.binance.vision' }) const callbacks = { open : () => client.logger.log( 'open' ), close : () => client.logger.log( 'closed' ), message : data => client.logger.log(data) } const aggTrade = client.aggTradeWS( 'bnbusdt' , callbacks) setTimeout( () => client.unsubscribe(aggTrade), 3000 ) const combinedStreams = client.combinedStreams([ 'btcusdt@miniTicker' , 'ethusdt@tikcer' ], callbacks)

More websocket examples are available in the examples folder

Unsubscription is achieved by closing the connection. If this method is called without any connection established, the console will output a message No connection to close.

const wsRef = client.aggTradeWS( 'bnbusdt' , callbacks) setTimeout( () => client.unsubscribe(wsRef), 3000 )

Auto Reconnect

If there is a close event not initiated by the user, the reconnection mechanism will be triggered in 5 secs.

Custom Logger Integration

const { Console } = require ( 'console' ) const fs = require ( 'fs' ) const Spot = require ( '@binance/connector' ) const output = fs.createWriteStream( './logs/stdout.log' ) const errorOutput = fs.createWriteStream( './logs/stderr.log' ) const logger = new Console({ stdout : output, stderr : errorOutput }) const client = new Spot( '' , '' , {logger}) const callbacks = { open : () => client.logger.log( 'open' ), close : () => client.logger.log( 'closed' ), message : data => client.logger.log(data) } const wsRef = client.aggTradeWS( 'bnbusdt' , callbacks) setTimeout( () => client.unsubscribe(wsRef), 5000 )

The default logger defined in the package is Node.js Console class. Its output is sent to process.stdout and process.stderr , same as the global console.

Note that when the connection is initialized, the console outputs a list of callbacks in the form of listen to event: <event_name> .

Test

npm install npm run test

Limitation

Futures and Vanilla Options APIs are not supported: