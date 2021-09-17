Stencil utils is a utility library that contains the BigCommerce Stencil Events system and other tools that will help and enhance the experience of building a theme with the Stencil framework.
Stencil Utils is written in ES6 and is currently transpiled to ES5 with babel for running client side within browsers. Stencil utils can either be imported to your theme as a module, or included as a standalone script.
npm install @bigcommerce/stencil-utils to install the latest tagged version of stencil-utils for use with your theme.
import utils from 'bigcommerce/stencil-utils'; in modules that depend on it.
If you do not want to support es6 modules, Stencil Utils can be included as a normal script:
dist/stencil-utils.min.js to your theme.
window.stencilUtils.
Just simply run
npm run test
