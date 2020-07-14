openbase logo
@bigtest/react

by bigtestjs
0.1.2

All BigTest development has moved to https://github.com/thefrontside/bigtest

npm
GitHub
CDN

⚠️ DEPRECATED ⚠️

In order to make BigTest development faster and friction free, we've consolidated all of our individual projects into a single repository on the Frontside Organization. We'd love to see you there!

note: the last release from this repository was 0.1.2

@bigtest/react

React DOM helpers for testing big

What is this?

This package aims to provide a set of helpers to make it easier to acceptance test your React applications.

The mount helper will resolve after mounting a component in a freshly inserted DOM node. Subsequent uses will clean up any previously mounted component.

import { mount } from '@bigtest/react';
import Button from '../src/components/button';

describe('My Button', () => {
  // `mount` returns a promise that resolves after rendering
  beforeEach(() => mount(() => <Button/>));

  it('renders', () => {
    expect(document.querySelector('.button')).to.exist;
  });
});

The setupAppForTesting helper not only mounts the application component, but will resolve with an instance of the component, and provide an in-memory history object for React Router to use during testing.

import { setupAppForTesting } from '@bigtest/react';
import App from '../src/app';

describe('My Application', () => {
  let app;

  beforeEach(async () => {
    app = await setupAppForTesting(App);
  });

  it('renders', () => {
    expect(document.querySelector('#app')).to.exist;
  });

  it('has a history prop', () => {
    // this prop is only provided if defined in `propTypes`
    expect(app.props).to.have.property('history');
  });
});

The visit helpers (visit, goBack, goForward, and location) only work after using setupAppForTesting and interface with the application's history prop to navigate between routes.

import { setupAppForTesting, visit, location } from '@bigtest/react';
import App from '../src/app';

describe('My Application', () => {
  beforeEach(() => setupAppForTesting(App));

  describe('navigating', () => {
    beforeEach(() => visit('/some-route'));

    it('is at the new route', () => {
      expect(location()).to.have.property('pathname', '/some-route');
    });
  });
});

The cleanup helper is called at the start of every mount and setupAppForTesting call to clean up any previously mounted component or application. It can be also used on it's own if you need to clean up previously mounted components yourself.

import { mount, cleanup } from '@bigtest/react';
import Button from '../src/components/button';

describe('My Button', () => {
  beforeEach(() => mount(() => <Button/>));

  // it's best not to do this so that you can investigate and play
  // with your component for debugging purposes after a test runs
  afterEach(() => cleanup());

  // ...
});

Options

Both mount and setupAppForTesting accept a hash of options as the second argument.

mount(Component, {
  // used as the ID of the newly inserted DOM node
  mountId: 'testing-root',

  // where to insert the new DOM node
  rootElement: document.body,

  // called before the component is mounted; if a promise is returned,
  // the component will mount after it resolves
  setup: () => {},

  // called during the next `cleanup` invocation, either at the
  // beginning of the next `mount` or `setupAppForTesting` call, or
  // when invoking `cleanup` directly; like `setup`, any returned
  // promise will cause it to wait until resolving
  teardown: () => {}
})

Additionally, setupAppForTesting accepts a props option which will pass along any user-defined props to the application component.

setupAppForTesting(App, {
  props: {
    store: createStore(),
    // you can provide your own history object as well
    history: createHistory(historyOptions)
  }
})

Reusability

For the most optimal experience when testing your application, any required application logic that does not live in a component's life-cycle hooks should be made reusable. Either by providing the necessary setup and teardown options, or by moving the logic into component life-cycle hooks.

In addition to this, it will probably make sense to make use of setupAppForTesting inside of your own test helper where any other necessary setup is taken care of. This also allows us to not have to import our app and duplicate setup logic in every test file.

// tests/helpers.js
import { setupAppForTesting } from '@bigtest/react';
export { visit, goBack, goForward, location } from '@bigtest/react';

import App from '../src/app';
import createServer from './mocks/server';

export function setupApplicationForTesting() {
  beforeEach(async function () => {
    this.app = await setupAppForTesting(App, {
      setup: () => this.server = createServer(),
      teardown () => this.server.shutdown()
    });
  });
}

Even Better Testing

While these helpers allow you to repeatedly mount your application for testing, interacting with your application can also be troublesome.

@bigtest/interactor provides an easy way to interact with the various parts of your app via any browser, just like a user would interact with your app. In fact, composable interactors are the perfect companion for testing an app made with composable components.

import { setupAppForTesting } from '@bigtest/react';

import App from '../src/app';
import HomePageInteractor from './interactors/home';

describe('My Application', () => {
  const home = new HomePageInteractor();
  beforeEach(() => setupAppForTesting(App))

  it('has a fancy button', () => {
    expect(home.button.isPresent).to.be.true;
    expect(home.button.isFancy).to.be.true;
  });
});

Check out the @bigtest/interactor repo for more information about interactors and how they work.

