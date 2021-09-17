Stencil Utils

Stencil utils is a utility library that contains the BigCommerce Stencil Events system and other tools that will help and enhance the experience of building a theme with the Stencil framework.

Documentation

https://developer.bigcommerce.com/stencil-docs/adding-event-hooks-to-your-theme/stencil-utils-api-reference

Getting Started

Stencil Utils is written in ES6 and is currently transpiled to ES5 with babel for running client side within browsers. Stencil utils can either be imported to your theme as a module, or included as a standalone script.

Installing Stencil Utils on your theme

As an ES6 module

Run npm install @bigcommerce/stencil-utils to install the latest tagged version of stencil-utils for use with your theme.

to install the latest tagged version of stencil-utils for use with your theme. Import the library import utils from 'bigcommerce/stencil-utils'; in modules that depend on it.

Using standalone

If you do not want to support es6 modules, Stencil Utils can be included as a normal script:

Copy the bundled script from dist/stencil-utils.min.js to your theme.

to your theme. Include the script in your HTML document

Access stencil utils from window.stencilUtils .

Now you are playing with power!

Testing

Just simply run npm run test

License

Copyright (c) 2015-present, BigCommerce Inc. All rights reserved.

Redistribution and use in source and binary forms, with or without modification, are permitted provided that the following conditions are met:

Redistributions of source code must retain the above copyright notice, this list of conditions and the following disclaimer. Redistributions in binary form must reproduce the above copyright notice, this list of conditions and the following disclaimer in the documentation and/or other materials provided with the distribution. All advertising materials mentioning features or use of this software must display the following acknowledgement: This product includes software developed by Bigcommerce Inc. Neither the name of Bigcommerce Inc. nor the names of its contributors may be used to endorse or promote products derived from this software without specific prior written permission.

THIS SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED BY BIGCOMMERCE INC ''AS IS'' AND ANY EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE ARE DISCLAIMED. IN NO EVENT SHALL BIGCOMMERCE INC BE LIABLE FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, EXEMPLARY, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES (INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, PROCUREMENT OF SUBSTITUTE GOODS OR SERVICES; LOSS OF USE, DATA, OR PROFITS; OR BUSINESS INTERRUPTION) HOWEVER CAUSED AND ON ANY THEORY OF LIABILITY, WHETHER IN CONTRACT, STRICT LIABILITY, OR TORT (INCLUDING NEGLIGENCE OR OTHERWISE) ARISING IN ANY WAY OUT OF THE USE OF THIS SOFTWARE, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGE.