In order to make BigTest development faster and friction free, we've consolidated all of our individual projects into a single repository on the Frontside Organization. We'd love to see you there!
note: the last release from this repository was 0.1.2
React DOM helpers for testing big
This package aims to provide a set of helpers to make it easier to acceptance test your React applications.
The
mount helper will resolve after mounting a component in a
freshly inserted DOM node. Subsequent uses will clean up any previously
mounted component.
import { mount } from '@bigtest/react';
import Button from '../src/components/button';
describe('My Button', () => {
// `mount` returns a promise that resolves after rendering
beforeEach(() => mount(() => <Button/>));
it('renders', () => {
expect(document.querySelector('.button')).to.exist;
});
});
The
setupAppForTesting helper not only mounts the application
component, but will resolve with an instance of the component, and
provide an in-memory history object for React
Router to use during
testing.
import { setupAppForTesting } from '@bigtest/react';
import App from '../src/app';
describe('My Application', () => {
let app;
beforeEach(async () => {
app = await setupAppForTesting(App);
});
it('renders', () => {
expect(document.querySelector('#app')).to.exist;
});
it('has a history prop', () => {
// this prop is only provided if defined in `propTypes`
expect(app.props).to.have.property('history');
});
});
The
visit helpers (
visit,
goBack,
goForward, and
location)
only work after using
setupAppForTesting and interface with the
application's
history prop to navigate between routes.
import { setupAppForTesting, visit, location } from '@bigtest/react';
import App from '../src/app';
describe('My Application', () => {
beforeEach(() => setupAppForTesting(App));
describe('navigating', () => {
beforeEach(() => visit('/some-route'));
it('is at the new route', () => {
expect(location()).to.have.property('pathname', '/some-route');
});
});
});
The
cleanup helper is called at the start of every
mount and
setupAppForTesting call to clean up any previously mounted component
or application. It can be also used on it's own if you need to clean
up previously mounted components yourself.
import { mount, cleanup } from '@bigtest/react';
import Button from '../src/components/button';
describe('My Button', () => {
beforeEach(() => mount(() => <Button/>));
// it's best not to do this so that you can investigate and play
// with your component for debugging purposes after a test runs
afterEach(() => cleanup());
// ...
});
Both
mount and
setupAppForTesting accept a hash of
options as
the second argument.
mount(Component, {
// used as the ID of the newly inserted DOM node
mountId: 'testing-root',
// where to insert the new DOM node
rootElement: document.body,
// called before the component is mounted; if a promise is returned,
// the component will mount after it resolves
setup: () => {},
// called during the next `cleanup` invocation, either at the
// beginning of the next `mount` or `setupAppForTesting` call, or
// when invoking `cleanup` directly; like `setup`, any returned
// promise will cause it to wait until resolving
teardown: () => {}
})
Additionally,
setupAppForTesting accepts a
props option which will
pass along any user-defined props to the application component.
setupAppForTesting(App, {
props: {
store: createStore(),
// you can provide your own history object as well
history: createHistory(historyOptions)
}
})
For the most optimal experience when testing your application, any
required application logic that does not live in a component's
life-cycle hooks should be made reusable. Either by providing the
necessary
setup and
teardown options, or by moving the logic into
component life-cycle hooks.
In addition to this, it will probably make sense to make use of
setupAppForTesting inside of your own test helper where any other
necessary setup is taken care of. This also allows us to not have to
import our app and duplicate setup logic in every test file.
// tests/helpers.js
import { setupAppForTesting } from '@bigtest/react';
export { visit, goBack, goForward, location } from '@bigtest/react';
import App from '../src/app';
import createServer from './mocks/server';
export function setupApplicationForTesting() {
beforeEach(async function () => {
this.app = await setupAppForTesting(App, {
setup: () => this.server = createServer(),
teardown () => this.server.shutdown()
});
});
}
While these helpers allow you to repeatedly mount your application for testing, interacting with your application can also be troublesome.
@bigtest/interactor
provides an easy way to interact with the various parts of your app
via any browser, just like a user would interact with your app. In
fact, composable interactors are the perfect companion for testing
an app made with composable components.
import { setupAppForTesting } from '@bigtest/react';
import App from '../src/app';
import HomePageInteractor from './interactors/home';
describe('My Application', () => {
const home = new HomePageInteractor();
beforeEach(() => setupAppForTesting(App))
it('has a fancy button', () => {
expect(home.button.isPresent).to.be.true;
expect(home.button.isFancy).to.be.true;
});
});
Check out the
@bigtest/interactor repo
for more information about interactors and how they work.