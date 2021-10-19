This project is under active development, new features and updates will be continuously added over time
UI hooks and data fetching methods built from the ground up for e-commerce applications written in React, that use BigCommerce as a headless e-commerce platform. The package provides:
To install:
yarn add @bigcommerce/storefront-data-hooks
After install, the first thing you do is: set your environment variables in
.env.local
BIGCOMMERCE_STOREFRONT_API_URL=<>
BIGCOMMERCE_STOREFRONT_API_TOKEN=<>
BIGCOMMERCE_STORE_API_URL=<>
BIGCOMMERCE_STORE_API_TOKEN=<>
BIGCOMMERCE_STORE_API_CLIENT_ID=<>
This component is a provider pattern component that creates commerce context for it's children. It takes config values for the locale and an optional
fetcherRef object for data fetching.
...
import { CommerceProvider } from '@bigcommerce/storefront-data-hooks'
const App = ({ locale = 'en-US', children }) => {
return (
<CommerceProvider locale={locale}>
{children}
</CommerceProvider>
)
}
...
Hook for bigcommerce user login functionality, returns
login function to handle user login.
...
import useLogin from '@bigcommerce/storefront-data-hooks/use-login'
const LoginView = () => {
const login = useLogin()
const handleLogin = async () => {
await login({
email,
password,
})
}
return (
<form onSubmit={handleLogin}>
{children}
</form>
)
}
...
To authenticate a user using the Customer Login API, it's necessary to point the
useLogin hook to your own authentication endpoint.
const login = useLogin({
options: {
url: '/api/your-own-authentication'
},
})
That authentication endpoint have to return a
Set-Cookie header with
SHOP_TOKEN=your_customer_authentication_token. See an example.
Hook to logout user.
...
import useLogout from '@bigcommerce/storefront-data-hooks/use-logout'
const LogoutLink = () => {
const logout = useLogout()
return (
<a onClick={() => logout()}>
Logout
</a>
)
}
Hook for getting logged in customer data, and fetching customer info.
...
import useCustomer from '@bigcommerce/storefront-data-hooks/use-customer'
...
const Profile = () => {
const { data } = useCustomer()
if (!data) {
return null
}
return (
<div>Hello, {data.firstName}</div>
)
}
Hook for bigcommerce user signup, returns
signup function to handle user signups.
...
import useSignup from '@bigcommerce/storefront-data-hooks/use-login'
const SignupView = () => {
const signup = useSignup()
const handleSignup = async () => {
await signup({
email,
firstName,
lastName,
password,
})
}
return (
<form onSubmit={handleSignup}>
{children}
</form>
)
}
...
Helper hook to format price according to commerce locale, and return discount if available.
import usePrice from '@bigcommerce/storefront-data-hooks/use-price'
...
const { price, discount, basePrice } = usePrice(
data && {
amount: data.cart_amount,
currencyCode: data.currency.code,
}
)
...
Returns the current cart data for use
...
import useCart from '@bigcommerce/storefront-data-hooks/cart/use-cart'
const countItem = (count: number, item: any) => count + item.quantity
const countItems = (count: number, items: any[]) =>
items.reduce(countItem, count)
const CartNumber = () => {
const { data } = useCart()
const itemsCount = Object.values(data?.line_items ?? {}).reduce(countItems, 0)
return itemsCount > 0 ? <span>{itemsCount}</span> : null
}
...
import useAddItem from '@bigcommerce/storefront-data-hooks/cart/use-add-item'
const AddToCartButton = ({ productId, variantId }) => {
const addItem = useAddItem()
const addToCart = async () => {
await addItem({
productId,
variantId,
})
}
return <button onClick={addToCart}>Add To Cart</button>
}
...
...
import useUpdateItem from '@bigcommerce/storefront-data-hooks/cart/use-update-item'
const CartItem = ({ item }) => {
const [quantity, setQuantity] = useState(item.quantity)
const updateItem = useUpdateItem(item)
const updateQuantity = async (e) => {
const val = e.target.value
await updateItem({ quantity: val })
}
return (
<input
type="number"
max={99}
min={0}
value={quantity}
onChange={updateQuantity}
/>
)
}
...
Provided with a cartItemId, will remove an item from the cart:
...
import useRemoveItem from '@bigcommerce/storefront-data-hooks/cart/use-remove-item'
const RemoveButton = ({ item }) => {
const removeItem = useRemoveItem()
const handleRemove = async () => {
await removeItem({ id: item.id })
}
return <button onClick={handleRemove}>Remove</button>
}
...
Wishlist hooks are similar to cart hooks. See the below example for how to use
useWishlist,
useAddItem, and
useRemoveItem.
import useAddItem from '@bigcommerce/storefront-data-hooks/wishlist/use-add-item'
import useRemoveItem from '@bigcommerce/storefront-data-hooks/wishlist/use-remove-item'
import useWishlist from '@bigcommerce/storefront-data-hooks/wishlist/use-wishlist'
const WishlistButton = ({ productId, variant }) => {
const addItem = useAddItem()
const removeItem = useRemoveItem()
const { data } = useWishlist()
const { data: customer } = useCustomer()
const itemInWishlist = data?.items?.find(
(item) =>
item.product_id === productId &&
item.variant_id === variant?.node.entityId
)
const handleWishlistChange = async (e) => {
e.preventDefault()
if (!customer) {
return
}
if (itemInWishlist) {
await removeItem({ id: itemInWishlist.id! })
} else {
await addItem({
productId,
variantId: variant?.node.entityId!,
})
}
}
return (
<button onClick={handleWishlistChange}>
<Heart fill={itemInWishlist ? 'var(--pink)' : 'none'} />
</button>
)
}
useSearch handles searching the bigcommerce storefront product catalog by catalog, brand, and query string. It also allows pagination.
...
import useSearch from '@bigcommerce/storefront-data-hooks/products/use-search'
const SearchPage = ({ searchString, category, brand, sortStr }) => {
const { data } = useSearch({
search: searchString || '',
categoryId: category?.entityId,
brandId: brand?.entityId,
sort: sortStr || '',
page: 1
})
const { products, pagination } = data
return (
<Grid layout="normal">
{products.map(({ node }) => (
<ProductCard key={node.path} product={node} />
))}
<Pagination {...pagination}>
</Grid>
)
}
API function to retrieve a product list.
import { getConfig } from '@bigcommerce/storefront-data-hooks/api'
import getAllProducts from '@bigcommerce/storefront-data-hooks/api/operations/get-all-products'
const { products } = await getAllProducts({
variables: { field: 'featuredProducts', first: 6 },
config,
preview,
})
API product to retrieve a single product when provided with the product slug string.
import { getConfig } from '@bigcommerce/storefront-data-hooks/api'
import getProduct from '@bigcommerce/storefront-data-hooks/api/operations/get-product'
const { product } = await getProduct({
variables: { slug },
config,
preview,
})
Hook for returning the current users addresses
import useAddresses from '@bigcommerce/storefront-data-hooks/address/use-addresses'
const AddressPage = () => {
const { data } = useAddresses()
return (
<div>
<pre>{JSON.stringify(data?.addresses, null, 2)}</pre>
</div>
)
}
Hook for adding customer address
import useAddAddress from '@bigcommerce/storefront-data-hooks/address/use-add-address'
const AddressPage = () => {
const addAddress = useAddAddress()
const handleAddAddress = async () => {
await addAddress({
first_name: "Rod",
last_name: "Hull",
address1: "Waffle Road",
city: "Bristol",
state_or_province: "Bristol",
postal_code: "WAF FLE",
country_code: "GB",
phone: "01234567890",
address_type: "residential",
})
}
return (
<form onSubmit={handleAddAddress}>
{children}
</form>
)
}
Hook for updating a customer address
import useUpdateAddress from '@bigcommerce/storefront-data-hooks/address/use-update-address'
const AddressPage = () => {
const updateAddress = useUpdateAddress()
const handleUpdateAddress = async () => {
await updateAddress({
id: 4,
first_name: "Rod",
last_name: "Hull",
address1: "Waffle Road",
city: "Bristol",
state_or_province: "Bristol",
postal_code: "WAF FLE",
country_code: "GB",
phone: "01234567890",
address_type: "residential",
id: 12
})
}
return (
<form onSubmit={handleUpdateAddress}>
{children}
</form>
)
}
Hook for removing a customers address
import useRemoveAddress from '@bigcommerce/storefront-data-hooks/address/use-remove-address'
const AddressPage = () => {
const removeAddress = useRemoveAddress()
const handleUpdateAddress = async () => {
await removeAddress({
id: 4,
})
}
return (
<form onSubmit={handleUpdateAddress}>
{children}
</form>
)
}
The checkout only works on production and with a custom domain
The recommended method is the Embedded Checkout, follow the tutorial to create a channel and a site. Notes:
storefront
useSignup, I receive an error but the user is created
The
useSignup hooks tries to login the user after creating it. Probably you have an error with the login. Checkout that your have your store Open since if the store is Down for Maintenance the users can't login.
Thanks @Strapazzon 🚀
Pull requests, issues and comments are welcome! See Contributing for more details.
Many thanks to all contributors!
Feel free to read through the source for more usage, and check the commerce vercel demo and commerce repo for usage examples: (demo.vercel.store) (repo)