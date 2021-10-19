Table of Contents

BigCommerce Storefront Data Hooks

This project is under active development, new features and updates will be continuously added over time

UI hooks and data fetching methods built from the ground up for e-commerce applications written in React, that use BigCommerce as a headless e-commerce platform. The package provides:

Code splitted hooks for data fetching using SWR, and to handle common user actions

Code splitted data fetching methods for initial data population and static generation of content

Helpers to create the API endpoints that connect to the hooks, very well suited for Next.js applications

Installation

To install:

yarn add @ bigcommerce / storefront - data - hooks

After install, the first thing you do is: set your environment variables in .env.local

BIGCOMMERCE_STOREFRONT_API_URL=<> BIGCOMMERCE_STOREFRONT_API_TOKEN=<> BIGCOMMERCE_STORE_API_URL=<> BIGCOMMERCE_STORE_API_TOKEN=<> BIGCOMMERCE_STORE_API_CLIENT_ID=<>

General Usage

CommerceProvider

This component is a provider pattern component that creates commerce context for it's children. It takes config values for the locale and an optional fetcherRef object for data fetching.

... import { CommerceProvider } from '@bigcommerce/storefront-data-hooks' const App = ( { locale = 'en-US' , children } ) => { return ( < CommerceProvider locale = {locale} > {children} </ CommerceProvider > ) } ...

useLogin hook

Hook for bigcommerce user login functionality, returns login function to handle user login.

... import useLogin from '@bigcommerce/storefront-data-hooks/use-login' const LoginView = () => { const login = useLogin() const handleLogin = async () => { await login({ email, password, }) } return ( < form onSubmit = {handleLogin} > {children} </ form > ) } ...

Login SSO

To authenticate a user using the Customer Login API, it's necessary to point the useLogin hook to your own authentication endpoint.

const login = useLogin({ options : { url : '/api/your-own-authentication' }, })

That authentication endpoint have to return a Set-Cookie header with SHOP_TOKEN=your_customer_authentication_token . See an example.

useLogout

Hook to logout user.

... import useLogout from '@bigcommerce/storefront-data-hooks/use-logout' const LogoutLink = () => { const logout = useLogout() return ( < a onClick = {() => logout()}> Logout </ a > ) }

useCustomer

Hook for getting logged in customer data, and fetching customer info.

... import useCustomer from '@bigcommerce/storefront-data-hooks/use-customer' ... const Profile = () => { const { data } = useCustomer() if (!data) { return null } return ( < div > Hello, {data.firstName} </ div > ) }

useSignup

Hook for bigcommerce user signup, returns signup function to handle user signups.

... import useSignup from '@bigcommerce/storefront-data-hooks/use-login' const SignupView = () => { const signup = useSignup() const handleSignup = async () => { await signup({ email, firstName, lastName, password, }) } return ( < form onSubmit = {handleSignup} > {children} </ form > ) } ...

usePrice

Helper hook to format price according to commerce locale, and return discount if available.

import usePrice from '@bigcommerce/storefront-data-hooks/use-price' ... const { price, discount, basePrice } = usePrice( data && { amount : data.cart_amount, currencyCode : data.currency.code, } ) ...

Cart Hooks

useCart

Returns the current cart data for use

... import useCart from '@bigcommerce/storefront-data-hooks/cart/use-cart' const countItem = ( count: number, item: any ) => count + item.quantity const countItems = ( count: number, items: any[] ) => items.reduce(countItem, count) const CartNumber = () => { const { data } = useCart() const itemsCount = Object .values(data?.line_items ?? {}).reduce(countItems, 0 ) return itemsCount > 0 ? < span > {itemsCount} </ span > : null }

useAddItem

... import useAddItem from '@bigcommerce/storefront-data-hooks/cart/use-add-item' const AddToCartButton = ( { productId, variantId } ) => { const addItem = useAddItem() const addToCart = async () => { await addItem({ productId, variantId, }) } return < button onClick = {addToCart} > Add To Cart </ button > } ...

... import useUpdateItem from '@bigcommerce/storefront-data-hooks/cart/use-update-item' const CartItem = ( { item } ) => { const [quantity, setQuantity] = useState(item.quantity) const updateItem = useUpdateItem(item) const updateQuantity = async (e) => { const val = e.target.value await updateItem({ quantity : val }) } return ( < input type = "number" max = {99} min = {0} value = {quantity} onChange = {updateQuantity} /> ) } ...

useRemoveItem

Provided with a cartItemId, will remove an item from the cart:

... import useRemoveItem from '@bigcommerce/storefront-data-hooks/cart/use-remove-item' const RemoveButton = ( { item } ) => { const removeItem = useRemoveItem() const handleRemove = async () => { await removeItem({ id : item.id }) } return < button onClick = {handleRemove} > Remove </ button > } ...

Wishlist Hooks

Wishlist hooks are similar to cart hooks. See the below example for how to use useWishlist , useAddItem , and useRemoveItem .

import useAddItem from '@bigcommerce/storefront-data-hooks/wishlist/use-add-item' import useRemoveItem from '@bigcommerce/storefront-data-hooks/wishlist/use-remove-item' import useWishlist from '@bigcommerce/storefront-data-hooks/wishlist/use-wishlist' const WishlistButton = ( { productId, variant } ) => { const addItem = useAddItem() const removeItem = useRemoveItem() const { data } = useWishlist() const { data : customer } = useCustomer() const itemInWishlist = data?.items?.find( ( item ) => item.product_id === productId && item.variant_id === variant?.node.entityId ) const handleWishlistChange = async (e) => { e.preventDefault() if (!customer) { return } if (itemInWishlist) { await removeItem({ id : itemInWishlist.id! }) } else { await addItem({ productId, variantId : variant?.node.entityId!, }) } } return ( < button onClick = {handleWishlistChange} > < Heart fill = {itemInWishlist ? ' var ( --pink )' : ' none '} /> </ button > ) }

Product Hooks and API

useSearch

useSearch handles searching the bigcommerce storefront product catalog by catalog, brand, and query string. It also allows pagination.

... import useSearch from '@bigcommerce/storefront-data-hooks/products/use-search' const SearchPage = ( { searchString, category, brand, sortStr } ) => { const { data } = useSearch({ search : searchString || '' , categoryId : category?.entityId, brandId : brand?.entityId, sort : sortStr || '' , page : 1 }) const { products, pagination } = data return ( <Grid layout="normal"> {products.map(({ node }) => ( <ProductCard key={node.path} product={node} /> ))} <Pagination {...pagination}> </Grid> ) }

getAllProducts

API function to retrieve a product list.

import { getConfig } from '@bigcommerce/storefront-data-hooks/api' import getAllProducts from '@bigcommerce/storefront-data-hooks/api/operations/get-all-products' const { products } = await getAllProducts({ variables : { field : 'featuredProducts' , first : 6 }, config, preview, })

getProduct

API product to retrieve a single product when provided with the product slug string.

import { getConfig } from '@bigcommerce/storefront-data-hooks/api' import getProduct from '@bigcommerce/storefront-data-hooks/api/operations/get-product' const { product } = await getProduct({ variables : { slug }, config, preview, })

Customer Addresses Hooks

useAddresses

Hook for returning the current users addresses

import useAddresses from '@bigcommerce/storefront-data-hooks/address/use-addresses' const AddressPage = () => { const { data } = useAddresses() return ( < div > < pre > {JSON.stringify(data?.addresses, null, 2)} </ pre > </ div > ) }

useAddAddress

Hook for adding customer address

import useAddAddress from '@bigcommerce/storefront-data-hooks/address/use-add-address' const AddressPage = () => { const addAddress = useAddAddress() const handleAddAddress = async () => { await addAddress({ first_name : "Rod" , last_name : "Hull" , address1 : "Waffle Road" , city : "Bristol" , state_or_province : "Bristol" , postal_code : "WAF FLE" , country_code : "GB" , phone : "01234567890" , address_type : "residential" , }) } return ( < form onSubmit = {handleAddAddress} > {children} </ form > ) }

Hook for updating a customer address

import useUpdateAddress from '@bigcommerce/storefront-data-hooks/address/use-update-address' const AddressPage = () => { const updateAddress = useUpdateAddress() const handleUpdateAddress = async () => { await updateAddress({ id : 4 , first_name : "Rod" , last_name : "Hull" , address1 : "Waffle Road" , city : "Bristol" , state_or_province : "Bristol" , postal_code : "WAF FLE" , country_code : "GB" , phone : "01234567890" , address_type : "residential" , id : 12 }) } return ( < form onSubmit = {handleUpdateAddress} > {children} </ form > ) }

useRemoveAddress

Hook for removing a customers address

import useRemoveAddress from '@bigcommerce/storefront-data-hooks/address/use-remove-address' const AddressPage = () => { const removeAddress = useRemoveAddress() const handleUpdateAddress = async () => { await removeAddress({ id : 4 , }) } return ( < form onSubmit = {handleUpdateAddress} > {children} </ form > ) }

Checkout

The checkout only works on production and with a custom domain

The recommended method is the Embedded Checkout, follow the tutorial to create a channel and a site. Notes:

The channel should be of type storefront

The site url must be your production url (e.g: https://mystorefront.com)

This package takes care of the cart and redirect links creation

Your bigcommerce storefront must be a subdomain of your headless storefront (eg: https://bc.mystorefront.com)

Troubleshooting

When I try to create a customer with useSignup , I receive an error but the user is created The useSignup hooks tries to login the user after creating it. Probably you have an error with the login. Checkout that your have your store Open since if the store is Down for Maintenance the users can't login. Thanks @Strapazzon 🚀

Contributing

Pull requests, issues and comments are welcome! See Contributing for more details.

Many thanks to all contributors!

More

Feel free to read through the source for more usage, and check the commerce vercel demo and commerce repo for usage examples: (demo.vercel.store) (repo)